Yoga Modules Rolled Out in India for Diabetes, Hypertension, and Asthma Care

India introduces structured yoga protocols targeting diabetes, hypertension, and asthma as part of a preventive public health strategy.

Highlights: India launches 10 yoga protocols targeting major lifestyle diseases

targeting major lifestyle diseases Initiative introduced at Yoga Mahotsav 2026 under AYUSH Ministry

Evidence suggests yoga may help reduce key chronic disease risk factors

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Press Information Bureau, Government of India. Yoga Mahotsav-2026 Press Release (2026)



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Overview of the 10 Yoga Protocols for Different Groups

Target Group / Condition Focus Area Expected Health Support Diabetes Mellitus Metabolic health Supports blood sugar regulation Hypertension Cardiovascular control Helps manage blood pressure Bronchial Asthma Respiratory function Improves breathing capacity Children (3–6 Years) Early development Encourages flexibility and healthy habits Adolescents Emotional regulation Supports mental well-being Geriatric Population Mobility and balance Enhances flexibility and reduces fall risk Women (12–35 Years) Hormonal and general health Supports reproductive and overall wellness Pregnant Women Safe prenatal practices Promotes maternal and fetal well-being Drug Addiction (Substance Abuse) Behavioral recovery Supports rehabilitation and stress control Mental Health Mindfulness and relaxation Reduces stress, anxiety, and emotional strain

How Yoga May Influence Disease Risk Factors

It may improve glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity

and insulin sensitivity It may help reduce blood pressure and stress-related physiological responses

How India’s Yoga Protocols Support Preventive Healthcare Strategy

Evidence, Limitations, and Clinical Considerations of Yoga Protocols

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Yoga for Control of Progression in the Early Stage of NCDs



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Takeaway

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What are lifestyle diseases? A: Lifestyle diseases are long-term conditions like diabetes and hypertension caused by unhealthy habits such as poor diet, inactivity, and stress. They develop gradually and are closely linked to daily lifestyle choices. Q: Can yoga help prevent lifestyle diseases? A: Yoga may help reduce risk factors like stress, high blood pressure, and poor metabolic health. It works best when combined with a healthy lifestyle and medical care. Q: Is this initiative based on a clinical study? A: No, these yoga protocols are part of a public health initiative, not a clinical trial. They are based on existing scientific evidence and traditional practices. Q: How does yoga help in diabetes and hypertension? A: Yoga may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce stress-related hormonal effects. This can support better blood sugar control and blood pressure regulation. Q: Should patients stop medicines if they start yoga? A: No, yoga should not replace prescribed medical treatment. Patients should continue medications and consult a doctor before making changes.

Press Information Bureau, Government of India. Yoga Mahotsav–2026 Press Release (2026) - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2239779®=3&lang=2) Yoga for Control of Progression in the Early Stage of NCDs - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10496796/)

India has launched 10 structured yoga protocols targetingsuch as, and, conditions that account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the country ().These are commonly referred to as lifestyle diseases, meaning illnesses linked to physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and chronic stress.The initiative was introduced duringas part of a preventive healthcare strategy. It is arather than a clinical study, and thereforeThe protocols were launched as “10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases and Target Groups,” designed for individuals across different age groups and health conditions.The program aims to encourage individuals to adopt structured daily yoga routines combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation to improve overall health and resilience.The government introduced 10 structured yoga protocols targeting both specific diseases and population groups, enabling a broad preventive approach across society.Scientific evidence suggests that yoga may influence several biological pathways associated with chronic diseases.A review-based study indicates that yoga may also help address risk factors such as obesity, psychological stress, and metabolic imbalance. However, these findings are based on smaller studies and reviews rather than large randomized trials.The initiative reflects a broader shift in India’s healthcare system toward prevention and lifestyle-based interventions. Yoga Mahotsav 2026 marked the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, aiming to promote daily adoption of yoga practices nationwide.Government-led efforts such as theacross communities, schools, and workplaces.The yoga protocols are not derived from a single, and no direct quantitative outcomes such as percentage reduction in disease risk are reported within the policy framework.Existing scientific evidence is based largely on smaller clinical studies and systematic reviews, which may limit generalizability. Therefore, yoga should be considered a supportive lifestyle intervention rather than a replacement for medical treatment ().India’s structured yoga protocols represent a preventive, population-level strategy to address lifestyle diseases.While current evidence suggests potential benefits in reducing key risk factors, their effectiveness depends on consistent practice and integration with standard medical care. Further large-scale studies are needed to confirm long-term health outcomes.Source-Medindia