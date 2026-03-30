Zombie Drug Xylazine: What a Viral Video from Chandigarh Reveals

A viral video of a motionless delivery worker sparks concerns about health risks, with discussions linking the incident to dehydration, fatigue, or dangerous substances like xylazine.

Highlights: A viral video from Chandigarh shows a delivery agent standing motionless and unresponsive for two hours

Xylazine, a veterinary sedative known as the “zombie drug,” is being increasingly misused by humans for its opioid-like effects

is being increasingly misused by humans for its opioid-like effects Recent reports from 2023 show Xylazine’s severe health impacts, including near-unconscious states and increased mortality

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Xylazine: A Drug Adulterant of Clinical Concern



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Prolonged Unresponsiveness Raises Health Concerns

Xylazine Use and Its Dangerous Effects

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Xylazine: A Drug Adulterant of Clinical Concern



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Rising Popularity of Xylazine Among Illicit Users

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is the "zombie drug"? A: The "zombie drug" is Xylazine, a strong sedative originally made for veterinary use to calm animals during medical procedures. Q: Why was the delivery boy standing motionless? A: While the exact cause was not confirmed, the situation drew comparisons to drug effects, as substances like Xylazine can cause a trance-like, unresponsive state. Q: How does Xylazine affect the human body? A: Xylazine produces opioid-like sedative and euphoric effects, and can lead to severe skin ulcers, near-unconscious states, and increased risk of death. Q: Why has Xylazine become a global concern? A: Xylazine is inexpensive and readily available, leading to rapidly growing addiction, alarming increases in misuse, severe health effects, and rising mortality rates.

Xylazine: A Drug Adulterant of Clinical Concern - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11916-024-01211-z)

A viral video showing a delivery agenthas sparked widespread concern and speculation about possible health or substance-related causes ().A delivery worker from an online grocery service was seen standing completely still for about two hours in Chandigarh, Punjab, leaving onlookers confused and worried. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, showing the man remaining in the same spot without any visible movement or reaction.According to people nearby, he stayed in that condition for an extended period, drawing significant attention from both passersby and online viewers trying to understand what might have happened.Reports indicate that. One witness mentioned that despite efforts to communicate, there was no clear reaction from the man, raising immediate concerns about his well-being.As the crowd around him grew, curiosity intensified, and people began speculating about the cause. Some compared the situation to similar incidents reported globally, where individuals appearedSpecialists have previously explained that, further fueling the uncertainty surrounding the incident.The unusual nature of the situation not only captured public attention but also raised serious questions about the individual’s physical and mental state. Observers were particularly alarmed by the duration of his unresponsiveness, which seemed far beyond a typical momentary lapse or fatigue-related pause.The lack of immediate clarity about the cause led to widespread discussions online, with many attempting to link the event to known medical or substance-related conditions.Experts have noted that such states can sometimes be associated with a combination of physical and neurological factors.. These possibilities contributed to the growing speculation and concern among viewers and locals alike.The term. This substance is known to cause severe health effects, including skin ulcers and states of near-unconsciousness in humans. (Scientists explain that xylazine is a powerful alpha-2 adrenergic agonist originally developed for veterinary purposes, primarily used as a sedative and pain reliever for animals undergoing medical procedures.Its. Although early observations showed beneficial outcomes in controlled settings, concerns have grown over time due to its increasing misuse among humans.The drug has gained popularity among illicit users because of its sedative and euphoric-like effects, especially when combined with other substances. Its. Reports indicate that xylazine use has become a significant global issue, with serious consequences observed in 2023.The growing misuse has been linked to severe health complications, including increased mortality rates and widespread physical harm. Some cases describe individuals appearing almostAnalyses and documented cases highlight why xylazine is considered highly dangerous, emphasizing its harmful effects and the risks associated with its continued misuse.In conclusion, the viral video from Chandigarh shows the growing danger of Xylazine, a veterinary sedative misused by humans. This cheap and readily available drug causes trance-like states, severe health complications, and rising death rates worldwide.Source-Medindia