Virtual Roller Coaster Ride Unveils the Brain Activity During Migraine

Migraine is the 3rd most prevalent and 6th most disabling ailment globally that attacks 12% of the population including children.

In America, migraine affects 10% of children, 18% of women, and 6% of men.

Almost 1.2 million emergency visits in the U.S. are for acute migraine bouts and it affects someone every 10 seconds.

Migraine ensues most commonly among the age group of 18 to 44 years with 90% of patients having a family history of migraine.

Although average migraine attacks occur once or twice per month, more than 4 million people experience chronic daily migraines (at least 15 migraine days per month).

One in every 4 women suffers from migraines in their lives with 85% of chronic migraine patients being women. Migraine harms the mental health of 71% of sufferers.

Despite existing disabilities, headache is underestimated, under-recognized and under-treated throughout the world.

Managing Migraine

Record your symptoms and numbers of debilitating attacks.

Avoid or change the common triggers that induce a migraine.

These triggers may include food choices, lifestyle habits, hormonal therapies, and climatic changes.

Stay away from noisy areas and strong smells/odors.

Protect yourself from aversive climatic changes (e.g., peak summer).

Mild headaches can be eased using over-the-counter pain killers like acetaminophen, or ibuprofen, upon consulting with your doctor. Do not treat yourself.

Drugs prescribed by the specialists must be taken throughout their complete course for effective results.

Limit stress and do not overstrain yourself.

Schedule a regular sleep cycle. Avoid light triggers from technical gadgets (mobile phones) at night.

Practice relaxation techniques like yoga and exercises.

Ensure proper nourishment through a healthy diet and plenty of water intake.

Consult your specialist in case of any worseness in headache.

The migraine pain often worsens with movement or activity and it affects more than one in ten people. Women are three times more likely to suffer from migraines when compared to men.says study author Arne May, MD, Ph.D., of the University of Hamburg in Germany.The study equaled 20 people with migraines (four episodes per month) to 20 people without migraines with an average age of 30 years. More than 80% of the population were women.The brain imaging was done simultaneously usingamong the participants as they experienced the virtual roller coaster ride videos. Migraine episode was not reported in any participants during the videos.The participants were then surveyed regarding their symptoms of dizziness, motion sickness (score symptom intensity on a scale of 1-180), and others after the virtual rides.It was found thatwhen compared to 30% of people without migraines having an average motion sickness score of 24.These symptoms were even longer (average of 1 minute and 19 seconds) and more intense in migraine patients when compared to an average of 27 seconds among people without migraines.The blood flow to the brain areas is associated with changes in nerve cell activity.(the visual processing area of the brain) and the(regulates movement) showedin people with migraines.Reduced activity was observed in two other areas including the middle frontal gyrus. The imaging changes in the brain were found to be directly associated with disabling symptoms of migraine.says May.Despite its debilitating nature, migraine attacks can be prevented by managing the symptoms:Source: Medindia