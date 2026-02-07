WHO Says Seven Million Cancer Cases Are Preventable Every Year

Global analysis shows 37% of cancers are preventable through reducing infections, smoking, alcohol use, obesity, and pollution, avoiding seven million cases annually.
- Nearly four out of ten cancer cases worldwide are linked to avoidable causes
- Smoking, infections and alcohol use account for millions of preventable cancers
- Cancer prevention strategies must differ by gender and geographic region
Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention
Go to source). A report prepared by scientists from the World Health Organization estimates that 37 percent of cancers result from infections, lifestyle behaviors, and environmental exposures that can be prevented.
These include cervical cancer linked to human papilloma virus infections, which can be reduced through vaccination, along with many tumors caused by cigarette smoke.
The authors noted that their findings highlight a powerful chance to improve the lives of millions of people. At the same time, some cancers cannot be avoided, either due to unavoidable DNA damage that builds up with age or inherited genes that increase cancer risk.
Dr. Isabelle Soerjomataram explained that many people are surprised to learn that nearly four out of ten cancers are preventable, calling it a substantial proportion.
Global Analysis of Avoidable Cancer Risk FactorsThe International Agency for Research on Cancer, which operates under the World Health Organization, evaluated 30 preventable factors known to raise cancer risk.
These factors include smoking and ultraviolet radiation that directly damage DNA; obesity and insufficient physical activity that affect inflammation and hormone levels; and air pollution that can activate dormant cancer cells.
The report also examined nine cancer causing infections, including human papilloma virus, hepatitis viruses responsible for liver cancer, and the stomach bacterium Helicobacter pylori.
Data From 185 Countries Reveal Major ContributorsThe analysis used cancer case data from 2022 and compared it with exposure to the 30 risk factors from ten years earlier across 185 countries to conduct statistical modeling.
The three largest contributors to more than 18 million cancer cases globally were identified as smoking tobacco, responsible for 3.3 million cancers; infections, causing 2.3 million cancers; and alcohol use, leading to 700,000 cancers.
However, these global numbers conceal important regional and demographic differences
.
Gender Differences and Regional Cancer PatternsA clear gender gap was observed, with 45 percent of cancers in men considered preventable compared with 30 percent in women, partly due to higher smoking rates among men.
Among women in Europe, the leading preventable causes were smoking, followed closely by infections and obesity.
In contrast, infections accounted for nearly 80 percent of preventable cancers among women in sub-Saharan Africa, showing that cancer prevention strategies must be adapted to specific regions.
Infectious and Environmental Causes Shape Prevention StrategiesDr. Soerjomataram, deputy head of the International Agency for Research on Cancer Cancer Surveillance Unit, described the work as a landmark assessment of preventable cancer worldwide.
She emphasized that it was the first time infectious causes were included alongside behavioral, environmental, and occupational risks in a single global evaluation.
She added that tackling these avoidable causes offers one of the strongest opportunities to reduce the global cancer burden.
Findings Highlight Lung Cervical and Stomach CancerThe report, published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that lung cancer linked to smoking and air pollution, stomach cancer associated with Helicobacter pylori infection, and cervical cancer connected to human papilloma virus infection together accounted for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases.
Dr. Andre Ilbawi, who leads cancer control efforts at the World Health Organization, described the findings as encouraging because they show that action can make a difference. He pointed to countries that have successfully reduced smoking rates or implemented human papilloma virus vaccination programs.
He noted that the proportion of preventable cancers can shift over time, adding that the goal is to bring that number as close to zero as possible.
In conclusion, the findings show that a large share of global cancer cases could be avoided by addressing preventable risks such as smoking infections alcohol use and environmental pollution, offering a path to reducing cancer worldwide.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What percentage of cancers can be prevented worldwide?
A: About 37 percent of cancers are linked to preventable causes.
Q: What is the leading cause of preventable cancer globally?
A: Smoking tobacco is the largest contributor.
Q: Which infections are linked to cancer risk?
A: Human papilloma virus hepatitis viruses and Helicobacter pylori.
Q: Do cancer risks differ between men and women?
A: Yes a higher percentage of cancers in men are preventable compared to women.
Q: Why do cancer prevention strategies vary by region?
A: Different regions face different dominant risk factors such as infections or smoking.
Reference:
- Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-026-04219-7)
Source-Medindia