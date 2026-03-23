Why GLP-1 Drugs Raise Preterm Birth Risk Only in Diabetic Women

Diabetes, not weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, is linked to higher preterm birth risk, a major study of over 750,000 pregnancies finds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do weight loss drugs increase the risk of premature birth?

A: Only when used for diabetes treatment, not when used for weight loss.

Q: Which weight loss medications were studied?

A: Semaglutide and liraglutide were analyzed.

Q: What is the main cause of increased premature birth risk?

A: Pre-existing diabetes appears to be the key contributing factor.

Q: Should weight loss medications be stopped before pregnancy?

A: Current guidance recommends stopping them eight weeks before planning pregnancy.