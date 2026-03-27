Weekly home cooking linked to lower dementia risk in older adults, with stronger benefits seen in those with limited cooking skills and active engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How often does a person need to cook to see a reduced risk of dementia?

A: Cooking a meal from scratch at home at least once a week was associated with a lower risk of dementia.

Q: Does the benefit of cooking apply more to certain groups of older adults?

A: The benefit was seen in both men and women, but the reduction in risk was 67%, for older adults who had few cooking skills to begin with.

Q: Why might preparing meals at home help protect cognitive health?

A: For older people, meal preparation provides both physical activity and cognitive stimulation, which are beneficial for maintaining brain health.

Q: Was the protective effect of cooking linked to other lifestyle factors?

A: No, the findings held true even after accounting for lifestyle, income, and education, and were independent of other activities like gardening, volunteering, and crafting.