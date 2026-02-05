Vitamin B12 Deficiency Linked To Diabetes And Metformin Use

Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in people with diabetes, especially those on metformin, and may worsen nerve damage, anemia, and cognitive health if left undetected

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Causes Vitamin B12 Deficiency In Type 2 Diabetes?

A: Vitamin B12 deficiency in type 2 diabetes is most commonly caused by long-term metformin use, which reduces vitamin B12 absorption in the intestine.

Q: Is Vitamin B12 Deficiency Common In Type 1 Diabetes?

A: Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in type 1 diabetes due to autoimmune conditions such as pernicious anemia, autoimmune gastritis, and celiac disease.

Q: Can Vitamin B12 Deficiency Worsen Diabetic Neuropathy?

A: Vitamin B12 deficiency can worsen diabetic neuropathy by damaging nerve cells and increasing toxic metabolites that affect nerve function.

Q: Should People On Metformin Take Vitamin B12 Supplements?

A: People on long-term or high-dose metformin may benefit from vitamin B12 supplementation, especially if blood levels are low or symptoms are present.

Q: What Are Early Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency In Diabetes?

A: Early symptoms include fatigue, numbness or tingling in hands and feet, memory issues, anemia, and balance problems.