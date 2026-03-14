Vision Loss Risk With Wegovy 5x Higher Than Ozempic

Wegovy users showed a five times higher risk of sudden optic nerve vision loss than Ozempic users, raising safety concerns about semaglutide treatment for weight loss.

Highlights: Wegovy users face nearly five times higher risk of sudden vision loss compared to Ozempic users

compared to Ozempic users Men taking these medications have three times greater risk of eye stroke than women

than women Higher doses and faster-acting injections may explain increased risk of permanent blindness

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Ischemic optic neuropathy with semaglutide: global observational analysis of sex - and formulation-specific risk



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Sudden Vision Loss Risk Linked to Wegovy

Rapid Weight Loss May Increase Optic Nerve Stroke Risk

Comparison of Different Semaglutide Treatments

Faster Acting Injections May Raise Optic Nerve Risk

Drug Safety Officials Address Rare Vision Loss Risk

Ischemic optic neuropathy with semaglutide: global observational analysis of sex- and formulation-specific risk - (https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2026/03/02/bjo-2025-328483)

compared with individuals taking Ozempic, according to findings from a large-scale analysis ().Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist medicines, including, are commonly used to lower blood sugar levels, slow digestion, and reduce appetite.These medications have also been associated with benefits such as a reduced risk of heart attacks, fewer drug overdoses, and other positive health outcomes.A report published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology showed that individuals using Wegovy for weight management had a fivefoldcompared with those taking the diabetes medication Ozempic. The analysis also indicated thatOften described asthese events lead tobecause blood flow to the optic nerve becomes restricted.The condition remains uncommon,However, investigators pointed to what they described as a possible dose-related safety concern associated with the medication.Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus are all produced by Novo Nordisk and contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide. Despite this shared component, each product differs in dosage strength and formulation.Dr. Edward Margolin from the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Toronto and one of the investigators explained that non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is likely to represent a genuine side effect linked to semaglutide. He added thatInformation for the analysis came from side effect reports submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration through its adverse event reporting system between December 2017 and December 2024.Researchers in Canada evaluated reports of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy linked to several medications.These included weekly injectableused for type 2 diabetes. Reports involving tirzepatide marketed as Mounjaro were also reviewed.Results indicated thatIn comparison,Investigators suggested that the, might explain the stronger association observed with the drug.On the other hand, thelikely contributed to the absence of a measurable connection.These findings followed a drug safety update released in February by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which warned about the potential risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. Similar alerts had previously been issued by European medicine regulators.Dr. Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, stated that the chance of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy in patients prescribed semaglutide is extremely small.She emphasized thatso that appropriate treatment can be provided quickly if needed.Samantha Mann, a consultant ophthalmologist and diabetic eye screening lead at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, explained that the analysis depended on reported side effects. Because of this, it cannot establish a direct cause or accurately determine how frequently the problem occurs.She added that routine clinical practice at St Thomas’ Hospital in London has not widely observed an increase in this type of optic nerve stroke, highlighting the need for additional investigation to confirm whether the risk truly exists.A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk saidThe company also noted that it works closely with regulators and authorities around the world to continuously monitor the safety profile of its products.The spokesperson added thatto include non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.However, based on the overall body of evidence, the company concluded that current data do not indicate a reasonable possibility of a causal link between semaglutide and this condition and maintains that the overall benefit-risk balance of the medication remains favorable.In conclusion, evidence indicates that Wegovy may be associated with a higher risk of sudden optic nerve vision loss compared with other semaglutide treatments. Although the condition remains rare, awareness of potential symptoms and continued monitoring are important while further investigations clarify the extent of the risk.Source-Medindia