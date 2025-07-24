Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 24). Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 24, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adding-a-cinematic-lens-to-the-organ-donation-service-the-impact-of-aye-zindagi-220517-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi". Medindia. Jul 24, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adding-a-cinematic-lens-to-the-organ-donation-service-the-impact-of-aye-zindagi-220517-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adding-a-cinematic-lens-to-the-organ-donation-service-the-impact-of-aye-zindagi-220517-1.htm. (accessed Jul 24, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi. Medindia, viewed Jul 24, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adding-a-cinematic-lens-to-the-organ-donation-service-the-impact-of-aye-zindagi-220517-1.htm.