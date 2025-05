A Triple Threat: Cancer and the Rise of Drug-Resistant Infections

Cancer patients not only have to battle the cancer cells in the body, but are also three times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections.

Highlights: Cancer patients have a threefold increase in risk for antimicrobial-resistant infections

About twenty percent of deaths caused by drug-resistant bacteria occur in cancer patients

Children may be at risk because of their weakened immune systems, exposure to antibiotics, and need for hospitalization

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Cancer patients are 3 times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections than from cancer itself! #antibioticresistance #cancerawareness #drugresistance #lancetstudy #medindia’

Cancer patients are 3 times more likely to die from drug-resistant infections than from cancer itself! #antibioticresistance #cancerawareness #drugresistance #lancetstudy #medindia’

Advertisements

Why Are Cancer Patients So Vulnerable to Drug-Resistant Infections?

1. Weakened Immune System from Cancer and Chemotherapy

2. Frequent Hospital Stays and Invasive Procedures

3. Repeated and Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Use

4. Disruption of Gut Microbiome

5. Delayed Detection and Misdiagnosis

Advertisements

The Bigger Picture: Drug Resistance and Cancer Mortality

Advertisements

What Needs to Change?

Reducing infection rates in oncology wards

Less use of antibiotics or more elaborate antibiotic prescriptions

Testing for resistance can offer a quick solution

Preservation techniques of the microbiome during cancer therapy

Research into AMR-safe cancer protocols

Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35065702/)

If you believe chemo is the worst of cancer experiences, you should reconsider!. According to a Lancet study, cancer patients are three times as likely to die of antimicrobial-resistant infections as their counterparts who are not cancer patients. This puts AMR not only as a threat to public health but also as a significant threat to cancer survival itself.The study revealed that drug-resistant infections contributed to the, which is harrowing considering that cancer patients have a double whammy in their health battles (). Cancer , especially blood cancer like leukemia , and its treatments, including chemotherapeutic agents, radiation, and immunotherapy, all significantly compromise the immune system.This immune system suppression weakens the body's ability to fight basic bacterial pathogens; hence, simple illnesses might become fatal, especially when the bacteria in question are antibiotic-resistant.Cancer patients are a potential target as they take a longer time in hospitals, exposing them tolikeand others.Invasive lines such as catheters and ports can be pathways through which drug-resistant bacteria can access the patient.Consequent antibiotic use—common in cancer patients in anticipation of infections—accumulates antibiotic resistance.This kills all helpful bacteria and opens the floor for the resistant ones to multiply, consequently transforming the patient into a ‘superbug host.’Cancer treatments cause an imbalance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for immunity. It weakens the other facultative anaerobic bacteria and makes way for pathogenic ones, such as Clostridioides difficile or resistant strains of E. coli.Some infections present in cancer patients can present similarly with the side effects of treatment, such as fever or tiredness; therefore, their diagnosis is sometimes delayed. By the time a patient is diagnosed, the infection may already be fully resistant to a first-tier antibiotic, which makes its treatment rather challenging.It is much worse than a mere disease that affects the population; it is now a multiplier of deaths due to cancer. The rise of drug-resistant infections means that even simple operations for cancer may become deadly in the future.That is why such deadly bacteria, for example, antibiotic-resistant ones, could once again deprive humanity of the successes achieved in the treatment of cancer in the course of the past decades if no measures are taken.It is important that cancer patients and their caregivers understand the risks of infections, how best to prevent them, and how to select an appropriate antibiotic with the healthcare team. Don’t wait for fever to prompt questions—be an active one because every outbreak is a danger, and some cannot be treated.“Fight infection before it starts.”Source-Medindia