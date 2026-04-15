Why Is It So Hard To Gain Weight? (And What to Do)

Struggling to gain weight? Discover the common reasons behind being underweight and learn practical, healthy strategies to increase your weight naturally.
- Being underweight can result from high metabolism, genetics, poor nutrition, or underlying health conditions
- Healthy weight gain depends on calorie-dense foods, protein intake, and essential nutrients
- Consistent eating habits and light exercise can improve appetite and support muscle growth
What Keeps You Underweight?Some people have naturally small body frames and low BMI due to genes. Others may have a high metabolism that consumes all the calories from food, and does not convert them into fat or muscle.
If you’re not having a healthy and balanced diet, you may miss essential nutrients required to gain weight.
Being hyperactive is yet another reason to burn more calories than you eat.
However, some health conditions could also be at play, such as:
- Digestive problems, nausea, vomiting, etc., can affect your body’s ability digest and absorb nutrients
- Infections
- Thyroid problems
- Diabetes
Studies have shown that being underweight can increase the risk of malnutrition, bone issues, decreased muscle mass and strength, and lowered immunity. More tips for gaining weight safely include:
How to Put On Weight Naturally?The simplest strategy to gain weight in a healthy way is to:
- Eat foods with enough energy for weight,
- Add more protein to your diet for repairing and building muscles, and
- Take enough vitamins and minerals to support the functioning of your body.
- Opt for full-cream milk or dairy products instead of skimmed milk.
- Have a lot of healthy fats like olive oil or avocado in your meals.
- Sprinkle grated cheese on whatever meals you eat.
- Keep some assorted nuts in your pockets or bags and eat them whenever you feel low.
- Have energy-packed snacks like quick oats or toast made with MB peanut butter, slices of cheese, etc.
- Take weight-gaining supplements like protein powder in milkshakes.
- Eat calorie-dense fruits like bananas, mangoes, dates, figs, etc.
In a NutshellGaining weight can be a little challenging, but with the right meal planning with energy-packed foods, addressing underlying health issues, and doing physical activities, you can help you bulk up. For a quick dose of calories, you can have the best oats for weight gain, peanut butter, dried fruits, full-cream dairy products, and milk shakes!
Source-Medindia