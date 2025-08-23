About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

A Citrus Bioflavonoid With a Big Role in Heart Health

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 23 2025 2:13 PM

Naringin, a citrus bioflavonoid, protects blood vessels and lowers heart disease risk by regulating cell survival and reducing inflammation.

A Citrus Bioflavonoid With a Big Role in Heart Health
Highlights:
  • Naringin regulates the Hippo-YAP pathway to prevent cell death in blood vessels
  • It lowers vascular inflammation by reducing harmful cytokines
  • Acts as an antioxidant, preserving blood vessel health and elasticity
Naringin, a natural flavonoid abundant in citrus fruits like grapefruit and oranges, is gaining attention for its protective effects on cardiovascular health.
Recent studies show that it helps prevent apoptosis (cell death) and inflammation of endothelial cells, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels, through the Hippo-YAP signaling pathway, a key regulator of cell survival and tissue balance.

Eating Citrus May Lower Depression
Eating Citrus May Lower Depression
Eating citrus fruits like oranges can reduce depression risk by 20% by promoting gut bacteria that enhance serotonin and dopamine levels, improving mental health.
This makes naringin a promising compound for reducing the risk of heart disease driven by vascular inflammation (1 Trusted Source
Naringin protects endothelial cells from apoptosis and inflammation by regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway

Go to source).

How Does Naringin Work?

Regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway


The Hippo-YAP pathway plays an essential role in the growth, regeneration, and survival of cells. When this pathway is dysregulated, endothelial cells undergo programmed death (apoptosis), contributing to vascular damage, atherosclerosis, and heart disease. Naringin can induce YAP (Yes-associated protein), favoring cell survival and inhibiting cell death mediated by stress.

Anti-inflammatory Properties


Endothelial inflammation is one of the primary causes of cardiovascular disease. Naringin reduces the activity of pro-inflammatory cytokines—such as TNF-alpha, IL-6, and IL-1beta—thereby lowering chronic vascular inflammation.

Can Citrus Fruits Protect You from Harmful Effects of Obesity?
Can Citrus Fruits Protect You from Harmful Effects of Obesity?
The rates of obesity are on the rise, contributing to chronic diseases. Citrus fruits are good sources of antioxidants that can prevent obesity-related diseases.

Protection Against Oxidative Stress


Naringin neutralizes reactive oxygen species (ROS), harmful molecules that damage endothelial cells and increase heart disease risk. By lowering oxidative stress, it helps preserve blood vessel elasticity and function.

Potential Clinical Implications


Naringin may help prevent atherosclerosis, hypertension, and ischemic damage, and could serve as a natural supplement in cardiovascular care. Ongoing research is exploring ways to increase its availability through naringin-rich diets and supplements.

Advertisement
Citrus Fruits Are Healthy But Higher Consumption May Trigger Risk Of melanoma
Citrus Fruits Are Healthy But Higher Consumption May Trigger Risk Of melanoma
Be careful if you are consuming a lot of whole grapefruit and orange juice. It may increase your risk of melanoma, say cancer researchers at Brown University.
Once dismissed as merely a bitter compound in citrus fruits, naringin is now emerging as a molecular guardian of cardiovascular health.

With its combined antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and protective effects, it holds strong potential for future preventive and therapeutic strategies against cardiovascular disease.

Look Young With Citrus
Look Young With Citrus
The tangy citrus fruits are not only healthy but are also enriched with some amazing skin benefits. They enhance the radiance of your skin and keep it young for a long time.
Reference:
  1. Naringin protects endothelial cells from apoptosis and inflammation by regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7056449/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional