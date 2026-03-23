Why is Black Rain Falling on Tehran and What Does It Mean for Health?

Missile strikes on oil sites triggered toxic black rain in Tehran, exposing people to harmful chemicals, fine particles, and long-lasting environmental pollution risks.
- WHO warns toxic hydrocarbons in black rain can cause chemical burns and lung damage
- Soot and cancer-causing benzene from burning fuel create black rain amid temperature inversions over Tehran
- Pollutants may persist in soil and water, posing long-term risks to aquatic life and food supplies
'Black rain' in Tehran: what are the health effects?
Go to source). Dense, hazardous smoke and dark, acidic rainfall have blanketed Iran's capital, Tehran, in recent days after missile strikes struck oil depots and refineries.
Experts caution that the pollution likely carries harmful chemicals that pose risks to both people and ecosystems. Questions remain about what black rain is, how it develops, and how long it may take to clear.
Israel and the United States initiated missile strikes against Iran on 28 February. Iran responded with counterattacks on Israel and also targeted United States military bases and embassies across several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait. According to some media reports, more than 1,700 individuals have lost their lives in Iran and nearby regions.
Toxic Emissions From Damaged Oil FacilitiesA spokesperson for the World Health Organization, Christian Lindmeier, stated on 17 March that the destruction of Iran's oil infrastructure released hazardous hydrocarbons, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen compounds into the atmosphere.
When rain combines with these pollutants, it can lead to chemical burns and lung injury. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation and noted that authorities in Iran have urged residents to remain indoors.
Black rain refers broadly to rainfall contaminated with atmospheric pollutants, explains Farzana Kastury, an environmental scientist at Adelaide University in Australia. Such rain often results from bushfire smoke or the burning of heavy fuels, which are by-products of crude oil refining.
In Iran's case, the black rain likely contains pollutants generated from the combustion of these fuels during fires triggered by missile attacks, including substances such as acetone, toluene, and carcinogenic compounds like benzene and methylene chloride.
Soot Laden Rainfall and Atmospheric Pollution LevelsExtremely high levels of air pollution are indicated by black rain, according to atmospheric chemist Gabriel da Silva from the University of Melbourne in Australia. Visual evidence from Iran shows rainfall that appears visibly black, caused by soot and carbon particles released during fires following the bombings, notes Brian Oliver, a researcher in respiration and pollution at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia.
The rain may also carry contaminants originating from damaged construction materials, including asbestos and silica.
Tehran's geographical position beneath the Alborz mountain range contributes to temperature inversions, where a layer of warmer air traps cooler air near the surface. This phenomenon prevents polluted air from rising and dispersing into higher atmospheric layers, causing contaminants to accumulate locally.
Temperature Inversion and Pollution Trapping EffectsSuch inversion conditions keep pollutants concentrated rather than allowing them to disperse, meaning any rainfall in the region is more likely to contain these contaminants. Similar atmospheric patterns are observed in cities like Los Angeles due to the San Gabriel Mountains and Santiago because of the Andes, where pollution becomes trapped under comparable conditions.
Exposure to smoke from ongoing fires can lead to breathing problems and may trigger heart attacks or strokes in individuals with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, explains Hui Chen, a neuroscientist at the University of Technology Sydney.
Infants and young children face heightened vulnerability to these toxic fumes. Additionally, chemicals present in the smoke and rain may irritate or damage the eyes, with severity depending on both exposure duration and pollutant concentration.
Fine Particulate Matter and Cardiovascular RiskHigh temperatures from fires produce extremely fine particles known as PM2.5, which are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs.
Inhalation of these particles has been linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke, elevated blood pressure, reduced cognitive function, and other health complications, according to Kastury.
Polluted rain may also irritate the skin, particularly if it contains chemicals such as benzene or naphthalene.
Pollutants in the atmosphere are generally cleared through two main processes. They may disperse and become diluted over several days if no additional fires occur, although Tehran's geography and inversion conditions may slow this process.
Pollution Dispersion and Long Term Environmental ImpactAlternatively, rainfall can help remove pollutants from the air if no new emissions are introduced. However, this may lead to contamination of soil and water bodies, as pollutants washed from the air settle on the ground and enter waterways.
Many chemicals released from oil refineries remain in the environment for extended periods and can harm aquatic ecosystems.
Continued exposure may occur if individuals consume contaminated water or food grown in polluted soil, highlighting the long-term risks associated with such environmental contamination.
In conclusion, the black rain enveloping Tehran represents a severe public health and environmental crisis, carrying toxic hydrocarbons, cancer-causing benzene, and fine particulate matter from damaged oil facilities. With the WHO warning of immediate risks such as chemical burns and lung damage, compounded by Tehran's geography that traps pollutants, the danger extends beyond the current downpour to potential long-term contamination of water and soil.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is black rain?
A: Black rain is rain that contains pollutants from the atmosphere, such as soot, carbon from fires, and chemicals like benzene and toluene released when heavy fuel burns.
Q: Why is the rain in Tehran black?
A: The rain appears black because it contains soot and other carbon particles from the fires caused by missile strikes on oil depots and refineries.
Q: What health problems can black rain cause?
A: Exposure can lead to lung damage, chemical burns, skin irritation, breathing difficulties, and may trigger heart attacks or strokes in people with existing health conditions.
Q: Who is most at risk from the toxic smoke and rain?
A: Babies and young children are particularly vulnerable to toxic fumes, and people with pre-existing respiratory or circulation disorders face higher risks of complications.
Q: How long will the pollution last?
A: Pollutants may disperse over several days if no further fires occur, but Tehranâ€™s geography and temperature inversions can trap pollution, and some chemicals may persist in soil and water for a long time.
Reference:
- 'Black rain' in Tehran: what are the health effects? - (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-026-00800-9)