India celebrates its 15th Organ Donation Day to honor donors and raise awareness about the lifesaving impact of organ transplants.
- India’s deceased donor rate remains low at 0.34 per million people
- 99.7% willing to donate after death, but only 0.3% while alive
- Southern states like Tamil Nadu lead with successful DDT models
Organ Donation Statistics
What Do People Really Know About Organ Donation?To understand public awareness, researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey with over 350 adults visiting the outpatient departments (OPDs) of a tertiary care hospital in West Bengal. The results revealed the following:
|Aspect
|Statistical Details
|Heard about organ donation
|98.3% through mass media
|Knowledge about organ donation
|30.3% adequate, 69.1% average
|Willingness to donate after death
|99.7% expressed willingness
|Willingness to donate while alive
|0.3% expressed willingness (for family needs)
|Main reasons to donate organs
|35.3% to save lives, 41.3% to avoid wastage
|Undecided about organ donation
|47% remained unsure
|Preferred donation type
|58% more willing to donate blood than other organs
Factors such as higher education, prior exposure to real-life donation stories, and positive experiences within hospital environments were found to influence people's willingness to donate (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Knowledge, Attitude and Willingness Towards Organ Donation among People Attending Out Patient Departments of a Tertiary Care Hospital, West Bengal: A Cross-sectional Study
Go to source).
The Psychological Pull Behind Every Organ DonorBehind every organ donor, their family support is also important. Choosing to donate a loved one’s organs is often a deeply emotional and culturally influenced decision. Studies show:
- Greater knowledge leads to increased chances of donation.
- Key barriers include fear, distrust of the healthcare system, and religious beliefs.
- Preexisting awareness and grief counseling increase the rate of consent among families to support organ donations (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Organ donation: psychosocial factors of the decision-making process
Go to source).
Organ Donation in IndiaIndia is currently the world's third-largest transplant performing country, However the deceased donor transplantation rate is 0.34 per million people, emphasizing the critical need for public education, systemic coordination, and psychosocial support (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
State of deceased donor transplantation in India: A model for developing countries around the world
Go to source).
Know This Before You Decide to Donate
We cannot simply donate our organs like we would for charity; there are specific steps that must be taken:
- Diagnosis of brain death (as per the Indian Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994)
- Consent from the family
- Maintenance of donor organs
- Organ retrieval and preservation
- Matching recipient via centralized databases
- Successful transplantation (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Organ donation: from diagnosis to transplant
Go to source)
India’s Policy PushNOTTO and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) are working towards
- Digital donor registries
- Compulsory brain death certification
- Public education campaigns
- Green corridors for rapid organ transport
- Hospital transplant coordinators
Live Organ Donation EventNOTTO has organized a live event for the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi to celebrate transplant recipients, and honor organ donors, and raise awareness about organ and tissue donation in India; the event is also livestreamed on YouTube (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
15th Indian organ donation day
Go to source).
Organ donation is more than a medical act; it is a human act of eternal compassion. On the occasion of the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day, we should remember to appreciate the selflessness of donor families, the hard work of transplant teams, and the power we each hold to save lives.
