Wilms’ Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

The underlying cause of Wilms' tumor, a common childhood kidney cancer, has been discovered

It occurs due to an epigenetic DNA mutation in a single renal cell

Cancer can spread throughout the kidney or even to both kidneys

The new discovery could lead to the development of novel screening tests for early detection of Wilms' tumor

The earliest genetic root of Wilms' tumor has been discovered that could lead to a paradigm shift in our basic understanding of this childhood kidney cancer, reports a new study conducted by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute as well as other collaborating institutes.