About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
15th Indian Organ Donation Day: A Legacy That Lives On
Advertisement

15th Indian Organ Donation Day: A Legacy That Lives On

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 2 2025 3:58 PM

India celebrates its 15th Organ Donation Day to honor donors and raise awareness about the lifesaving impact of organ transplants.

Highlights:
  • India’s deceased donor rate remains low at 0.34 per million people
  • 99.7% willing to donate after death, but only 0.3% while alive
  • Southern states like Tamil Nadu lead with successful DDT models
Every year on August 3rd, India observes Organ Donation Day to honor deceased donors and raise awareness about the lifesaving impact of organ transplants. The 15th Indian Organ Donation Day (2025), led by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), marks a renewed national commitment to bridge the gap between organ demand and availability.
Despite medical advances, thousands of people die every year while waiting for a transplant. But behind every statistic lies a simple truth—one donor can save up to eight lives (1 Trusted Source
Organ Donation Statistics

Go to source).


A Second Chance at Life: Tissue and Organ Transplantation
A Second Chance at Life: Tissue and Organ Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.
Advertisement

What Do People Really Know About Organ Donation?

To understand public awareness, researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey with over 350 adults visiting the outpatient departments (OPDs) of a tertiary care hospital in West Bengal. The results revealed the following:

Aspect Statistical Details
Heard about organ donation 98.3% through mass media
Knowledge about organ donation 30.3% adequate, 69.1% average
Willingness to donate after death 99.7% expressed willingness
Willingness to donate while alive 0.3% expressed willingness (for family needs)
Main reasons to donate organs 35.3% to save lives, 41.3% to avoid wastage
Undecided about organ donation 47% remained unsure
Preferred donation type 58% more willing to donate blood than other organs

Factors such as higher education, prior exposure to real-life donation stories, and positive experiences within hospital environments were found to influence people's willingness to donate (2 Trusted Source
Knowledge, Attitude and Willingness Towards Organ Donation among People Attending Out Patient Departments of a Tertiary Care Hospital, West Bengal: A Cross-sectional Study

Go to source).


Advertisement
Transform Lives: Support Deceased Organ Donation in India
Transform Lives: Support Deceased Organ Donation in India
National Organ Donation Day: Transform lives by supporting deceased organ donation in India. Your decision can make a world of difference to those in need.

The Psychological Pull Behind Every Organ Donor

Behind every organ donor, their family support is also important. Choosing to donate a loved one’s organs is often a deeply emotional and culturally influenced decision. Studies show:
  • Greater knowledge leads to increased chances of donation.
  • Key barriers include fear, distrust of the healthcare system, and religious beliefs.
  • Preexisting awareness and grief counseling increase the rate of consent among families to support organ donations (3 Trusted Source
    Organ donation: psychosocial factors of the decision-making process

    Go to source    ).
Clear communication and empathy from healthcare providers are essential in shaping a positive decision. This impacts not only the individuals who choose to donate but also their closest ones.


Lights, Camera, Not Action… But Healing: Top 10 Bollywood Movies with Medical Inspiration
Lights, Camera, Not Action… But Healing: Top 10 Bollywood Movies with Medical Inspiration
Discover the top 10 Hindi movies with powerful medical themes—from organ donation and mental health to terminal illness and caregiving. Featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and more, these films blend emotion, awareness, and drama to inspire and educate.

Organ Donation in India

India is currently the world's third-largest transplant performing country, However the deceased donor transplantation rate is 0.34 per million people, emphasizing the critical need for public education, systemic coordination, and psychosocial support (4 Trusted Source
State of deceased donor transplantation in India: A model for developing countries around the world

Go to source).

Know This Before You Decide to Donate


We cannot simply donate our organs like we would for charity; there are specific steps that must be taken:
  • Diagnosis of brain death (as per the Indian Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994)
  • Consent from the family
  • Maintenance of donor organs
  • Organ retrieval and preservation
  • Matching recipient via centralized databases
  • Successful transplantation (5 Trusted Source
    Organ donation: from diagnosis to transplant

    Go to source    )

Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi
Adding a Cinematic Lens to the Organ Donation Service: The Impact of Aye Zindagi
Cinema like Aye Zindagi is changing the narrative of organ donation by inspiring trust, awareness, and empathy in a doubting society.

India’s Policy Push

NOTTO and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) are working towards
  • Digital donor registries
  • Compulsory brain death certification
  • Public education campaigns
  • Green corridors for rapid organ transport
  • Hospital transplant coordinators
India's organ donation infrastructure is growing, but community engagement and consistent policy implementation remain critical.

An Organ Donor

Live Organ Donation Event

NOTTO has organized a live event for the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi to celebrate transplant recipients, and honor organ donors, and raise awareness about organ and tissue donation in India; the event is also livestreamed on YouTube (6 Trusted Source
15th Indian organ donation day

Go to source).

Organ donation is more than a medical act; it is a human act of eternal compassion. On the occasion of the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day, we should remember to appreciate the selflessness of donor families, the hard work of transplant teams, and the power we each hold to save lives.

References:
  1. Organ Donation Statistics - (https://www.organdonor.gov/learn/organ-donation-statistics)
  2. Knowledge, Attitude and Willingness Towards Organ Donation among People Attending Out Patient Departments of a Tertiary Care Hospital, West Bengal: A Cross-sectional Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12085764/)
  3. Organ donation: psychosocial factors of the decision-making process - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10252116/)
  4. State of deceased donor transplantation in India: A model for developing countries around the world - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4919737/)
  5. Organ donation: from diagnosis to transplant - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31895123/)
  6. 15th Indian organ donation day - (https://notto.mohfw.gov.in/WriteReadData/Portal/News/914_1_IODD_POST_FOR_NEWS_AND_EVENTS.pdf)

Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional