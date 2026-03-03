World Obesity Day 2026: 8 Billion Reasons to Act on Obesity

Projecting 4 billion affected by 2035, World Obesity Day 2026 calls for 8 billion people to act, shifting from stigma to systemic solutions for a healthier future.

8 Billion Reasons To Act on Obesity

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is World Obesity Day observed?

A: World Obesity Day is celebrated every year on March 4 to raise awareness about obesity and prevention.

Q: What is the theme for World Obesity Day 2026?

A: The theme is "Eight Billion Reasons to Act on Obesity."

Q: Why is childhood obesity a major concern?

A: It often continues into adulthood and increases the risk of serious diseases.

Q: How is obesity diagnosed?

A: It is assessed using Body Mass Index, waist circumference, and metabolic evaluation.