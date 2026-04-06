What Is Cyclospora Infection? The Parasite Linked to Saba Azad`s Hospitalisation

Cyclospora infection is a foodborne parasitic illness that spreads through contaminated food or water, causing prolonged diarrhoea, weight loss, and fatigue.
- Cyclospora infection spreads through contaminated food and water
- Symptoms include diarrhoea, weight loss, and extreme weakness
- Proper washing of fruits and vegetables is key to prevention
Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cyclosporiasis: An Update
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Why Did Cyclospora Gain Attention Recently?The infection gained attention after actor Saba Azad shared her experience of being hospitalised due to Cyclospora infection.
She reported severe weakness and a rapid weight loss of around 4 kg within two weeks, highlighting how intense the infection can be even in otherwise healthy individuals.
How Does Cyclospora Infection Spread?Cyclospora spreads through ingestion of contaminated food or water. Common sources include:
- Raw vegetables and leafy greens
- Fresh fruits
- Contaminated drinking water
What Are the Symptoms of Cyclospora Infection?Symptoms usually affect the digestive system and may last for days or even weeks.
|Symptom
|What You May Experience
|Watery diarrhoea
|Frequent loose stools
|Weight loss
|Rapid, unintentional loss of body weight
|Fatigue
|Severe weakness and low energy
|Loss of appetite
|Reduced desire to eat
|Abdominal cramps
|Pain or discomfort in the stomach
|Nausea
|Feeling of sickness
In some cases, symptoms may come and go, making the infection harder to recognize.
Why Does Cyclospora Cause Weight Loss and Weakness?The parasite affects the small intestine, which is responsible for absorbing nutrients.
When this process is disrupted:
- Nutrients are not absorbed properly
- Diarrhoea leads to fluid loss
- The body loses energy and weight
How Is Cyclospora Infection Diagnosed?Diagnosis is usually made through stool tests that detect the parasite. Because symptoms overlap with other infections, laboratory confirmation is often required.
Can Cyclospora Infection Be Treated?Yes. Cyclospora infection is treatable with specific antibiotics prescribed by a doctor. Early treatment can:
- Reduce symptom duration
- Prevent complications
- Improve recovery
How Can You Prevent Cyclospora Infection?Prevention mainly involves safe food and water practices.
|Prevention Step
|Why It Matters
|Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly
|Removes contamination from surfaces
|Avoid untreated water
|Reduces infection risk
|Maintain kitchen hygiene
|Prevents spread of parasites
|Practice hand hygiene
|Limits ingestion of pathogens
Experts emphasize that simple hygiene practices can significantly reduce risk.
Does Washing Vegetables Really Help?Yes, but it must be done properly. Cyclospora can stick to fresh produce, especially leafy vegetables.
Thorough washing with clean water can reduce contamination risk, though it may not eliminate all parasites.
Why This Infection Should Not Be IgnoredCyclospora infection may seem like a common stomach bug, but it can:
- Last for weeks
- Cause significant weight loss
- Lead to dehydration and weakness
What This Means for Everyday HealthEven people who follow healthy habits can be affected if food or water is contaminated. Being cautious with:
- Raw vegetables
- Hygiene practices
- Food preparation
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Cyclospora cayetanensis?
A: Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that causes intestinal infection and diarrhoea.
Q: What are the symptoms of Cyclospora infection?
A: Symptoms include diarrhoea, weight loss, fatigue, abdominal cramps, and nausea.
Q: How does Cyclospora spread?
A: It spreads through contaminated food or water, especially raw fruits and vegetables.
Q: Is Cyclospora infection serious?
A: It can be serious if untreated, causing prolonged illness, dehydration, and weight loss.
Q: How can Cyclospora infection be prevented?
A: Proper washing of fruits and vegetables, safe drinking water, and good hygiene can help prevent infection.
References:
- Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cyclosporiasis: An Update - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6780905/)
- First case report of Cyclosporiasis from eastern India: Incidence of Cyclospora cayetanensis in a patient with unusual diarrheal symptoms - (https://jidc.org/index.php/journal/article/view/37515795)
Source-Medindia