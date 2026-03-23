Why is Black Rain Falling on Tehran and What Does It Mean for Health?

Missile strikes on oil sites triggered toxic black rain in Tehran, exposing people to harmful chemicals, fine particles, and long-lasting environmental pollution risks.

'Black rain' in Tehran: what are the health effects?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is black rain?

A: Black rain is rain that contains pollutants from the atmosphere, such as soot, carbon from fires, and chemicals like benzene and toluene released when heavy fuel burns.

Q: Why is the rain in Tehran black?

A: The rain appears black because it contains soot and other carbon particles from the fires caused by missile strikes on oil depots and refineries.

Q: What health problems can black rain cause?

A: Exposure can lead to lung damage, chemical burns, skin irritation, breathing difficulties, and may trigger heart attacks or strokes in people with existing health conditions.

Q: Who is most at risk from the toxic smoke and rain?

A: Babies and young children are particularly vulnerable to toxic fumes, and people with pre-existing respiratory or circulation disorders face higher risks of complications.

Q: How long will the pollution last?

A: Pollutants may disperse over several days if no further fires occur, but Tehranâ€™s geography and temperature inversions can trap pollution, and some chemicals may persist in soil and water for a long time.