A Brisk Walk a Day Keeps Heart Issues at Bay

Walking at a brisk pace—and spending more time doing so—maylike atrial fibrillation, tachycardia (fast heartbeat), and bradycardia (slow heartbeat), according to a study published in the journal).The protective effect of brisk walking was found to be independent of other cardiovascular risk factors. However, the effect was most significant in, individuals, people who were, and those withHeart rhythm disorders, or arrhythmias, are becoming more common. Atrial fibrillation alone has doubled over the last three decades, affecting nearly 60 million people worldwide in 2019. Since arrhythmias are linked to serious health risks, identifying ways to reduce their occurrence is critical.While prior research has shown a link between walking speed and reduced heart disease or mortality, few have investigated how walking pace may impact arrhythmia risk. This study aimed to explore that connection while also considering factors like metabolic health, inflammation, and lifestyle habits.Researchers analyzed data from 420,925 participants in the UK Biobank who self-reported their walking speeds. Also, 81,956 participants had walking data from activity trackers. Walking was classified at three paces: slow (under 3 mph), average (3–4 mph), and brisk (over 4 mph).The average age of participants was 55. Women made up 55% of the sample, and 97% were White. In terms of walking habits, 6.5% walked slowly, 53% walked at an average pace, and 41% walked briskly.Over a follow-up period of 13 years, 36,574 participants (about 9%) developed arrhythmias. These included 23,526 cases of atrial fibrillation, 19,093 of other types of arrhythmiasarrhythmias, 5,678 cases of bradycardia, and 2,168 ventricular arrhythmias.Participants who walked at faster speeds were more likely to be male, lived in less deprived areas, and led generally healthier lives. They also had lower body weight, smaller waists, stronger grip strength, healthier metabolic profiles, less inflammation, and fewer chronic conditions.After adjusting for lifestyle and demographic differences, walking at an average pace was linked to a 35% lower risk of arrhythmias, and brisk walking to a 43% lower risk, compared to slow walking. Atrial fibrillation risk was reduced by 38% and 46% respectively for average and brisk walkers.Among those with activity tracker data, 4,117 developed arrhythmias. Those who walked briskly more often were younger, healthier, and had better lifestyles. Time spent walking at slow speeds did not impact risk, but more time spent walking at average or brisk speeds cut the risk by 27%.About 36% of the protective link between walking pace and reduced arrhythmia risk could be explained by improvements in metabolic and inflammatory health.While this was an observational study—meaning causality can’t be confirmed—it’s the first to explore how metabolic and inflammatory pathways might mediate the link between walking speed and arrhythmias. The researchers propose that walking faster helps reduce obesity and inflammation, which in turn lowers arrhythmia risk. This aligns with previous findings on how walking pace is inversely related to risk factors like obesity, high blood sugar, diabetes, and high blood pressure.In conclusion, brisk walking can help reduce the risk of heart rhythm problems, especially for those with healthier habits. The findings suggest that simply walking faster could be a powerful way to protect heart health. More research is needed, but this study emphasizes the value of making walking a part of daily life to lower the risk of arrhythmias.Source-Medindia