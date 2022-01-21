About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Advertisement

Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Relying on heavily processed foods may cause much harm to your body
  • Western diets and fast foods are found to cause a global rise of autoimmune diseases
  • There is an estimated 3% to 9% rise in autoimmune cases per year globally, thereby seeking the need for more autoimmune researches

The global rise of autoimmune diseases may be caused by Western diet, as per DNA research at London's Francis Crick Institute.
The Western diet contains increased amounts of processed foods, red meat, high-fat dairy products, high-sugar foods, with a low intake of fruits and vegetables that boost the risk of chronic illness.

Burden of Autoimmune Diseases

Autoimmune conditions occur when the immune system fails to differentiate between healthy cells and invading pathogens, thereby resulting in the attack of own body cells (by triggering inflammation and causing swelling and damage to various organs). There are several types of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, other celiac diseases, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Nearly 4 million UK people suffer from autoimmune conditions (some have more than one disease).

A Global Concern

It is estimated that there is a rise of 3% to 9% in autoimmune cases per year globally. One of the autoimmune conditions that cause global concern is rheumatoid arthritis (inflammation of joints).

Advertisement

Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases

Experts consider environmental factors as a major culprit behind the upsurge of cases. The study findings may further help to find a cure for these rapidly spreading autoimmune conditions.

"Human genetics hasn't altered over the past few decades. So something must be changing in the outside world in a way that is increasing our predisposition to autoimmune disease," says James Lee from the London's Francis Crick Institute, who was previously based at Cambridge University.

Need for Comprehensive Effort

Several international efforts concerning autoimmune researches are being undertaken to rule out the precise causes of these diseases.
Advertisement

"Numbers of autoimmune cases began to increase about 40 years ago in the west. However, we are now seeing some emerge in countries that never had such diseases before. For example, the biggest recent increase in inflammatory bowel disease cases has been in the Middle East and east Asia. Before that they had hardly seen the disease," says Lee.

Diet as Culprit

The study states that diet changes were significantly noted in more countries as people adopted more Western-style diets and fast foods (such as chicken nuggets, burgers, and other heavily processed foods).

"Fast-food diets lack certain important ingredients, such as fibre, and evidence suggests this alteration affects a person's microbiome — the collection of micro-organisms that we have in our gut and which play a key role in controlling various bodily functions. These changes in our microbiomes are then triggering autoimmune diseases, of which more than 100 types have now been discovered," says Carola Vinuesa from the London's Francis Crick Institute, who was previously based at the Australian National University.

Tracing the Genetic Susceptibility

Although there is little that can be done to halt the rapid expansion of fast-food franchises, researchers must dig on at the fundamental level to rule out the genetic susceptibility of individuals.

Hence, understanding the genetic patterns and mechanisms of autoimmune diseases (by tracing the DNA differences) may help better tackle the global issue.

The study team utilized an incredibly powerful technique to sequence DNA (large scale). This helped identify more than 250 DNA variants that are involved in triggering inflammatory bowel disease.

Formulating Right Treatment

The rapidly growing burden of autoimmune diseases puts forth the mandatory need for new yet effective drugs and treatment strategies.

Analyzing different genetic pathways and their consequences on autoimmune diseases may help formulate better and right therapeutic approaches to the patients — a key goal for autoimmune research.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Chemotherapy 

Recommended Reading
Age-associated B Cells: Trigger for Autoimmune Disease Identified
Age-associated B Cells: Trigger for Autoimmune Disease Identified
Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system of the body is affected with the disease. Women ......
Do People With Autoimmune Disease Need an Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?
Do People With Autoimmune Disease Need an Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?
In order to find ways to elicit a protective immune response to COVID-19 vaccines in people with ......
New Hope for Patients With Autoimmune Disease
New Hope for Patients With Autoimmune Disease
Scientists have developed a new and safe treatment for two autoimmune diseases namely diabetes and ....
Low-fiber, High-fat Western Diet May Increase Severe Sepsis, Death Risk
Low-fiber, High-fat Western Diet May Increase Severe Sepsis, Death Risk
Eating a Western diet low in fiber, high in fat and sugar can put you at higher risk of severe ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cy...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)