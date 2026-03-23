Why GLP-1 Drugs Raise Preterm Birth Risk Only in Diabetic Women

Diabetes, not weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, is linked to higher preterm birth risk, a major study of over 750,000 pregnancies finds.
- Weight loss drugs like semaglutide showed no link to preterm birth when used for weight management
- The risk of premature delivery was 84% higher when the same drugs were used for diabetes treatment
- Study of over 750,000 pregnancies suggests the underlying condition of diabetes is the key factor
Periconceptional GLP-1 receptor agonist exposure and obstetric outcomes: a Danish nationwide cohort study
Go to source). However, an extensive analysis of more than 750,000 pregnancies revealed no connection to preterm births or other pregnancy-related complications when these drugs were used solely for weight reduction.
Link Between Diabetes Treatment and Preterm Birth RiskAccording to findings published in Human Reproduction Open, a leading journal in reproductive medicine, the increased risk of premature birth appears to be linked to diabetes itself rather than the medications.
Medications such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda) are part of a class known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. Initially developed for type 2 diabetes, they primarily work by reducing appetite and were later found to support weight loss. Despite their benefits, there is currently no evidence confirming their safety during pregnancy.
Growing Use of Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor AgonistsProfessor Henriette Svarre Nielsen from Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre explained that prescriptions for these medications have surged rapidly worldwide in recent years.
Current recommendations advise discontinuing their use at least eight weeks before planning a pregnancy, although this guidance is largely based on early experimental models rather than real-world data.
Because of their widespread use, unintended exposure during early pregnancy is considered unavoidable, yet there is limited evidence available to guide healthcare providers when such situations occur.
Assessing Pregnancy Complications Linked to Early Drug ExposureThe investigation focused on whether unintended use of these medications around conception was associated with complications such as premature birth, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, large-for-gestational-age infants, stillbirth, and placental issues.
Data from Danish nationwide health registries were examined, covering 756,636 single pregnancies among 480,231 women between October 2009 and December 2023.
Exposure was defined as filling a prescription for semaglutide or liraglutide within eight weeks before or after the last menstrual period, representing a 16-week window that includes early fetal development. A total of 529 pregnancies involved such exposure.
Adjustment for Maternal and Lifestyle Risk FactorsThe analysis accounted for several influencing factors, including maternal age, body mass index, smoking habits, geographic location, education level, pre-existing diabetes, and timing of pregnancy to ensure accurate comparisons.
Dr. Kathrine Hviid, the study’s first author, highlighted that the findings carry significant implications for both future clinical trials and patient counseling.
The results showed that an increased risk of preterm birth was observed only when these medications were used to treat diabetes, not when used for weight management. This indicates that diabetes itself may be the underlying factor contributing to the elevated risk.
Although initial observations suggested higher rates of several pregnancy complications among users of these drugs, further adjusted analysis confirmed that only preterm birth risk remained significantly elevated in women treated for diabetes.
Magnitude of Risk with Specific MedicationsCompared to women who did not use these medications:
- The risk of premature birth increased by 70% with liraglutide and 84% with semaglutide when used for diabetes treatment.
- This corresponds to an approximate 11% higher risk for semaglutide users and a 9% increase for liraglutide users among women with pre-existing diabetes.
Guidance for Counseling After Early Pregnancy ExposureThe findings are expected to support improved counseling for women who may have been unintentionally exposed to these medications early in pregnancy.
In Denmark, where about 70% of weight loss medication users are women, such exposure is considered likely.
However, experts caution that additional research is required, and it is too early to revise current recommendations that advise stopping these medications before pregnancy regardless of their intended use.
A key strength of the investigation lies in its large sample size. However, limitations include the inability to establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, as the findings only show an association. Additionally, there was no confirmation that women actually used the medications after obtaining prescriptions.
The relatively high cost of these treatments, such as semaglutide injections priced around €180 or €114 with subsidy, suggests that adherence to prescribed use is likely high among patients.
Diabetes Specific Risk Driving Preterm Birth OutcomesIn an accompanying commentary, experts from Kaiser Permanente Northern California noted that these findings contribute to growing evidence regarding the reproductive safety of these medications.
They emphasized that the increased risk of premature birth was limited to women treated for diabetes, supporting more individualized discussions between clinicians and patients. The findings also highlight the importance of managing diabetes and maintaining metabolic health before and during pregnancy.
In conclusion, the findings indicate that the increased risk of premature birth is linked to underlying diabetes rather than weight loss medications themselves, emphasizing the need for careful management of diabetes during pregnancy
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do weight loss drugs increase the risk of premature birth?
A: Only when used for diabetes treatment, not when used for weight loss.
Q: Which weight loss medications were studied?
A: Semaglutide and liraglutide were analyzed.
Q: What is the main cause of increased premature birth risk?
A: Pre-existing diabetes appears to be the key contributing factor.
Q: Should weight loss medications be stopped before pregnancy?
A: Current guidance recommends stopping them eight weeks before planning pregnancy.
Reference:
- Periconceptional GLP-1 receptor agonist exposure and obstetric outcomes: a Danish nationwide cohort study - (https://academic.oup.com/hropen/article/2026/2/hoag015/8526483)