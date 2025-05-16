9 Expert-Backed Nutrition Tips to Stay Energized and Healthy While Travelling

Travel often disrupts eating routines, but new research shares expert tips to help you stay energized and well-nourished on the go.

Highlights: Creating a food plan beforehand helps you choose healthy foods during your journey

Staying hydrated lessens the effects of jet lag and make you feel less tired and headachy

Bringing snacks that are easy to pack and full of essential vitamins and minerals

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Nutrition for travel



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Choosing nutritious foods while travelling can boost your energy, reduce the risk of motion sickness, and help you stay at your healthiest during your journey! #healthytravelling #nutritiononthego #travelhealth #medindia’

Choosing nutritious foods while travelling can boost your energy, reduce the risk of motion sickness, and help you stay at your healthiest during your journey! #healthytravelling #nutritiononthego #travelhealth #medindia’

Advertisements

9 Expert-Backed Nutrition Tips to Stay Healthy While Travelling

1. Plan Meals to Avoid Junk Food Traps

2. Prioritize Hydration from the Start

3. Carry Energy-Dense Healthy Snacks

4. Choose Water Over Sugary Beverages

5. Balance Your Meals with Nutrient-Rich Choices

6. Make Smart Hotel Breakfast Decisions

7. Minimize Alcohol Consumption

8. Practice Portion Control with Rich Local Foods

9. Don’t Skip Meals, Even When Busy

Advertisements

The Bigger Picture: How Nutrition Impacts Travel Wellbeing

Advertisements

What Needs to Change?

A greater variety of food choices at airports and planeside

Greater consideration of hydration and good meals while on the move

Travel health education for habitual travelers

Healthier snack options are available while travelling

Personalized diets for extended travelers

Nutrition for travel - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18049990/)