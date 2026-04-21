Weekend Binge Vs Daily Overeating: Which Is More Harmful to Your Liver?

Weekend binge eating and daily overeating both harm the liver—but in different ways, with long-term risks often going unnoticed.

Prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Urban Adult Population in a Tertiary Care Center, Chennai

Prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Urban Adult Population in a Tertiary Care Center, Chennai

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is NAFLD?

A: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver without alcohol use.

Q: Is binge eating worse than daily overeating?

A: Both are harmful, but daily overeating often causes greater long-term damage due to continuous strain.

Q: Can liver damage from binge eating be reversed?

A: Yes, early changes may reverse if healthy habits are adopted and binge episodes are not repeated.

Q: What are early symptoms of fatty liver?

A: Fatigue, bloating, and heaviness after meals-though many people have no symptoms initially.

Q: How can I prevent fatty liver disease?

A: Maintain a balanced diet, stay active, control portion sizes, and get regular health check-ups.