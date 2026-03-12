War Grounds Medical Travel: Indian Hospitals Turn to New Markets

Middle East conflict disrupts medical tourism to India, prompting hospital chains to explore Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central Asia while protecting revenues from international patients.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why are fewer Middle Eastern patients traveling to India for treatment?

A: Regional conflict has disrupted air travel, slowing the arrival of patients from countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Oman.

Q: Which treatments bring many international patients to India?

A: Cancer care, heart surgeries, organ transplants, and orthopedic procedures attract many foreign patients.

Q: Why are Middle Eastern patients important for Indian hospitals?

A: They often choose complex procedures, stay in premium rooms, and contribute significantly to hospital revenue.

Q: Which regions are Indian hospitals targeting now?

A: Hospitals are focusing more on Southeast Asia, Africa, Central Asia, and nearby South Asian markets.

Q: How are hospitals maintaining patient connections during travel disruptions?

A: Many providers are expanding teleconsultation and second opinion services for patients abroad.