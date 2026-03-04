Vegetarian Diet May Reduce Some Cancer Risks but Increase Others

Large pooled study links vegetarian diets to lower risk of five cancers but higher esophageal cancer risk over 16 years of follow-up.

Vegetarian diets and cancer risk: pooled analysis of 1.8 million women and men in nine prospective studies on three continents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does a vegetarian diet reduce overall cancer risk?

A: The study found lower risks for certain cancers but not all. It does not prove complete cancer prevention.

Q: Why was esophageal cancer risk higher in vegetarians?

A: The mechanism is unclear. Researchers suggested possible micronutrient differences, but further studies are needed.

Q: Are vegans at higher risk of colorectal cancer?

A: A higher risk was observed in this pooled analysis, possibly linked to lower calcium intake, though more research is required.

Q: Is red meat officially linked to cancer?

A: Processed meat is classified as carcinogenic and red meat as probably carcinogenic. Limiting intake is widely recommended.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for cancer prevention diet advice?

A: A medical oncologist or a clinical nutrition specialist can provide personalized dietary guidance for cancer risk reduction.