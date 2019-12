Wilms’ Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

Elucidation of this root cause will help to develop specific treatments as well as prevent the recurrence of Wilms' tumor

This discovery could also pave the way for developing screening tests for detecting cancer before it manifests

Wilms' Tumor: Key Facts

Wilms' tumor is the most common type of kidney cancer in children

Around 80 cases of Wilms' tumor are diagnosed every year in the UK

9 out of 10 cases can be cured by surgical resection of the affected kidney along with chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Wilms' tumor generally affects one kidney

In about 10 percent of cases, both kidneys are affected

Salient Features of the Study

Comparative genomic analysis was used to elucidate the root cause of Wilms' tumor

66 tumor and 163 normal kidney tissue samples were used in the study

DNA from the tissue samples was sequenced, which generated 229 whole-genome sequences

Analysis of the genomic sequences identified genetic differences between normal and tumor tissues arising from DNA mutations

The DNA mutations were shared both by normal and tumor tissues in two-thirds of children with Wilms' tumor

The DNA mutations were epigenetic in nature as they arose due to non-genetic influences on gene expression

The epigenetic DNA mutations initially occurred in a single renal cell that suppressed the H19 gene, which prevents abnormal cell proliferation

gene, which prevents abnormal cell proliferation Suppression of the H19 gene led to abnormal proliferation of cells, resulting in pre-cancerous patches of kidney tissue that developed into Wilms' tumor

Drawbacks of Surgery and Prospects of the New Discovery for Treating Wilms' Tumor

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The study, published in, has uncovered a hitherto unidentified mechanism of cancer pathogenesis in the kidney that takes place within the first few weeks after birth. In this process, an early renal cell acquires a carcinogenic DNA mutation that leads to its proliferation during the development of the kidney.For this reason, Wilms' tumor has often been referred to as a tumor that results from one cell 'going wrong' during early kidney development.Wilms' tumor is named after Dr. Max Wilms, the German surgeon who first described the cancer. It is also known as nephroblastoma, a kidney cancer that mainly affects children under 5 years of age.This is the first study that compares healthy normal kidney tissue with Wilms' tumor tissue. The study was conducted by the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Hinxton, Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health in London.Tim Coorens, the first author of the paper and a PhD student from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said:Wilms' tumor is generally treated by surgical removal of the whole affected kidney in order to reduce the chances of recurrence. Patients with one kidney are usually able to lead a normal life. However, in the case of 10 percent of patients, both kidneys need to be removed, which can have life-threatening consequences.Dr. Kathy Pritchard-Jones, Professor of Pediatric Oncology at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said:Dr. Sam Behjati, lead author of the paper and Group Leader and Wellcome Trust Intermediate Clinical Fellow from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said:Phil Brace, Chief Executive of the Little Princess Trust, said:The study was funded by the Little Princess Trust, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK, National Institute for Health Research, Royal College of Surgeons of England, and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, UK.Source: Medindia