A Citrus Bioflavonoid With a Big Role in Heart Health

Naringin, a citrus bioflavonoid, protects blood vessels and lowers heart disease risk by regulating cell survival and reducing inflammation.
- Naringin regulates the Hippo-YAP pathway to prevent cell death in blood vessels
- It lowers vascular inflammation by reducing harmful cytokines
- Acts as an antioxidant, preserving blood vessel health and elasticity
How Does Naringin Work?
Regulating the Hippo-YAP Pathway
The Hippo-YAP pathway plays an essential role in the growth, regeneration, and survival of cells. When this pathway is dysregulated, endothelial cells undergo programmed death (apoptosis), contributing to vascular damage, atherosclerosis, and heart disease. Naringin can induce YAP (Yes-associated protein), favoring cell survival and inhibiting cell death mediated by stress.
Anti-inflammatory Properties
Endothelial inflammation is one of the primary causes of cardiovascular disease. Naringin reduces the activity of pro-inflammatory cytokines—such as TNF-alpha, IL-6, and IL-1beta—thereby lowering chronic vascular inflammation.
Protection Against Oxidative Stress
Naringin neutralizes reactive oxygen species (ROS), harmful molecules that damage endothelial cells and increase heart disease risk. By lowering oxidative stress, it helps preserve blood vessel elasticity and function.
Potential Clinical Implications
Naringin may help prevent atherosclerosis, hypertension, and ischemic damage, and could serve as a natural supplement in cardiovascular care. Ongoing research is exploring ways to increase its availability through naringin-rich diets and supplements.
With its combined antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and protective effects, it holds strong potential for future preventive and therapeutic strategies against cardiovascular disease.
