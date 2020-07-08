Wrist Fracture- Plaster Cast Better Than Surgical Fixation

Cast immobilization is beneficial for patients as they can avoid the risk of surgery. Hospitals can keep service delivery simple and cost-effective, without compromising patient outcomes.For the study that ran for a span of three years from 2013 to 2016, 439 adult patients with a scaphoid waist fracture of the wrist were enrolled from orthopedic departments in 31 NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom.Patients were randomly assigned to two arms of the trial, either to have surgery to hold the broken scaphoid with a special screw, or to have the wrist held still in a plaster cast. In the second case, patients whose fractures did not heal were offered with surgery six weeks later.One year after the injury, patients were assessed based on multiple factors, including wrist pain and function, bone healing, complications from treatment, and average days of work lost.The wrist pain and function were assessed based on a questionnaire that had a total score of between 0 and 100. A higher score was an indicator of worse pain and function.After one year, patients in the surgery group had a score of 12, compared to a score of 14 in the plaster group, showing no significant difference in patient-reported outcomes.There was also no significant difference in the number of fractures that did not heal properly between the two patient groups (2% for the surgical group; 4% for the plaster cast group).Complications following surgery were higher at 12% compared to the plaster cast group, at 2%.Professor Joseph Dias, orthopedic surgeon at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and Chief Investigator for the SWIFFT trial, said,Dias added,Analysis of the economic factor also revealed that the cost of surgery to the NHS was significantly higher at £2,350, compared with the cost of plaster cast treatment, which was £727 for each patient.Source: Medindia