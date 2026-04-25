Yoga Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Obese Adults

Yoga may help lower blood pressure and support cardiometabolic health in overweight adults, based on pooled clinical evidence.
- Meta-analysis of 30 studies included 2,689 overweight and obese adults
- Yoga reduced systolic BP by 4.35 mmHg and diastolic BP by 2.06 mmHg
- Modest improvements observed in lipid profile and metabolic markers
Impact of yoga on cardiometabolic health in adults with overweight or obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
Go to source). The analysis included 30 studies involving 2,689 participants and also reported modest improvements in lipid profiles and metabolic markers, indicating potential benefits for cardiometabolic health.
What Does This ResearchShow About Yoga and Obesity Risk?The study pooled data from randomized controlled trials involving adults with elevated body mass index (BMI), defined as above 23 in Asian populations and above 25 in non-Asian populations. These individuals are at higher risk for hypertension, dyslipidemia, and metabolic disorders.
The included trials used structured yoga interventions, although the type, frequency, and duration varied. Several studies suggested that participants engaged in regular practice, often approaching 150 to 180 minutes per week.
What Cardiometabolic Improvements Were Observed While Doing Yoga?The pooled analysis demonstrated consistent, though modest, improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes.
- Systolic blood pressure reduced by 4.35 mmHg
- Diastolic blood pressure reduced by 2.06 mmHg
- Improvements in low-density and high-density lipoproteins
- Favorable trends in glucose metabolism and inflammatory markers
How Does Yoga Influence Blood Pressure and Metabolism?Yoga combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and relaxation practices, which together affect the autonomic nervous system and metabolic pathways.
Proposed mechanisms include:
- Reduced sympathetic nervous system activity, helping lower blood pressure
- Enhanced parasympathetic tone, improving cardiovascular stability
- Lower cortisol levels, which may support metabolic balance
Why Are These Blood Pressure Changes Clinically Relevant?A reduction of around 4 to 5 mmHg in systolic blood pressure is associated with a measurable decrease in the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease at the population level.
Although the reductions observed with yoga are smaller than those typically achieved with medications, they are meaningful when considered as part of broader lifestyle-based interventions.
What Limitations Should Be Considered?The findings should be interpreted with caution due to variability across studies. Differences in yoga style, session duration, and adherence may influence outcomes. The analysis did not establish a clear dose-response relationship, so the optimal frequency and intensity of yoga remain uncertain.
Most studies were conducted in Asian populations, which may affect generalizability. As a meta-analysis, the results indicate association but do not establish causation.
What This Means for Obesity and Cardiometabolic CareThis evidence suggests that yoga may serve as a supportive lifestyle intervention for improving cardiometabolic health in overweight and obese adults. Its accessibility and low cost make it a practical addition to health routines.
However, yoga should be used alongside dietary changes, physical activity, and appropriate medical care rather than as a standalone treatment. Further large-scale, long-term studies are needed to confirm these findings and refine clinical recommendations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can yoga lower blood pressure in obese adults?
A: Yes, evidence suggests yoga may reduce systolic blood pressure by about 4 mmHg, which is clinically meaningful at a population level.
Q: What type of study supports these findings?
A: A systematic review and meta-analysis of 30 randomized controlled trials involving 2,689 participants.
Q: Does yoga improve cholesterol and metabolism?
A: The analysis reported modest improvements in lipid profiles and metabolic markers.
Q: Is yoga enough to manage obesity-related health risks?
A: No, yoga should complement diet, exercise, and medical care for optimal results.
Q: How much yoga is needed for benefits?
A: Some studies suggest around 150 to 180 minutes per week, but the exact optimal duration is not yet established.
- Impact of yoga on cardiometabolic health in adults with overweight or obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13102220/#)
Source-Medindia