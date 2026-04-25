Yoga Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Obese Adults

Yoga may help lower blood pressure and support cardiometabolic health in overweight adults, based on pooled clinical evidence.

Highlights: Meta-analysis of 30 studies included 2,689 overweight and obese adults

Yoga reduced systolic BP by 4.35 mmHg and diastolic BP by 2.06 mmHg

Modest improvements observed in lipid profile and metabolic markers

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Impact of yoga on cardiometabolic health in adults with overweight or obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials



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What Does This ResearchShow About Yoga and Obesity Risk?

What Cardiometabolic Improvements Were Observed While Doing Yoga?

Systolic blood pressure reduced by 4.35 mmHg

Diastolic blood pressure reduced by 2.06 mmHg

Improvements in low-density and high-density lipoproteins

Favorable trends in glucose metabolism and inflammatory markers

How Does Yoga Influence Blood Pressure and Metabolism?

Reduced sympathetic nervous system activity , helping lower blood pressure

, helping lower blood pressure Enhanced parasympathetic tone , improving cardiovascular stability

, improving cardiovascular stability Lower cortisol levels, which may support metabolic balance

Why Are These Blood Pressure Changes Clinically Relevant?

What Limitations Should Be Considered?

What This Means for Obesity and Cardiometabolic Care

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can yoga lower blood pressure in obese adults? A: Yes, evidence suggests yoga may reduce systolic blood pressure by about 4 mmHg, which is clinically meaningful at a population level. Q: What type of study supports these findings? A: A systematic review and meta-analysis of 30 randomized controlled trials involving 2,689 participants. Q: Does yoga improve cholesterol and metabolism? A: The analysis reported modest improvements in lipid profiles and metabolic markers. Q: Is yoga enough to manage obesity-related health risks? A: No, yoga should complement diet, exercise, and medical care for optimal results. Q: How much yoga is needed for benefits? A: Some studies suggest around 150 to 180 minutes per week, but the exact optimal duration is not yet established.

Impact of yoga on cardiometabolic health in adults with overweight or obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13102220/#)

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