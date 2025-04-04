4:3 Intermittent Fasting Vs. Calorie Restriction: Which Burns More Fat?

A new comparison between 4:3 intermittent fasting and daily calorie restriction shows how these diets stack up in terms of weight loss.

Highlights: 4:3 intermittent fasting resulted in greater weight loss than daily calorie restriction

Participants lost 7.6% of their body weight on the 4:3 plan

4:3 fasting also improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Did You Know?

People following the 4:3 #intermittent_fasting plan lost 7.6% of their body weight in a year, while those on daily #calorierestriction lost just 5%. #weightloss #diet #medindia’

What is 4:3 Intermittent Fasting?

Comparing Intermittent Fasting with Daily Calorie Restriction

Why Intermittent Fasting May Be More Effective

