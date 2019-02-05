Young Breast Cancer Patients Can Have Good Outcomes With Recommended Therapies

Highlights:

Young breast cancer patients can possibly have good outcomes

This requires following guideline-recommended therapies

Strict adherence to advised therapies can significantly increase survival and reduce the risk of recurrence Breast cancer is more aggressive in young women compared to older ones. However, if treatments based on established guidelines are adhered to, then the outcomes can be good and better in young women with breast cancer, reveals a new study. Breast cancer is more aggressive in young women compared to older ones. However, if treatments based on established guidelines are adhered to, then the outcomes can be good and better in young women with breast cancer, reveals a new study.

Young Breast Cancer Patients Can Have Good Outcomes With Recommended Therapies



The results are based on the findings of two studies, one from Portugal and the other from Switzerland, which investigate the aggressiveness and recurrence of breast cancer in young women, respectively.



‘Breast cancer in young women can have good outcomes by following advised therapies, which can significantly increase survival and reduce the chances of recurrence.’

In this regard, ESMO Spokesman Dr. Matteo Lambertini, MD, PhD, from IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital, University of Genoa, Italy, said: "Women under 40 years of age tend to be diagnosed with more aggressive breast cancer types - for example their tumors are more likely to be triple negative and HER2 positive. Despite this, survival and local recurrence rates are similar to those of the general population of breast cancer patients provided they receive appropriate treatment."

Study 1: Breast Cancer in Young Women - A Multi-Center 10-Year Experience Study Aims



Characterization of a cohort of young women with



Study Methods

This was a retrospective, multi-center study, conducted between 2008-2017

All breast cancer patients were below 35 years of age

The study included 207 patients from 5 centers

35 patients were excluded from the study due to the following reasons:

27 due to lack of data



1 due to two different synchronous tumors



7 due to ductal in situ carcinoma

carcinoma Data were analyzed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS, IBM, USA) Study Findings

The median age of the patients was 31 years

The most common (91%) histological subtype was ductal invasive carcinoma

The tumors were categorized into the following subtypes:

4 percent: Luminal A



20 percent: Luminal B HER2 positive



47 percent: Luminal B HER2 negative



8 percent: HER2 positive



21 percent: Triple negative

48 percent of patients were diagnosed with early stage breast cancer

45 percent of patients had locally advanced breast cancer

6 percent of patients had de novo metastatic breast cancer

metastatic breast cancer 39 percent of patients underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy (CT), of which 12 percent gave a complete response

83 percent of patients underwent adjuvant systemic therapy (CT or endocrine therapy)

18 percent exclusively underwent endocrine therapy

The median follow-up time was 53.5 months

37 patients developed metastatic breast cancer

The median survival time was 16.5 months for metastatic breast cancer

3 patients had a local recurrence with a median time of 27 months

85 percent of the patients were alive at the time of termination of the study Dr. Ines F. Eiriz, the presenting author, attached to the Hospital Prof. Doutor Fernando Fonseca, Amadora, Portugal, said: "Disease-free survival was longest in women with hormone receptor-positive tumors, followed by those with HER2 positive disease, and lastly those with triple negative breast cancer. The median survival of patients without metastases was 130 months compared to 16.5 months for those with metastatic disease."

Study 2: Breast Cancer Early Recurrences in Young Women Study Aims



Analysis of rates of recurrence of cancer in young breast cancer patients.



Study Methods

This was a retrospective study conducted between 2010-2017

Medical records of 381 women ≤ 50 years were analyzed

The women were undergoing treatment for Stage I-III invasive breast cancer

The following parameters were assessed:

Demographics



Tumor biology



Type of surgery



Neoadjuvant/adjuvant therapy



Site/time of recurrence

Survival

Overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) were calculated using Kaplan-Meier survival curves Study Findings

The median age of the patients was 45 years

The median follow-up time was 45.6 months

22 patients (5.8%) were lost to follow-up

29 patients (7.6%) relapsed, among which 9 died

2 patients developed a second tumor in the contralateral breast

The median interval to recurrence was 31 months

The 3-year and 5-year risk for loco-regional recurrence was 4.7 percent and 9.5 percent respectively

The 3-year and 5-year DFS was 94.3 percent and 91.2 percent respectively

The 5-year OS was 93.3 percent Dr. Simona Cima, the presenting author, attached to the IOSI - Oncology Institute of Southern Switzerland, Bellinzona, Switzerland, said: "Most recurrences in these patients were local rather than metastatic. Our study is ongoing, and the next step is to identify the predictors of local recurrence. For example, we will examine the likelihood of local recurrence according to HER2 and triple negative status."

Conclusion The findings of the two studies indicate that being diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age does not necessarily mean lower survival or higher chances of recurrence. Importantly, proper guideline-recommended treatments should be administered to all breast cancer patients, irrespective of age, with due attention to possible side-effects of anticancer therapies, including infertility.



References :

Breast Cancer in Young Women: Good Outcomes with Advised Therapy - (https://www.esmo.org/Press-Office/Press-Releases/Breast-cancer-young-women-aggressiveness-recurrence-Cima-Eiriz) Ines F. Eiriz, Breast Cancer in Young Women - A Multi-Center 10-Year Experience, Annals of Oncology, Volume 30, 2019 Supplement 3. Simona Cima, Breast Cancer Early Recurrences in Young Women, Annals of Oncology, Volume 30, 2019 Supplement 3.



