Aasmika’s Fight Against Time: How India United to Save One Life

A rare genetic disease nearly stole Aasmika’s future—until a nation’s compassion gave her a second chance.
- Baby Aasmika from West Bengal, diagnosed with SMA Type 1, received Zolgensma gene therapy.
- INR 8.41 crore was raised through Impact Guru by 5.29 lakh donors, the largest campaign ever.
- SMA Type 1 is fatal without early intervention—Zolgensma replaces the faulty gene in one shot.
Baby Aasmika Undergoes Lifesaving Zolgensma Gene Therapy After Raising INR 8.41 Cr on Impact Guru with Support from 5.29 Lakh Donors
When an Entire Nation Answered the CallBaby Aasmika Das, who was from West Bengal, has successfully received Zolgensma gene therapy for her condition (spinal muscular atrophy type 1) at a renowned hospital in Kolkata, marking a positive milestone for pediatric care and human compassion.
From strangers across cities and villages to students, celebrities, and ordinary families, all came together on a mission: to give Aasmika a chance to live. With the kind assistance of 5.29 lakh contributors from all around India and the world, her parents were able to collect INR 8.41 crore through the medical crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, which enabled this medical breakthrough. In addition, Aasmika's fundraising has the most contributions ever in a single Impact Guru campaign.
This wasn’t just money. It was hope. And it funded the world’s most expensive drug, Zolgensma, which is a one-time gene therapy that could save Aasmika’s life.
The Disease That Silently Steals ChildhoodSpinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease that causes weakness and wasting in the voluntary muscles of infants and children. It is caused by the absence or defect of the SMN1 gene, which leads to a deficiency of a protein essential for the survival of motor neurons, cells responsible for movement, breathing, and swallowing. Without this protein, muscles gradually weaken and atrophy. Babies like Aasmika are unable to even hold their heads up.
Untreated, the majority of the children with SMA Type 1 would not make it past their second birthday.
Replacing the Faulty Gene With One ShotJust one shot is enough to substitute a broken gene, and that is what Zolgensma does. In more than 40 countries, this gene therapy helps to replace the faulty gene with a functional copy with the help of a common yet harmless virus (Adeno-Associated Virus serotype 9/AAV9).
A single IV injection with an astronomical price tag of 16 crores. This single injection has the potential to rewrite the entire fate of those suffering and provides them with an opportunity to grow stronger, move faster, and live longer.
Aasmika’s Infusion DayTears of relief, exhaustion, and new hope welled up in her parents’ eyes. Nurses and doctors closely monitored her. In the days that followed, she began to respond. She was breathing more comfortably. Her little hands grew slightly stronger. It was the beginning of her second chance.
Zolgensma is not a magical cure, despite its promise. The therapy carries risks, including potential liver inflammation, immune reactions, and unknown long-term effects. That is why children like Aasmika require constant monitoring, regular checkups, and compassionate support-even after the therapy is administered.
The other challenges include
- Limited availability due to the high cost
- Scarcity of treatment in India
- Lack of insurance coverage and/or government reimbursement
- The urgent need for early diagnosis through newborn screening
Aasmika may never know the names of the lakhs of people who helped her. But she is living proof that humanity still exists and miracles do happen.
References:
- Baby Aasmika Undergoes Lifesaving Zolgensma Gene Therapy After Raising INR 8.41 Cr on Impact Guru with Support from 5.29 Lakh Donors - (https://thewire.in/ptiprnews/baby-aasmika-undergoes-lifesaving-zolgensma-gene-therapy-after-raising-inr-8-41-cr-on-impact-guru-with-support-from-5-29-lakh-donors)
- Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): A Review of Current Challenges and Safety Considerations for Onasemnogene Abeparvovec (Zolgensma) - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10104684/ )
