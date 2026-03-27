Weekly home cooking linked to lower dementia risk in older adults, with stronger benefits seen in those with limited cooking skills and active engagement.
- Cooking a home meal at least once a week is linked to a 30% lower dementia risk in older adults
- Novice cooks with few culinary skills saw a 67% lower risk when they cooked weekly
- The protective effect of cooking was independent of other social and lifestyle activities
Over recent decades, there has been a noticeable shift toward relying on restaurants, takeaways, and frozen foods instead of preparing meals at home, as highlighted by researchers from Japan.
For older individuals, however, cooking serves not just as a routine activity but also as a source of physical movement and mental engagement, offering both bodily and cognitive benefits.
Exploring Home Cooking Frequency and Dementia RiskThe investigation aimed to determine whether how often older adults cook at home is linked to the development of dementia, and whether this relationship is influenced by their level of cooking ability (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Home cooking, cooking skills and dementia requiring long-term care: a population-based cohort study in Japan
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The analysis included 10,978 individuals aged 65 and above from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, with their cognitive health monitored over a six-year period through 2022.
Among the participants, 20% were aged 80 or older, and half were women. About one-third had less than nine years of education, while 40% reported an annual income below 2 million yen (under £10,000 or US$12,500). More than half were retired.
Participants completed questionnaires detailing how frequently they prepared meals from scratch at home, ranging from never to more than five times weekly, along with an evaluation of their cooking skills based on seven abilities, from peeling fruits and vegetables to preparing stews.
Home Cooking Trends by Skill and GenderApproximately half of the participants cooked meals at least five times per week, while over a quarter did not cook at all. Women and those with more cooking experience were more likely to prepare meals at home compared to men and individuals with less experience.
Dementia cases were identified using public insurance system data, which records cases of cognitive decline severe enough to require care.
Over the follow-up period, 1,195 participants developed dementia, representing an 11% cumulative incidence. During the same time, 870 individuals passed away and 157 relocated before developing dementia.
- Data analysis revealed that more frequent cooking was linked to a reduced risk of dementia in both men and women, though the impact varied depending on cooking skill level.
- Preparing meals from scratch at least once weekly was associated with a 23% lower dementia risk in men and a 27% lower risk in women compared to cooking less frequently.
- Among individuals with limited cooking skills, preparing meals at least once a week was associated with a 67% lower risk of developing dementia.
Role of Culinary Competence and Other FactorsAlthough higher cooking ability was also linked to reduced dementia risk, increasing how often these skilled individuals cooked did not further decrease their risk.
These associations remained consistent even after accounting for factors such as lifestyle, income, and education, and were independent of other activities known to support cognitive health, including crafting, volunteering, and gardening.
As an observational analysis, it cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, mild dementia cases were not included in the registry data, and the classification of cooking ability may not clearly distinguish between preference and inability.
Cultural differences in diet and cooking methods may also limit how broadly these findings can be applied.
The findings suggest that fostering environments where older individuals can prepare their own meals may play a role in reducing dementia risk.
To sum up, preparing meals at home even once a week may offer meaningful protection against dementia in older adults, especially for those with limited cooking experience, showing the importance simple daily activities for maintaining cognitive health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How often does a person need to cook to see a reduced risk of dementia?
A: Cooking a meal from scratch at home at least once a week was associated with a lower risk of dementia.
Q: Does the benefit of cooking apply more to certain groups of older adults?
A: The benefit was seen in both men and women, but the reduction in risk was 67%, for older adults who had few cooking skills to begin with.
Q: Why might preparing meals at home help protect cognitive health?
A: For older people, meal preparation provides both physical activity and cognitive stimulation, which are beneficial for maintaining brain health.
Q: Was the protective effect of cooking linked to other lifestyle factors?
A: No, the findings held true even after accounting for lifestyle, income, and education, and were independent of other activities like gardening, volunteering, and crafting.
- Home cooking, cooking skills and dementia requiring long-term care: a population-based cohort study in Japan - (https://jech.bmj.com/content/early/2026/03/18/jech-2025-225139)