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Weight-Loss Drugs May Impact Sexual Health in Men With Diabetes

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Apr 20 2026 3:44 PM

GLP-1 drugs in diabetes show a possible association with erectile dysfunction risk, based on observational research.

Highlights:
  • GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may increase erectile dysfunction risk by about 26% in men with Type 2 Diabetes
  • About 35 vs 28 cases per 1,000 men per year were observed in GLP-1 users compared to those on other diabetes medications
  • Link between these drugs and sexual health became weaker after adjusting for other diabetes-related risks
A 2026 observational study using real-world data from over 10,000 men with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) identified a potential association between GLP-1 receptor agonists and an increased risk of erectile dysfunction (ED) (1 Trusted Source
GLP-1 receptor agonist and risk of erectile dysfunction in men with type 2 diabetes: a target trial emulation

Go to source).
GLP-1 users had about 35 cases per 1,000 individuals monitored for a year, compared to 28 cases per 1,000 individuals receiving other treatments, suggesting a roughly 26% increased risk of erectile dysfunction.

These findings indicate an association and do not establish causation.


Real-World Study Compares Diabetes Drugs and Erectile Dysfunction Risk Over Time

The study, published in EClinicalMedicine, used a “target trial emulation” approach—an observational method that uses real-world data to resemble a randomized clinical trial closely.

Adult men with T2DM were grouped based on exposure to GLP-1 receptor agonists or DPP-4 (dipeptidyl peptidase-4) inhibitors and followed for approximately three years to assess new-onset erectile dysfunction. While this approach improves comparability, it cannot fully eliminate hidden confounding factors.


26% Higher Erectile Dysfunction Risk With GLP-1 Use

The analysis showed a slight increase in erectile dysfunction incidence among GLP-1 users.
  • GLP-1 group: ~35 cases for every 1,000 people followed for one year
  • Other treatment group: ~28 cases for every 1,000 people followed for one year
  • Relative risk was about 26% higher in the GLP-1 group.
After adjusting for factors such as age, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic status, the strength of the association reduced in some models. This suggests that existing health differences may partly explain the results.


Underlying Diabetes as a Major Contributor

Erectile dysfunction is a common complication in men with diabetes, making interpretation complex. Chronic hyperglycemia contributes to multiple physiological changes:
  • Endothelial dysfunction affecting vascular blood flow
  • Peripheral neuropathy impairing nerve signaling
  • Hormonal imbalance influencing sexual function
Epidemiological data indicate that erectile dysfunction affects a substantial proportion of men with diabetes, often reported in up to half of this population. This high baseline risk complicates efforts to isolate medication-specific effects.

GLP-1 Drugs May Improve Blood Flow and Erectile Function—More Evidence Needed!

The biological mechanism linking GLP-1 therapy to erectile dysfunction, though, remains unclear. Proposed explanations include metabolic and hormonal changes associated with weight loss and alterations in vascular function.

Some research suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists may improve vascular health, which could theoretically support erectile function. This conflicting evidence highlights the need for further investigation.

Clinical Interpretation and Study Limitations

Several limitations must be considered:
  • Observational design prevents causal conclusions
  • Possible underreporting or misclassification of erectile dysfunction
  • Limited data on lifestyle and psychological factors
  • Residual confounding despite statistical adjustments
Despite this, GLP-1 receptor agonists remain important for glycemic control and cardiovascular risk reduction in type 2 diabetes.

Balancing Benefits with Emerging Evidence

The findings highlight a possible safety signal but do not outweigh the established benefits of GLP-1 therapies. Instead, they emphasize the importance of individualized care and monitoring.

Further randomized studies are needed to determine whether the observed association reflects a true drug effect or underlying disease-related factors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do GLP-1 weight-loss drugs cause erectile dysfunction?

A: No causal link has been established. The study shows an association that requires further confirmation.

Q: Why is erectile dysfunction common in diabetes?

A: It results from blood vessel damage, nerve dysfunction, and hormonal changes caused by chronic high blood sugar.

Q: Should patients stop GLP-1 drugs if they develop ED?

A: No. They should consult an endocrinologist or urologist before making any changes.

Q:  Is the risk increase significant?

A: The increase appears modest and may be influenced by underlying health conditions.

Q: Which doctor should be consulted for ED in diabetes?

A: A urologist or endocrinologist is best suited for evaluation and management.


Reference:
  1. GLP-1 receptor agonist and risk of erectile dysfunction in men with type 2 diabetes: a target trial emulation - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(26)00104-5/fulltext)

Source-Medindia

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Did You Know?
A widely used #WeightLossDrug in #Type2Diabetes showed a ~26% higher #ErectileDysfunction risk signal in real-world data, highlighting evolving #MensHealth insights. #GLP1 #weightlossdrug #type2diabetes #medindia

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