MIND Diet Examined for Scalability in Obesity Management

Exploring the interplay between diet, obesity, mental health, and the gut microbiota: the MIND-GUT intervention study, study protocol



is being evaluated for its practicality, acceptability, and feasibility among adults living with obesity ().A protocol detailing this ongoing work was published in the journal, outlining how the dietary approach will be tested and assessed.Findings from this initiative are expected to generate feasibility insights and early evidence to guide future trials exploring, with the goal of supporting both physical and psychological health., contributing to individual distress and rising public health expenditures. Although the biological and behavioral pathways linking these conditions are not fully understood, accumulating evidence indicates thatOver the past twenty years in Sweden, rates of overweight and obesity have consistently risen, especially among younger adults. Currently,, with notable disparities based on sex, country of birth, and educational attainment. These patterns highlight an urgent need for preventive approaches that simultaneously address mental and physical health challenges.Weight loss achieved through dietary changes has been linked to improved mood among individuals with obesity. Beyond weight reduction,Dietary patterns strongly influenceas well as pathways associated with stress responses and mood regulation. These interactions provide a biological basis for exploring diet as a tool for improving both mental and metabolic outcomes.The Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay diet emphasizes foods high in. Rather than fully merging Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating patterns, this approach selectively focuses on components believed to enhance cognitive and metabolic health.If demonstrated to be acceptable and feasible, this dietary pattern may offer a practical strategy towithin the Swedish population.The MIND-GUT initiative is structured as a randomized clinical trial consisting of two groups:. A total of 126 adults between 25 and 50 years of age with obesity will be enrolled from primary healthcare centers and community settings across the Västra Götaland Region in Sweden.This sample size allows reliable feasibility assessment while accounting for anticipated participant dropout. Eligibility requires a body mass index of at least 30 kilograms per square meter, access to the internet, and commitment to completing all trial procedures. If enrollment proves difficult, the minimum body mass index may be adjusted to 27 kilograms per square meter.Individuals using weight loss medications or diagnosed with conditions such as diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome are excluded, as these factors could influence dietary adherence, gut microbiota, or mental health measures. Ethical approval has been secured, with informed consent procedures prioritizing confidentiality and participant autonomy.At the start of the trial and again after twelve weeks, trained personnel will collect physical data including. Participants will also complete online questionnaires covering demographic information, lifestyle behaviors, psychosocial health, eating attitudes, gastrointestinal symptoms, and dietary intake.Mental health outcomes are evaluated using validated self-report tools that assess anxiety, depressive symptoms, and perceived stress, rather than formal clinical diagnoses. Dietary adherence is tracked through a simplified checklist focusing on key elements of the MIND diet, administered at baseline, week six, and week twelve.Those assigned to the intervention group receive a structured meal plan emphasizing. Daily caloric intake is limited to. The control group receives standard nutrition advice consistent with Swedish dietary recommendations, without emphasis on MIND-specific components.Both groups are advised to. Ongoing engagement is supported through reminders, newsletters, and consultations. After the twelve-week period, participants take part in qualitative interviews to discuss acceptability, challenges, and potential improvements to the intervention.Stool samples are collected at baseline, week six, and week twelve to examine changes in gut microbiota. Participants store samples at home and postpone collection during periods of illness, fever, diarrhea, or antibiotic use to avoid skewed results. Primary outcomes focus on feasibility indicators such as adherence, retention, and participant acceptance. Secondary outcomes include shifts in. Analyses are exploratory and designed to inform future trials evaluating effectiveness.This protocol assesses whether a dietary intervention centered on the MIND eating pattern can be realistically delivered to adults with obesity, serving as a critical step before broader implementation.If successful, the findings could support the development of. By addressing diet quality, emotional health, and gut microbiota together, this work lays the groundwork for future large-scale efforts targeting multiple aspects of obesity-related health.In conclusion, evaluating the feasibility of a MIND-based dietary intervention represents a vital step toward integrated nutrition strategies that address obesity, mental well-being, and gut health together.