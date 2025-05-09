A Triple Threat: Cancer and the Rise of Drug-Resistant Infections

Cancer patients not only have to battle the cancer cells in the body, but are also three times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections.
- Cancer patients have a threefold increase in risk for antimicrobial-resistant infections
- About twenty percent of deaths caused by drug-resistant bacteria occur in cancer patients
- Children may be at risk because of their weakened immune systems, exposure to antibiotics, and need for hospitalization
Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis
Go to source).
Cancer patients are 3 times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections than from cancer itself! #antibioticresistance #cancerawareness #drugresistance #lancetstudy #medindia’
Why Are Cancer Patients So Vulnerable to Drug-Resistant Infections?
1. Weakened Immune System from Cancer and Chemotherapy
Cancer, especially blood cancer like leukemia, and its treatments, including chemotherapeutic agents, radiation, and immunotherapy, all significantly compromise the immune system.
This immune system suppression weakens the body's ability to fight basic bacterial pathogens; hence, simple illnesses might become fatal, especially when the bacteria in question are antibiotic-resistant.
2. Frequent Hospital Stays and Invasive Procedures
Cancer patients are a potential target as they take a longer time in hospitals, exposing them to hospital-acquired superbugs like MRSA, CRE, VRE, and others.
Invasive lines such as catheters and ports can be pathways through which drug-resistant bacteria can access the patient.
3. Repeated and Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Use
Consequent antibiotic use—common in cancer patients in anticipation of infections—accumulates antibiotic resistance.
This kills all helpful bacteria and opens the floor for the resistant ones to multiply, consequently transforming the patient into a ‘superbug host.’
4. Disruption of Gut Microbiome
Cancer treatments cause an imbalance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for immunity. It weakens the other facultative anaerobic bacteria and makes way for pathogenic ones, such as Clostridioides difficile or resistant strains of E. coli.
5. Delayed Detection and Misdiagnosis
Some infections present in cancer patients can present similarly with the side effects of treatment, such as fever or tiredness; therefore, their diagnosis is sometimes delayed. By the time a patient is diagnosed, the infection may already be fully resistant to a first-tier antibiotic, which makes its treatment rather challenging.
The Bigger Picture: Drug Resistance and Cancer MortalityIt is much worse than a mere disease that affects the population; it is now a multiplier of deaths due to cancer. The rise of drug-resistant infections means that even simple operations for cancer may become deadly in the future.
That is why such deadly bacteria, for example, antibiotic-resistant ones, could once again deprive humanity of the successes achieved in the treatment of cancer in the course of the past decades if no measures are taken.
What Needs to Change?
- Reducing infection rates in oncology wards
- Less use of antibiotics or more elaborate antibiotic prescriptions
- Testing for resistance can offer a quick solution
- Preservation techniques of the microbiome during cancer therapy
- Research into AMR-safe cancer protocols
“Fight infection before it starts.”
Reference:
- Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35065702/)
Source-Medindia