Vegetarian Diet May Reduce Some Cancer Risks but Increase Others

Large pooled study links vegetarian diets to lower risk of five cancers but higher esophageal cancer risk over 16 years of follow-up.
- 21% lower pancreatic cancer risk among vegetarians
- 28% lower kidney cancer and 31% lower multiple myeloma risk
- Nearly twofold higher esophageal squamous cell carcinoma risk observed
Vegetarian diets and cancer risk: pooled analysis of 1.8 million women and men in nine prospective studies on three continents.
The findings, published in the British Journal of Cancer, provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of long-term dietary patterns and site-specific cancer incidence to date.
The research combined data from nine prospective cohort studies conducted across three continents. Participants were categorized based on dietary intake into meat-eaters, poultry eaters who avoided red meat, pescatarians who consumed fish but no meat, vegetarians, and vegans. Cancer incidence was tracked through registry linkage over a median follow-up period of approximately 16 years.
In total, the pooled sample included 1,645,555 meat-eaters, 57,016 poultry eaters, 42,910 pescatarians, 63,147 vegetarians, and 8,849 vegans. The investigators evaluated 17 different cancer sites and adjusted statistical models for age, sex, smoking status, alcohol intake, and Body Mass Index (BMI) to reduce confounding.
Vegetarian Diet and Reduced Risk of Specific CancersCompared with meat-eaters, vegetarians showed statistically significant lower risks for five cancer types:
- Pancreatic cancer: 21 percent lower risk
- Prostate cancer: 12 percent lower risk
- Breast cancer: 9 percent lower risk
- Kidney cancer: 28 percent lower risk
- Multiple myeloma: 31 percent lower risk
For most other cancers, including lung and ovarian cancer, no statistically significant differences were identified between dietary groups.
Higher Esophageal and Colorectal Cancer Risk in Certain GroupsAn unexpected association emerged for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Vegetarians had nearly double the risk compared with meat-eaters. The study did not establish causation, but researchers suggested that differences in micronutrient intake, including certain B vitamins, may require further investigation.
Among vegans, a 40 percent higher risk of colorectal cancer was observed compared with meat-eaters. The vegan subgroup was relatively small, which limits statistical precision. Investigators noted that average calcium intake among vegans was lower than recommended levels, and low calcium intake has been associated with colorectal cancer risk in previous literature.
Biological Mechanisms Linking Diet and Cancer RiskSeveral biological pathways may explain the observed associations.
Reduced intake of processed and red meat may lower exposure to carcinogenic compounds such as heterocyclic amines and heme iron, which have been linked to oxidative stress and DNA damage.
Higher intake of dietary fiber, antioxidants, and phytochemicals in vegetarian diets may improve metabolic profiles and reduce chronic inflammation, both of which influence carcinogenesis.
However, the study design does not allow confirmation of whether the lower risk is directly due to avoidance of meat or to broader healthy lifestyle factors common among individuals following plant-based diets.
Study Limitations and InterpretationAs a pooled observational analysis, the findings cannot establish causal relationships. Dietary intake was assessed at baseline, and changes over time were not fully captured. Residual confounding is possible despite statistical adjustments. Additionally, the number of vegans was comparatively small, limiting power for less common cancers.
Most participants were recruited in the 1990s and 2000s, and dietary patterns may differ in contemporary populations.
TakeawayThis large prospective pooled analysis suggests that vegetarian dietary patterns are associated with lower risks of pancreatic, prostate, breast, kidney cancers, and multiple myeloma. At the same time, higher risks of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer among vegans were observed. The findings highlight the complexity of diet-cancer relationships and underscore the importance of balanced, nutritionally adequate dietary choices in cancer prevention strategies.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does a vegetarian diet reduce overall cancer risk?
A: The study found lower risks for certain cancers but not all. It does not prove complete cancer prevention.
Q: Why was esophageal cancer risk higher in vegetarians?
A: The mechanism is unclear. Researchers suggested possible micronutrient differences, but further studies are needed.
Q: Are vegans at higher risk of colorectal cancer?
A: A higher risk was observed in this pooled analysis, possibly linked to lower calcium intake, though more research is required.
Q: Is red meat officially linked to cancer?
A: Processed meat is classified as carcinogenic and red meat as probably carcinogenic. Limiting intake is widely recommended.
Q: Which specialist should I consult for cancer prevention diet advice?
A: A medical oncologist or a clinical nutrition specialist can provide personalized dietary guidance for cancer risk reduction.
Reference:
- Vegetarian diets and cancer risk: pooled analysis of 1.8 million women and men in nine prospective studies on three continents. - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-025-03327-4)