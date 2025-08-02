15th Indian Organ Donation Day: A Legacy That Lives On

India celebrates its 15th Organ Donation Day to honor donors and raise awareness about the lifesaving impact of organ transplants.

Highlights: India’s deceased donor rate remains low at 0.34 per million people

99.7% willing to donate after death, but only 0.3% while alive

Southern states like Tamil Nadu lead with successful DDT models

One organ donor can save up to eight lives!

What Do People Really Know About Organ Donation?

Aspect Statistical Details Heard about organ donation 98.3% through mass media Knowledge about organ donation 30.3% adequate, 69.1% average Willingness to donate after death 99.7% expressed willingness Willingness to donate while alive 0.3% expressed willingness (for family needs) Main reasons to donate organs 35.3% to save lives, 41.3% to avoid wastage Undecided about organ donation 47% remained unsure Preferred donation type 58% more willing to donate blood than other organs

The Psychological Pull Behind Every Organ Donor

Greater knowledge leads to increased chances of donation.

Key barriers include fear, distrust of the healthcare system, and religious beliefs.

Organ Donation in India

Know This Before You Decide to Donate

Diagnosis of brain death (as per the Indian Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994)

(as per the Indian Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994) Consent from the family

Maintenance of donor organs

Organ retrieval and preservation

Matching recipient via centralized databases

India’s Policy Push

Digital donor registries

Compulsory brain death certification

Public education campaigns

Green corridors for rapid organ transport

Hospital transplant coordinators

Live Organ Donation Event

Every year on, India observesto honor deceased donors and raise awareness about the lifesaving impact of organ transplants. The, led by the, marks a renewed national commitment to bridge the gap between organ demand and availability.Despite medical advances, thousands of people die every year while waiting for a transplant. But behind every statistic lies a simple truth—one donor can save up to eight lives ().To understand public awareness, researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey with over 350 adults visiting the outpatient departments (OPDs) of a tertiary care hospital in West Bengal. The results revealed the following:Factors such as higher education, prior exposure to real-life donation stories, and positive experiences within hospital environments were found to influence people's willingness to donate ().Behind every organ donor, their family support is also important. Choosing to donate a loved one’s organs is often a deeply emotional and culturally influenced decision. Studies show:Clear communication and empathy from healthcare providers are essential in shaping a positive decision. This impacts not only the individuals who choose to donate but also their closest ones.India is currently the, However the deceased donor transplantation rate is, emphasizing the critical need for public education, systemic coordination, and psychosocial support ().We cannot simply donate our organs like we would for charity; there are specific steps that must be taken:NOTTO and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) are working towardsIndia's organ donation infrastructure is growing, but community engagement and consistent policy implementation remain critical.NOTTO has organized a live event for theonat theto celebrate transplant recipients, and honor organ donors, and raise awareness about organ and tissue donation in India; the event is also livestreamed on YouTube ().Organ donation is more than a medical act; it is a human act of eternal compassion. On the occasion of the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day, we should remember to appreciate the selflessness of donor families, the hard work of transplant teams, and the power we each hold to save lives.Source-Medindia