Medindia
Medindia
4:3 Intermittent Fasting Vs. Calorie Restriction: Which Burns More Fat?

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 4 2025 2:43 PM

A new comparison between 4:3 intermittent fasting and daily calorie restriction shows how these diets stack up in terms of weight loss.

Highlights:
  • 4:3 intermittent fasting resulted in greater weight loss than daily calorie restriction
  • Participants lost 7.6% of their body weight on the 4:3 plan
  • 4:3 fasting also improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels
In the quest for effective weight loss strategies, many individuals have turned to various methods of dieting. Among these, intermittent fasting has gained popularity in recent years. A recent clinical study has provided insights into how 4:3 intermittent fasting compares with traditional daily calorie restriction. The study found that 4:3 intermittent fasting resulted in slightly more weight loss over a 12-month period compared to daily calorie cutting, showing promise as a sustainable approach for weight management (1 Trusted Source
The Effect of 4:3 Intermittent Fasting on Weight Loss at 12 Months: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Go to source).

What is 4:3 Intermittent Fasting?

4:3 intermittent fasting involves a pattern where participants fast for three non-consecutive days each week, reducing their calorie intake by about 80% on fasting days. On the remaining four days, there is no strict calorie restriction, although participants are encouraged to make healthier food choices. This method contrasts with daily caloric restriction, where individuals are required to reduce their calorie intake every single day to a specific target.


Comparing Intermittent Fasting with Daily Calorie Restriction

The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, involved 165 adults who were overweight or obese. Half of the participants followed the 4:3 intermittent fasting plan, while the other half adhered to daily calorie restrictions. Both groups received behavioral support, guidance on healthy eating, and access to exercise facilities. The researchers wanted to see which method led to better weight loss and health improvements over one year.

At the end of the 12 months, the results showed that participants in the 4:3 intermittent fasting group lost an average of 7.6% of their body weight. In comparison, the daily caloric restriction group lost an average of 5% of their body weight. Additionally, those following intermittent fasting were more likely to lose at least 5% of their body weight, with 58% achieving this goal compared to 47% in the daily calorie restriction group.

Besides weight loss, the intermittent fasting group also saw improvements in other health measures. Their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and fasting glucose levels showed positive changes, indicating that 4:3 intermittent fasting could offer benefits beyond weight management, contributing to overall heart health and metabolic function.


Why Intermittent Fasting May Be More Effective

One reason why intermittent fasting might be more successful for weight loss is its flexibility. Since it doesn’t require daily calorie counting, it may be easier for individuals to stick with in the long term. The ability to eat normally on non-fasting days might make this method feel less restrictive, which can lead to better adherence and, consequently, greater success in losing weight.

In conclusion, the study's findings suggest that 4:3 intermittent fasting could be a more effective weight loss strategy than traditional daily calorie restriction for some people. With its flexibility and additional health benefits, it may be worth considering for those looking for a sustainable way to manage their weight. However, like any diet, the best approach is the one that fits an individual’s lifestyle and long-term health goals.

Reference:
  1. The Effect of 4:3 Intermittent Fasting on Weight Loss at 12 Months: A Randomized Clinical Trial - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-01631)

