Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases

Need for Comprehensive Effort

Advertisement

Diet as Culprit

Tracing the Genetic Susceptibility

Formulating Right Treatment

says James Lee from the London's Francis Crick Institute, who was previously based at Cambridge University.Several international efforts concerning autoimmune researches are being undertaken to rule out the precise causes of these diseases.says Lee.The study states that diet changes were significantly noted in more countries as people adopted more Western-style diets and fast foods (such as chicken nuggets, burgers, and other heavily processed foods).says Carola Vinuesa from the London's Francis Crick Institute, who was previously based at the Australian National University.Although there is little that can be done to halt the rapid expansion of fast-food franchises, researchers must dig on at the fundamental level to rule out the genetic susceptibility of individuals.Hence, understanding the genetic patterns and mechanisms of autoimmune diseases (by tracing the DNA differences) may help better tackle the global issue.The study team utilized an incredibly powerful technique to sequence DNA (large scale). This helpedThe rapidly growing burden of autoimmune diseases puts forth the mandatory need for new yet effective drugs and treatment strategies.on autoimmune diseases may helpto the patients — a key goal for autoimmune research.Source: Medindia