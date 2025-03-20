About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 20 2025 4:48 PM

Eye exams can reveal serious health conditions beyond vision problems.

8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect
Highlights:
  • Eye exams can detect early signs of diabetes and hypertension
  • Optic nerve changes may indicate brain tumors or multiple sclerosis
  • Retinal blood vessels can reveal hidden heart disease risks
An eye exam is not just about checking how clearly you can see. It can also uncover signs of serious underlying health conditions. Your eyes offer a unique glimpse into your overall health, making regular eye checkups an essential part of preventive care. From detecting chronic diseases to revealing neurological issues, your eye doctor may spot health problems long before symptoms appear elsewhere in the body (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Conditions with Ocular and Visual Manifestations

Go to source).


1. Diabetes

Diabetic retinopathy is often the first indicator of diabetes, sometimes even before a formal diagnosis. During an eye exam, an ophthalmologist can detect leaky or damaged blood vessels in the retina, which may indicate high blood sugar levels. Early detection can help prevent complications like vision loss and manage diabetes more effectively.


2. Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)

Your eye’s blood vessels can reveal signs of hypertension. Narrowed, twisted, or leaky vessels are common indicators of elevated blood pressure. This can signal an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, or other cardiovascular issues. Regular eye exams could alert you to hypertension even if you haven't experienced other symptoms (2 Trusted Source
20 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Catch

Go to source).


3. Brain Tumors or Neurological Conditions

A routine eye exam may reveal swelling of the optic nerve (papilledema), which can be a sign of increased pressure in the brain. This may indicate the presence of a tumor or other neurological conditions, such as multiple sclerosis. Detecting these symptoms early can lead to timely intervention and treatment.


4. High Cholesterol

Yellowish or white deposits around the cornea (known as corneal arcus) can indicate high cholesterol levels. In some cases, fatty deposits in the retina may also be visible. Detecting these early warning signs through an eye exam could prompt you to check your cholesterol levels and take preventive measures.

5. Autoimmune Diseases

Eye inflammation, such as uveitis, may be linked to autoimmune conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or Sjogren’s syndrome. Redness, pain, or blurry vision during an eye examination could point to underlying autoimmune activity, helping with early diagnosis and management.

6. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

MS can cause optic neuritis, which leads to inflammation of the optic nerve. Symptoms such as pain, blurred vision, or color distortion may be detected during an eye exam. Since MS symptoms may be subtle in the early stages, an eye exam could provide a crucial first clue.

7. Thyroid Disease

An eye exam can detect bulging eyes or retracted eyelids, which are common signs of Graves' disease, a thyroid condition. Other symptoms, like dry or irritated eyes, may also point to thyroid dysfunction, helping with early diagnosis and treatment.

8. Cardiovascular Disease

Signs of cardiovascular disease, such as plaque buildup in the eye’s arteries, can be spotted during an exam. These deposits may suggest a higher risk of stroke or heart disease. Early detection through your eyes could prompt you to undergo further cardiovascular screening.

Why Regular Eye Exams Matter

Eye exams are not just for vision correction—they are a window into your overall health. Detecting these conditions early through your eyes can help prevent severe complications, enable prompt treatment, and even save lives.

Make routine eye exams a part of your healthcare plan —it could be the first step in safeguarding your long-term health.

References:
  1. Systemic Conditions with Ocular and Visual Manifestations - (https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Healthy%20Eyes/Eye%20and%20vision%20conditions/Systemic%20Conditions%20with%20Ocular%20and%20Visual%20Manifestations.pdf)
  2. 20 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Catch - (https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/surprising-health-conditions-eye-exam-detects)

Source-Medindia


