What Is Cyclospora Infection? The Parasite Linked to Saba Azad`s Hospitalisation

Cyclospora infection is a foodborne parasitic illness that spreads through contaminated food or water, causing prolonged diarrhoea, weight loss, and fatigue.

Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cyclosporiasis: An Update

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Cyclospora cayetanensis?

A: Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that causes intestinal infection and diarrhoea.

Q: What are the symptoms of Cyclospora infection?

A: Symptoms include diarrhoea, weight loss, fatigue, abdominal cramps, and nausea.

Q: How does Cyclospora spread?

A: It spreads through contaminated food or water, especially raw fruits and vegetables.

Q: Is Cyclospora infection serious?

A: It can be serious if untreated, causing prolonged illness, dehydration, and weight loss.

Q: How can Cyclospora infection be prevented?

A: Proper washing of fruits and vegetables, safe drinking water, and good hygiene can help prevent infection.