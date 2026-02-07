WHO Says Seven Million Cancer Cases Are Preventable Every Year

Global analysis shows 37% of cancers are preventable through reducing infections, smoking, alcohol use, obesity, and pollution, avoiding seven million cases annually.

Seven million cancer cases worldwide could be avoided every year, according to the first global analysis of preventable causes ().A report prepared by scientists from the World Health Organization estimates thatthat can be prevented.These includeThe authors noted that their findings highlight a powerful chance to improve the lives of millions of people. At the same time, some cancers cannot be avoided, either due to unavoidable DNA damage that builds up with age or inherited genes that increase cancer risk.Dr. Isabelle Soerjomataram explained that many people are surprised to learn that, calling it a substantial proportion.The International Agency for Research on Cancer, which operates under the World Health Organization, evaluated 30 preventable factors known to raise cancer risk.These factors includethat affect inflammation and hormone levels;that can activate dormant cancer cells.The report also examined nine cancer causing infections, includingThe analysis used cancer case data from 2022 and compared it with exposure to theto conduct statistical modeling.The three largest contributors to more than 18 million cancer cases globally were identified asHowever, these global numbers conceal important regional and demographic differencesA clear gender gap was observed, with, partly due to higher smoking rates among men.Among women in Europe, the leading preventable causes were smoking, followed closely by infections and obesity.In contrast,, showing that cancer prevention strategies must be adapted to specific regions.Dr. Soerjomataram, deputy head of the International Agency for Research on Cancer Cancer Surveillance Unit, described the work as a landmark assessment of preventable cancer worldwide.She emphasized that it was the first timeShe added that tackling these avoidable causes offers one of the strongest opportunities to reduce the global cancer burden.The report, published in the journal, found that lung cancer linked to smoking and air pollution, stomach cancer associated withinfection, and cervical cancer connected to human papilloma virus infection together accounted for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases.Dr. Andre Ilbawi, who leads cancer control efforts at the World Health Organization, described the findings as encouraging because they show that action can make a difference. He pointed to countries that haveHe noted that the proportion of preventable cancers can shift over time, adding that the goal is to bring that number as close to zero as possible.In conclusion, the findings show that a large share of global cancer cases could be avoided by addressing preventable risks such as smoking infections alcohol use and environmental pollution, offering a path to reducing cancer worldwide.Source-Medindia