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Why 'Normal' AQI May Still Be Harming Your Health

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 15 2026 4:33 PM

Even when air quality index (AQI) appears normal, people may experience symptoms like irritation, rashes, and breathing discomfort. Experts explain how fluctuating pollution levels can affect the body and increase long-term health risks.

Why `Normal` AQI May Still Be Harming Your Health
Highlights:
  • Fluctuating air quality levels can trigger symptoms even when AQI appears normal
  • Pollution exposure may cause skin irritation, eye problems, and respiratory discomfort
  • Long-term exposure is linked to serious conditions including stroke and neurological disease
Mumbai’s air quality may often fall in the “satisfactory” range, but doctors are reporting a rise in unexplained health symptoms (1 Trusted Source
Air Quality and Health Condition

Go to source).
Experts say the issue is not just high pollution levels, but also frequent fluctuations in air quality, which can make it harder for the body to adapt. Even when AQI appears safe, repeated exposure to changing pollution levels can trigger irritation and inflammation.


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What is AQI and Why Is It a Concern

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to indicate how polluted the air is and how it may affect health.

AQI values are categorized as:
  • 0–50 (Good): Minimal or no risk.
  • 51–100 (Satisfactory): Minor discomfort in sensitive individuals.
  • 101–200 (Moderate): Breathing discomfort for some people.
Higher AQI levels indicate poorer air quality and greater health risks.

However, even when AQI falls within the “good” or “satisfactory” range, factors such as short-term fluctuations, cumulative exposure, and individual sensitivity may still lead to symptoms in some people.


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How Do AQI Fluctuations Affect the Body?

Air quality does not remain constant throughout the day. These fluctuations can stress the body over time. When pollution levels rise and fall repeatedly:
  • The lungs must continuously adjust
  • The immune system becomes more reactive
  • Inflammation may increase
This can lead to heightened sensitivity even at moderate levels of pollution.


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Effects of Air Pollution on Health
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Can Air Pollution Cause Skin Itching and Rashes?

Yes. Dermatologists are seeing an increase in patients with:
  • Unexplained itching
  • Rashes
  • Acne flare-ups
  • Eczema
A review published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology highlights that air pollution is increasingly linked to common skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis.

Exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5) can generate reactive oxygen species (ROS), leading to oxidative stress, inflammation, and disruption of the skin barrier (2 Trusted Source
Air pollution and skin disorders

Go to source).

Pollutants settle on the skin and damage its protective barrier, making it more sensitive to environmental triggers. Even people with no prior skin conditions may develop symptoms.


Air Pollution - Pollutants - Health Effect - Efforts to Reduce
Air Pollution - Pollutants - Health Effect - Efforts to Reduce
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What Other Symptoms Can Occur Despite ‘Safe’ AQI?

Air pollution can affect multiple systems in the body. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels between 0–100 are generally considered “good to satisfactory.” However, even within this safe range, some individuals may continue to experience symptoms due to ongoing exposure.

System Affected Common Symptoms
Respiratory system Cough, throat irritation, breathlessness
Eyes Dryness, watering, irritation
Skin Itching, rashes, sensitivity
Neurological system Increased risk of stroke and cognitive issues

Doctors note that these symptoms may start mildly but worsen with continued exposure.

Why Do Eyes Become Dry or Watery in Pollution?

The eyes are constantly exposed to the environment. Pollution can:
  • Reduce natural moisture
  • Irritate the eye surface
  • Trigger reflex tearing
Interestingly, watery eyes are often a response to dryness, as the body tries to compensate for irritation.

Is Air Pollution Linked to Serious Conditions Like Stroke?

Emerging evidence suggests a strong link. Experts note that air pollution may contribute to a significant proportion of stroke cases globally, affecting blood circulation in the brain and increasing risk over time.

It is also being associated with neurological conditions such as:
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Dementia
  • Parkinson’s disease

Why ‘Safe’ AQI Can Be Misleading

AQI provides an average reading, but it may not reflect:
  • Short-term spikes
  • Local exposure levels
  • Individual sensitivity
As a result, people may continue normal outdoor activities without realizing the cumulative impact of exposure.

What Precautions Should You Take Even When AQI Is Normal?

Experts recommend simple preventive measures:
Precaution Why It Helps
Limit outdoor exposure during peak hours Reduces pollutant intake
Use protective eyewear Prevents eye irritation
Maintain skin hygiene Removes pollutants from skin
Monitor symptoms Helps detect early effects

Listening to your body is just as important as checking AQI levels.

Why Air Pollution Matters for Urban Health

Air pollution is no longer just about extreme smog events. Even moderate, fluctuating pollution levels can:
  • Affect daily health
  • Increase long-term disease risk
  • Reduce quality of life
Experts stress that it should be treated as a continuous public health concern.

How Air Pollution Can Affect Your Daily Health

If you are experiencing unexplained symptoms such as itching, irritation, or breathing discomfort, air pollution could be a contributing factor, even when the AQI looks safe. Being aware of subtle signs and taking preventive steps can help protect long-term health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can air pollution cause skin itching even when AQI is normal?

A: Yes, fluctuating pollution levels can damage the skin barrier and cause itching, rashes, and sensitivity.

Q: Why do I have symptoms when AQI is 'safe'?

A: AQI may not reflect short-term fluctuations or individual sensitivity, which can still trigger symptoms.

Q: Can air pollution affect the brain?

A: Yes, air pollution has been linked to increased risk of stroke and neurological conditions.

Q: How does pollution affect the eyes?

A: It can cause dryness, irritation, and watering due to surface irritation and moisture loss.

Q: How can I protect myself from pollution daily?

A: Limit exposure, maintain hygiene, use protective measures, and monitor symptoms regularly.


References:
  1. Air Quality and Health Condition - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/392995106_Air_Quality_and_Health_Condition)
  2. Air pollution and skin disorders - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7838324/)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Air may look safe on paper—but your body can still feel the damage. Even “safe” AQI levels can silently affect your skin, lungs, and overall health over time. #airpollution #aqi #respiratoryhealth #urbanhealth #skinhealth #medindia

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