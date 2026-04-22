Why Over 66 Million Americans Use AI for Healthcare

Nearly 27% of AI users turned to chatbots to avoid doctor fees, while 14% did so because they couldn’t afford a professional consultation.

Millions of Americans Now Consult AI Before, After, and Sometimes Instead of, Seeing a Doctor

Millions of Americans Turn to AI for Medical Advice Before, After, and Even In Place of Doctor Visits

An ACT relating to regulation of artificial intelligence in the state, providing civil penalties

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is it safe to use AI for medical advice?

A: AI chatbots can provide quick info but aren't doctors. They may give inaccurate advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment.

Q: How is my health data protected when using AI?

A: New frameworks like the OECD standards and legal mandates ensure transparency. These rules require AI tools to follow strict privacy and data integrity laws.

Q: Can AI replace my family doctor?

A: No. While AI is a helpful support tool for administrative tasks and quick questions, it lacks clinical judgment and the personal touch of a human physician.

Q: What is India doing to regulate healthcare AI?

A: India launched the SAHI strategy via PIB. It focuses on trust and inclusion, using localized data to ensure AI works accurately for India's diverse population.

Q: Will AI help reduce my healthcare costs?

A: It has potential. Tools like automated AI assistants aim to cut clerical burdens, which could eventually lower costs and make high-quality care more accessible to all.