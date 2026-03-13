What Long-Term Antacid Use May Do To Health

Long-term use of antacids and acidity medicines may affect kidney health, nutrient absorption, and infection risk, highlighting why regular review of acid reflux treatment matters.

Highlights: Long-term antacid and PPI use may be linked with kidney disease, fractures, infections, and nutrient deficiencies

may be linked with kidney disease, fractures, infections, and nutrient deficiencies Studies suggest a significant share of acidity medicine prescriptions may be written without clear medical need

may be written without clear medical need Experts recommend using the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration whenever possible

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Adverse Effects Associated with Long-Term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors



Go to source Trusted Source

gastroesophageal reflux disease

peptic ulcer disease

Barrett’s esophagus

Helicobacter pylori

Statistics On PPI Prescribing And Use

Around half of PPI prescriptions may be written without appropriate indications

may be written without appropriate indications Some studies report up to 70% of prescriptions lacking a clear clinical reason

lacking a clear clinical reason A hospital study found that about one-third of emergency department prescriptions were inappropriate

were inappropriate Another investigation reported that nearly half of hospitalized patients received PPIs for incorrect indications

Potential Health Risks From Long-Term PPI Use

Bone fractures , including hip and spine fractures

, including hip and spine fractures Infections such as Clostridioides difficile infection and community-acquired pneumonia

such as Clostridioides difficile infection and community-acquired pneumonia Micronutrient deficiencies, including vitamin B12 deficiency, anemia, and low magnesium levels

Why Long-Term Use Happens

Everyday Situations Where PPI Use Appears

Why These Findings Matter In Daily Life

Lifestyle Measures That May Help Manage Symptoms

Avoid eating within 2-3 hours before bedtime

Elevate the head of the bed during sleep

during sleep Maintain a healthy body weight

Avoid dietary triggers

Stop smoking or tobacco use

What The Findings Suggest Going Forward

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What are proton pump inhibitors used for? A: Proton pump inhibitors are medications that reduce stomach acid and are used to treat conditions such as GERD, gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and Helicobacter pylori infection. Q: What are the risks of long-term PPI use? A: Long-term PPI therapy has been associated with kidney disease, infections, fractures, and micronutrient deficiencies according to studies. Q: How long is considered long-term proton pump inhibitor use? A: The review suggests that using PPIs for more than four to eight weeks for mild conditions such as heartburn or non-erosive GERD may be considered long-term therapy. Q: Why are PPIs sometimes overprescribed? A: Some prescriptions are written for preventive reasons or continued without reassessment, leading to use without clear medical indications. Q: Can reflux symptoms be managed without medication? A: Lifestyle changes such as avoiding late meals, elevating the head of the bed, maintaining healthy weight, and avoiding trigger foods may help reduce symptoms in some individuals.

Adverse Effects Associated with Long-Term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10248387/)

A review in thehighlights the(proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)) and warns that, including kidney function and nutrient absorption ().PPIs arewidely prescribed to treat conditions such as, gastritis,, and infections caused byThese medications reduce stomach acid by blocking thein the stomach’s acid-producing cells.The review notes that PPI use has increased significantly in recent decades.Studies cited in the review found that:The review links prolonged use ofto several serious but relatively uncommon health conditions.These include kidney-related complications such asCardiovascular concerns have also been reported, including, though evidence across studies remains mixed. Researchers also found associations with:Some observational studies have also explored links between long-term PPI therapy and, although the level of evidence remains limited.PPIs are sometimes prescribed for prevention rather than treatment.Examples highlighted in the review include using PPIs to prevent ulcers in patients without risk factors or continuing treatment forwithout reassessing the need.The authors noted thatFor many people, PPIs start as treatment for frequent heartburn.Someone withmay receive a prescription during a short episode of symptoms and continue using the medication long after symptoms improve.Another common situation involves patients taking, where PPIs are added preventively even when risk factors for stomach injury are low.Many people take reflux medications for months or even years without reviewing the original reason for starting them.The review suggests that prolongedmay influence several systems in the body, from kidney function to nutrient absorption.Assessing when these medications are necessary and when they may no longer be needed can help patients and clinicians make more informed decisions.The review also highlights several non-pharmacological strategies that may help reduce reflux symptoms:These approaches may reduce reliance on long-term medication in some cases.PPIs remain highly effective medications when used for clear medical reasons.However, the review suggests thatmay be important for people taking them long-term.Careful prescribing, symptom review after several weeks of therapy, and lifestyle adjustments may help reduce unnecessary prolonged use.Source-Medindia