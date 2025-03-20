Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, March 20). 8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/8-surprising-health-problems-an-eye-exam-can-detect-219282-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect". Medindia. Mar 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/8-surprising-health-problems-an-eye-exam-can-detect-219282-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/8-surprising-health-problems-an-eye-exam-can-detect-219282-1.htm. (accessed Mar 20, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. 8 Surprising Health Problems an Eye Exam Can Detect. Medindia, viewed Mar 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/8-surprising-health-problems-an-eye-exam-can-detect-219282-1.htm.