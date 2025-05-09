A Triple Threat: Cancer and the Rise of Drug-Resistant Infections

Cancer patients not only have to battle the cancer cells in the body, but are also three times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections.

Highlights: Cancer patients have a threefold increase in risk for antimicrobial-resistant infections

About twenty percent of deaths caused by drug-resistant bacteria occur in cancer patients

Children may be at risk because of their weakened immune systems, exposure to antibiotics, and need for hospitalization

Cancer patients are 3 times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections than from cancer itself! #antibioticresistance #cancerawareness #drugresistance #lancetstudy #medindia’

Why Are Cancer Patients So Vulnerable to Drug-Resistant Infections?

1. Weakened Immune System from Cancer and Chemotherapy

2. Frequent Hospital Stays and Invasive Procedures

3. Repeated and Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Use

4. Disruption of Gut Microbiome

5. Delayed Detection and Misdiagnosis

The Bigger Picture: Drug Resistance and Cancer Mortality

What Needs to Change?

Reducing infection rates in oncology wards

Less use of antibiotics or more elaborate antibiotic prescriptions

Testing for resistance can offer a quick solution

Preservation techniques of the microbiome during cancer therapy

Research into AMR-safe cancer protocols

