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Yoga Modules Rolled Out in India for Diabetes, Hypertension, and Asthma Care

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 4 2026 3:00 PM

India introduces structured yoga protocols targeting diabetes, hypertension, and asthma as part of a preventive public health strategy.

Yoga Modules Rolled Out in India for Diabetes, Hypertension, and Asthma Care
Highlights:
  • India launches 10 yoga protocols targeting major lifestyle diseases
  • Initiative introduced at Yoga Mahotsav 2026 under AYUSH Ministry
  • Evidence suggests yoga may help reduce key chronic disease risk factors
India has launched 10 structured yoga protocols targeting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and bronchial asthma, conditions that account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the country (1 Trusted Source
Press Information Bureau, Government of India. Yoga Mahotsav-2026 Press Release (2026)

Go to source).
These are commonly referred to as lifestyle diseases, meaning illnesses linked to physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and chronic stress.

The initiative was introduced during Yoga Mahotsav 2026 by the Ministry of AYUSH as part of a preventive healthcare strategy. It is a policy-level intervention rather than a clinical study, and therefore sample size, population demographics, and study duration are not applicable.

The protocols were launched as “10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases and Target Groups,” designed for individuals across different age groups and health conditions.

The program aims to encourage individuals to adopt structured daily yoga routines combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation to improve overall health and resilience.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Overview of the 10 Yoga Protocols for Different Groups

The government introduced 10 structured yoga protocols targeting both specific diseases and population groups, enabling a broad preventive approach across society.
Target Group / Condition Focus Area Expected Health Support
Diabetes Mellitus Metabolic health Supports blood sugar regulation
Hypertension Cardiovascular control Helps manage blood pressure
Bronchial Asthma Respiratory function Improves breathing capacity
Children (3–6 Years) Early development Encourages flexibility and healthy habits
Adolescents Emotional regulation Supports mental well-being
Geriatric Population Mobility and balance Enhances flexibility and reduces fall risk
Women (12–35 Years) Hormonal and general health Supports reproductive and overall wellness
Pregnant Women Safe prenatal practices Promotes maternal and fetal well-being
Drug Addiction (Substance Abuse) Behavioral recovery Supports rehabilitation and stress control
Mental Health Mindfulness and relaxation Reduces stress, anxiety, and emotional strain


Blood Sugar-Conversion
Blood Sugar-Conversion
Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system, which is accepted worldwide.

How Yoga May Influence Disease Risk Factors

Scientific evidence suggests that yoga may influence several biological pathways associated with chronic diseases.
  • It may improve glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity
  • It may help reduce blood pressure and stress-related physiological responses
A review-based study indicates that yoga may also help address risk factors such as obesity, psychological stress, and metabolic imbalance. However, these findings are based on smaller studies and reviews rather than large randomized trials.


Combining Yoga With Regular Exercise Enhances Heart Health and Well-Being
Combining Yoga With Regular Exercise Enhances Heart Health and Well-Being
Including yoga with regular exercise is superior to stretching alone, suggests a pilot study in hypertensive patients.

How India’s Yoga Protocols Support Preventive Healthcare Strategy

The initiative reflects a broader shift in India’s healthcare system toward prevention and lifestyle-based interventions. Yoga Mahotsav 2026 marked the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, aiming to promote daily adoption of yoga practices nationwide.

Government-led efforts such as the Yoga 365 campaign are designed to encourage long-term behavior change by integrating yoga into everyday life across communities, schools, and workplaces.


The Therapeutic Power of Yoga in Type 2 Diabetes Management
The Therapeutic Power of Yoga in Type 2 Diabetes Management
Yoga helps manage type 2 diabetes by reducing stress, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering blood sugar when practiced consistently.

Evidence, Limitations, and Clinical Considerations of Yoga Protocols

The yoga protocols are not derived from a single randomized controlled trial (RCT), and no direct quantitative outcomes such as percentage reduction in disease risk are reported within the policy framework.

Existing scientific evidence is based largely on smaller clinical studies and systematic reviews, which may limit generalizability. Therefore, yoga should be considered a supportive lifestyle intervention rather than a replacement for medical treatment (2 Trusted Source
Yoga for Control of Progression in the Early Stage of NCDs

Go to source).

Takeaway

India’s structured yoga protocols represent a preventive, population-level strategy to address lifestyle diseases.

While current evidence suggests potential benefits in reducing key risk factors, their effectiveness depends on consistent practice and integration with standard medical care. Further large-scale studies are needed to confirm long-term health outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are lifestyle diseases?

A: Lifestyle diseases are long-term conditions like diabetes and hypertension caused by unhealthy habits such as poor diet, inactivity, and stress. They develop gradually and are closely linked to daily lifestyle choices.

Q: Can yoga help prevent lifestyle diseases?

A: Yoga may help reduce risk factors like stress, high blood pressure, and poor metabolic health. It works best when combined with a healthy lifestyle and medical care.

Q: Is this initiative based on a clinical study?

A: No, these yoga protocols are part of a public health initiative, not a clinical trial. They are based on existing scientific evidence and traditional practices.

Q: How does yoga help in diabetes and hypertension?

A: Yoga may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce stress-related hormonal effects. This can support better blood sugar control and blood pressure regulation.

Q: Should patients stop medicines if they start yoga?

A: No, yoga should not replace prescribed medical treatment. Patients should continue medications and consult a doctor before making changes.


References:
  1. Press Information Bureau, Government of India. Yoga Mahotsav–2026 Press Release (2026) - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2239779®=3&lang=2)
  2. Yoga for Control of Progression in the Early Stage of NCDs - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10496796/)

Source-Medindia

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Did You Know? #India has launched 10 structured #Yoga protocols to support prevention of #Diabetes, #Hypertension, and #Asthma. #yogaforhealth #alternativemedicine #yogaforall #preventivecare #indiahealth #medindia

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