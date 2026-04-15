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Why Is It So Hard To Gain Weight? (And What to Do)

by Guest Author on Apr 15 2026 11:13 AM

Struggling to gain weight? Discover the common reasons behind being underweight and learn practical, healthy strategies to increase your weight naturally.

Why Is It So Hard To Gain Weight? (And What to Do)
Highlights:
  • Being underweight can result from high metabolism, genetics, poor nutrition, or underlying health conditions
  • Healthy weight gain depends on calorie-dense foods, protein intake, and essential nutrients
  • Consistent eating habits and light exercise can improve appetite and support muscle growth
If you’re underweight, it means your body weight is below the healthy weight range. For some, it’s a constant battle. No matter what they eat, the weighing scale needle doesn’t budge.
Read this guide to understand what might be holding you back from gaining weight and how to get past those hurdles.


Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

What Keeps You Underweight?

Some people have naturally small body frames and low BMI due to genes. Others may have a high metabolism that consumes all the calories from food, and does not convert them into fat or muscle.

If you’re not having a healthy and balanced diet, you may miss essential nutrients required to gain weight.

Being hyperactive is yet another reason to burn more calories than you eat.

However, some health conditions could also be at play, such as:
  • Digestive problems, nausea, vomiting, etc., can affect your body’s ability digest and absorb nutrients
  • Infections
  • Thyroid problems
  • Diabetes
Mental health issues like anxiety, stress, and dementia have also been linked to poor ability to maintain a healthy weight.

Studies have shown that being underweight can increase the risk of malnutrition, bone issues, decreased muscle mass and strength, and lowered immunity. More tips for gaining weight safely include:


How to Gain Weight / Exercise to Gain Weight
How to Gain Weight / Exercise to Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

How to Put On Weight Naturally?

The simplest strategy to gain weight in a healthy way is to:
  1. Eat foods with enough energy for weight,
  2. Add more protein to your diet for repairing and building muscles, and
  3. Take enough vitamins and minerals to support the functioning of your body.
Here are some diet tips to help you gain weight in a healthy way:
  1. Opt for full-cream milk or dairy products instead of skimmed milk.
  2. Have a lot of healthy fats like olive oil or avocado in your meals.
  3. Sprinkle grated cheese on whatever meals you eat.
  4. Keep some assorted nuts in your pockets or bags and eat them whenever you feel low.
  5. Have energy-packed snacks like quick oats or toast made with MB peanut butter, slices of cheese, etc.
  6. Take weight-gaining supplements like protein powder in milkshakes.
  7. Eat calorie-dense fruits like bananas, mangoes, dates, figs, etc.
If you don’t feel like eating that much, you can do some exercises in order to increase your appetite and digest all that you eat.


Top 7 Superfoods to Gain Weight In a Healthy Way
Top 7 Superfoods to Gain Weight In a Healthy Way
Superfoods are nutrient dense foods that energize and nourish the body, aiding in a healthy weight gain. Know more about the Superfoods to be included in your diet.

In a Nutshell

Gaining weight can be a little challenging, but with the right meal planning with energy-packed foods, addressing underlying health issues, and doing physical activities, you can help you bulk up. For a quick dose of calories, you can have the best oats for weight gain, peanut butter, dried fruits, full-cream dairy products, and milk shakes!

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Fuel your body right—gain weight the healthy way, not the fast way. #healthyweightgain #nutritionmatters #gainweightnaturally #fitnessjourney #balanceddiet

This is sponsored feature article / news
Disclaimer :
The perspectives and beliefs presented in this sponsored content are solely those of the sponsor and do not reflect those of Medindia. Medindia holds no responsibility or liability for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, incidental, special, or consequential damages that may result from the utilization of this material.
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