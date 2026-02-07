12 Sleep Habits That Can Reset Your Body Clock

Sleep hygiene isn’t about sleeping pills or gadgets. Doctors explain how small daily habits can dramatically improve sleep quality and reset your internal clock.

Myths and Facts About Sleep

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long does sleep hygiene take to work?

A: Many people notice improvements within 2â€“3 weeks if habits are followed consistently.

Q: Can sleep hygiene replace sleeping pills?

A: For many mild to moderate sleep issues, yes - but chronic insomnia may still need medical care.

Q: Is sleep hygiene helpful even without insomnia?

A: Yes. It improves sleep quality, energy levels, and mood even in people who sleep "enough."

Q: Should I follow all 12 habits at once?

A: No. Doctors recommend starting with 2-3 habits and building gradually.

Q: When should I see a doctor for sleep problems?

A: If poor sleep lasts longer than 3 months or affects daily functioning, professional evaluation is advised.