A New Way to Glow from Within With Vitamin C

Vitamin C doesn’t just brighten your skin—it activates skin-repair genes deep in your DNA.
- Vitamin C triggers skin cell renewal by activating dormant growth genes
- It thickens the skin by supporting DNA demethylation through TET enzymes
- A promising treatment for aging skin, scars, and chronic skin damage
Vitamin C Promotes Epidermal Proliferation by Promoting DNA Demethylation of Proliferation-Related Genes in Human Epidermal Equivalents
Go to source). Researchers have discovered that vitamin C can switch on dormant skin-repair genes by interacting with your DNA’s control panel. Consider it as providing your skin cells with a kickstart to rebuild them more efficiently and more quickly.
Remodeling The Skin’s BlueprintYour skin is constantly being refreshed, and it exfoliates your old skin and makes room for new skin. But as we age or experience stress, this renewal process slows down. The study found that vitamin C can accelerate this process by working at the genetic level rather than merely on the skin’s surface.
How? Researchers studied human skin grown in the laboratory, added vitamin C to it, and observed the results: the skin became thicker and more active, with more cells dividing and renewing themselves. Even more interesting, when the action of a key enzyme called TET (ten-eleven translocation), responsible for DNA demethylation, was blocked, these benefits of vitamin C faded, proving the connection. Further genetic analysis revealed that 12 genes linked to skin cell growth were turned on by vitamin C.
Growth Genes Tapped Back AgainVitamin C helps switch on important growth genes. It does this by supporting a natural process called DNA demethylation, which acts like a molecular reset button for gene activity. Key growth genes like MYC and cyclins were switched on, while proteins such as Ki67—an indicator of rapid skin cell multiplication—were significantly more abundant. It was as though the skin was placed in regeneration mode, but without going into overdrive or producing anything harmful.
Not Just Cosmetically Friendly, But Skin FriendlyWhile most of the skincare products work on the outside, vitamin C rejuvenates your skin on a much deeper level, which is your DNA. It helps the skin to repair itself on its own by directly changing the core back to its young self.
This is the very reason why vitamin C cannot only be an active ingredient in cosmetics but also remains beneficial in a variety of skin conditions, like healing wounds, treating scars, and even supporting skin affected by chronic damage.
Don’t Just Brighten Up, Reboot and GlowVitamin C isn’t just a helper; it’s a reprogrammer. By helping your skin switch back on the genes it needs for healthy growth, it may become one of the most powerful tools we have for skin repair and rejuvenation. And the best part? It’s already on your shelf—or in your fruit bowl.
Reference:
- Vitamin C Promotes Epidermal Proliferation by Promoting DNA Demethylation of Proliferation-Related Genes in Human Epidermal Equivalents - (https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(25)00416-6/fulltext)
