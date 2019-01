Vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of lung attacks in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. However, supplementing vitamin D can significantly reduce the risk of acute aggravations of their lung condition, according to a recent study conducted at the Queen Mary University of London.

Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Flare-Ups of Lung Disease

Vitamin D Deficiency in COPD Patients

Supplementation of vitamin D in this subgroup of COPD patients at risk of flare-ups of lung attacks is a simple and inexpensive way to protect them as well as reduce healthcare costs in an already overburdened system.

‘Supplementation of vitamin D in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients who are deficient reduces risk of potentially life-threatening aggravations of their lung disease.’

Role of Vitamin D in reducing Lung Attacks in COPD Patients

The study obtained data of 469 patients from three clinical trials in the UK, Netherlands and Belgium

Analysis of data revealed that vitamin D supplements orally, reduced the risk of moderate/severe COPD flare-ups in patients (by 45%) with low levels of vitamin D (less than 25 nmol/l or 10 ng/ml)

The dose of vitamin D varied from 30 micrograms daily to 2500 micrograms monthly. Amount of supplementation did not affect or cause any undue side effects in the patients suggesting that it was safe

Giving vitamin D supplementation to patients who did not have such low vitamin D levels did not show a reduced risk of flare-ups

Summary

The findings add to the growing list of benefits of vitamin D traditionally known to improve bone health. The study results appear in the journal. The study team estimated that nearly 1.2 million COPD patients are in the UK, with about 30,000 deaths per year and places a huge burden on the healthcare system. Professor Adrian Martineau from Queen Mary University of London, said: By putting together all the individual patient data from the various clinical trials, the study team sought to determine whether vitamin D might confer a beneficial effect on a specific subgroup of COPD patients. The findings of the study show that doctors must first perform blood levels of vitamin D in COPD patients to determine who would benefit from vitamin D supplementation. The findings of the current study echo earlier studies by this team which found that vitamin D supplementation had the most beneficial effect in protecting against attacks of asthma, cold and flu in patients who were initially vitamin D deficient, to begin with. Supplementation of vitamin D in COPD patients who are vitamin D deficient reduces their risk of acute lung attacks by nearly 45 percent.