A Citrus Bioflavonoid With a Big Role in Heart Health

Naringin, a citrus bioflavonoid, protects blood vessels and lowers heart disease risk by regulating cell survival and reducing inflammation.

Highlights: Naringin regulates the Hippo-YAP pathway to prevent cell death in blood vessels

It lowers vascular inflammation by reducing harmful cytokines

Acts as an antioxidant, preserving blood vessel health and elasticity

Naringin protects endothelial cells from apoptosis and inflammation by regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway



How Does Naringin Work?

Regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Protection Against Oxidative Stress

Potential Clinical Implications

Naringin, a natural flavonoid abundant in citrus fruits like grapefruit and oranges, is gaining attention for its protective effects on cardiovascular health.Recent studies show that it helps prevent apoptosis (cell death) and inflammation of endothelial cells, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels, through the Hippo-YAP signaling pathway, a key regulator of cell survival and tissue balance.This makes naringin a promising compound for reducing the risk of heart disease driven by vascular inflammation ().The Hippo-YAP pathway plays an essential role in the growth, regeneration, and survival of cells. When this pathway is dysregulated, endothelial cells undergo programmed death (apoptosis), contributing to vascular damage, atherosclerosis, and heart disease. Naringin can induce YAP (Yes-associated protein), favoring cell survival and inhibiting cell death mediated by stress.Endothelial inflammation is one of the primary causes of cardiovascular disease. Naringin reduces the activity of pro-inflammatory cytokines—such as TNF-alpha, IL-6, and IL-1beta—thereby lowering chronic vascular inflammation.Naringin neutralizes reactive oxygen species (ROS), harmful molecules that damage endothelial cells and increase heart disease risk. By lowering oxidative stress, it helps preserve blood vessel elasticity and function.Naringin may help prevent atherosclerosis, hypertension, and ischemic damage, and could serve as a natural supplement in cardiovascular care. Ongoing research is exploring ways to increase its availability through naringin-rich diets and supplements.Once dismissed as merely a bitter compound in citrus fruits, naringin is now emerging as a molecular guardian of cardiovascular health.With its combined antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and protective effects, it holds strong potential for future preventive and therapeutic strategies against cardiovascular disease.Source-Medindia