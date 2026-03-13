What Long-Term Antacid Use May Do To Health

Long-term use of antacids and acidity medicines may affect kidney health, nutrient absorption, and infection risk, highlighting why regular review of acid reflux treatment matters.
- Long-term antacid and PPI use may be linked with kidney disease, fractures, infections, and nutrient deficiencies
- Studies suggest a significant share of acidity medicine prescriptions may be written without clear medical need
- Experts recommend using the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration whenever possible
Adverse Effects Associated with Long-Term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors
PPIs are acid-suppressing medications widely prescribed to treat conditions such as
These medications reduce stomach acid by blocking the H⁺/K⁺-ATPase proton pump in the stomach’s acid-producing cells.
Statistics On PPI Prescribing And UseThe review notes that PPI use has increased significantly in recent decades.
Studies cited in the review found that:
- Around half of PPI prescriptions may be written without appropriate indications
- Some studies report up to 70% of prescriptions lacking a clear clinical reason
- A hospital study found that about one-third of emergency department prescriptions were inappropriate
- Another investigation reported that nearly half of hospitalized patients received PPIs for incorrect indications
Potential Health Risks From Long-Term PPI UseThe review links prolonged use of proton pump inhibitors to several serious but relatively uncommon health conditions.
These include kidney-related complications such as acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, and acute interstitial nephritis.
Cardiovascular concerns have also been reported, including myocardial infarction and stroke, though evidence across studies remains mixed. Researchers also found associations with:
- Bone fractures, including hip and spine fractures
- Infections such as Clostridioides difficile infection and community-acquired pneumonia
- Micronutrient deficiencies, including vitamin B12 deficiency, anemia, and low magnesium levels
Why Long-Term Use HappensPPIs are sometimes prescribed for prevention rather than treatment.
Examples highlighted in the review include using PPIs to prevent ulcers in patients without risk factors or continuing treatment for functional dyspepsia without reassessing the need.
The authors noted that "inappropriate use such as overuse, misuse, and high-dose therapy without definitive indication should be curbed".
Everyday Situations Where PPI Use AppearsFor many people, PPIs start as treatment for frequent heartburn.
Someone with chronic acid reflux may receive a prescription during a short episode of symptoms and continue using the medication long after symptoms improve.
Another common situation involves patients taking anti-inflammatory medications, where PPIs are added preventively even when risk factors for stomach injury are low.
Why These Findings Matter In Daily LifeMany people take reflux medications for months or even years without reviewing the original reason for starting them.
The review suggests that prolonged acid suppression therapy may influence several systems in the body, from kidney function to nutrient absorption.
Assessing when these medications are necessary and when they may no longer be needed can help patients and clinicians make more informed decisions.
Lifestyle Measures That May Help Manage SymptomsThe review also highlights several non-pharmacological strategies that may help reduce reflux symptoms:
- Avoid eating within 2-3 hours before bedtime
- Elevate the head of the bed during sleep
- Maintain a healthy body weight
- Avoid dietary triggers
- Stop smoking or tobacco use
What The Findings Suggest Going ForwardPPIs remain highly effective medications when used for clear medical reasons.
However, the review suggests that regular reassessment and monitoring may be important for people taking them long-term.
Careful prescribing, symptom review after several weeks of therapy, and lifestyle adjustments may help reduce unnecessary prolonged use.
If you are using reflux medicines regularly, a thoughtful conversation with a healthcare professional can help ensure the treatment still serves your well-being.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What are proton pump inhibitors used for?
A: Proton pump inhibitors are medications that reduce stomach acid and are used to treat conditions such as GERD, gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and Helicobacter pylori infection.
Q: What are the risks of long-term PPI use?
A: Long-term PPI therapy has been associated with kidney disease, infections, fractures, and micronutrient deficiencies according to studies.
Q: How long is considered long-term proton pump inhibitor use?
A: The review suggests that using PPIs for more than four to eight weeks for mild conditions such as heartburn or non-erosive GERD may be considered long-term therapy.
Q: Why are PPIs sometimes overprescribed?
A: Some prescriptions are written for preventive reasons or continued without reassessment, leading to use without clear medical indications.
Q: Can reflux symptoms be managed without medication?
A: Lifestyle changes such as avoiding late meals, elevating the head of the bed, maintaining healthy weight, and avoiding trigger foods may help reduce symptoms in some individuals.
Source-Medindia