World Water Day 2026: Gender and Water Equality

World Water Day 2026 highlights gender disparities in water access, emphasizing women’s role in water management and sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the theme of World Water Day 2026?

A: The theme is "Water and Gender," focusing on the relationship between gender equality and water access.

Q: How many women lack access to safe drinking water?

A: More than 1 billion women globally lack safely managed drinking water services.

Q: What campaigns are part of World Water Day 2026?

A: Campaigns include global awareness drives, policy dialogues, and the UN World Water Development Report launch.

Q: What is SDG 6?

A: SDG 6 aims to ensure clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Q: Why is gender equality important in water management?

A: It supports equitable access, improves efficiency, and promotes sustainable water systems.