A New Way to Glow from Within With Vitamin C

Vitamin C doesn’t just brighten your skin—it activates skin-repair genes deep in your DNA.

Highlights: Vitamin C triggers skin cell renewal by activating dormant growth genes

It thickens the skin by supporting DNA demethylation through TET enzymes

A promising treatment for aging skin, scars, and chronic skin damage

Did You Know?

Remodeling The Skin’s Blueprint

Growth Genes Tapped Back Again

Not Just Cosmetically Friendly, But Skin Friendly

Don’t Just Brighten Up, Reboot and Glow

We are all familiar with vitamin C as a star ingredient in numerous brightening serums and citrusy supplements. It fades dark spots, enhances collagen, and keeps your skin wrinkle-free. But a new study has just added a surprising twist to this skincare favorite; it not only protects the skin but also revitalizes it internally ().Researchers have discovered that vitamin C canby interacting with your. Consider it as providing your skin cells with a kickstart to rebuild them more efficiently and more quickly.Your skin is constantly being refreshed, and it exfoliates your old skin and makes room for new skin. But as we age or experience stress, this renewal process slows down. The study found that vitamin C can accelerate this process by working at the genetic level rather than merely on the skin’s surface.How? Researchers studied human skin grown in the laboratory, added vitamin C to it, and observed the results: the skin became thicker and more active, with more cells dividing and renewing themselves. Even more interesting, when the action of acalled, responsible for, was blocked, these benefits of vitamin C faded, proving the connection. Further genetic analysis revealed thatlinked to skin cell growth were turned on by vitamin C.Vitamin C helps. It does this by supporting a natural process called, which acts like a molecular reset button for gene activity. Key growth genes likeandwere switched on, while proteins such as—an indicator of rapid skin cell multiplication —were significantly more abundant. It was as though the skin was placed in regeneration mode, but without going into overdrive or producing anything harmful.While most of the skincare products work on the outside, vitamin C rejuvenates your skin on a much deeper level, which is your DNA. It helps the skin to repair itself on its own by directly changing the core back to its young self.This is the very reason why vitamin C cannot only be an active ingredient in cosmetics but also remains beneficial in a variety of skin conditions, like healing wounds treating scars , and even supporting skin affected by chronic damage Vitamin C isn’t just a helper; it’s a reprogrammer. By helping your skin switch back on the genes it needs for healthy growth, it may become one of the most powerful tools we have for skin repair and rejuvenation. And the best part? It’s already on your shelf—or in your fruit bowl.Source-Medindia