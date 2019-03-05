Vaccination: The Best Prevention Method for Measles

Highlights
:
- Standard measles
vaccines are proven to be both safe and effective and most persons who
receive the recommended two doses of measles vaccine remain fully
protected from symptoms of the disease even if they come in contact with
the virus
- Measles is a
highly infectious respiratory disease in the world that can be potentially
life-threatening.
- Reasons for
continued outbreaks despite vaccination programs include persons from
abroad who carry the virus and bring it into the US.
- Another reason is
due to the spread of the virus in
communities with individuals who are not vaccinated and become exposed to
the virus
Measles, a highly contagious childhood viral
illness is
deadly, but can be prevented at any age by vaccination, reveals a new study. Available measles vaccine are proven to be both safe and effective.
Most people who receive the recommended two doses of measles vaccine will be
fully protected from symptoms of the disease even if they are exposed to
infection.
Measles
Infection Is Highly Infectious
- The measles virus
can very easily infect people at risk who are vulnerable such as people
who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying
medical conditions.
- Once an infected
person goes outside, he can discharge the virus which can remain viable in
the air and on surfaces for nearly two hours and infects persons who come
in contact with it.
- The infection is
so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of close contacts of
the patient who are not vaccinated will get infected
Preventing
Measles through
Vaccination
- The measles vaccination program was introduced in the
1960s through the MMR vaccine
- Measles can be
easily prevented by the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. It is
given to persons 12 months and above and two doses are recommended by the
FDA
- The MMRV
(measles, mumps, rubella and varicella zoster) vaccination also provides
protection against chickenpox
- The measles
vaccine is proven to be safe and effective in several studies and
undergoes stringent tests before being approved for clinical use
- Measles vaccines are
known to have potential side effects, such as fever and
rash but they are generally mild and short-lived
- The measles
vaccine is a live vaccine, i.e. it contains a
live but weakened virus that cannot produce disease but
can stimulate the immune system to produce protective antibodies
- Two doses of the measles vaccine offer lifelong immunity
against the infection
- Measles vaccine
not only protects those who are vaccinated, but also other people who
can't be vaccinated. This is termed herd immunity and the more the number
of immunized persons, the lesser the chances of an unvaccinated person being exposed to infection
- Many health
organizations including the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the WHO and
the Institute of Medicine as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics
have conducted several trials that have failed to show a link between
measles vaccination and autism
- The bottom line
is that the vaccine does not increase the risk of developing autism or trigger autism in susceptible
children
Who Can Be
Vaccinated with Measles Vaccine and Who Cannot?
- Children can be
immunized, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age,
followed by the second dose around ages 4 to 6 years
- Adolescents and
adults who have not been vaccinated should also be vaccinated to protect
themselves
- Adults who have
proof of measles vaccination or proof of having suffered measles infection
need to be immunized
- Pregnant women
should not be immunized due to risks to the baby. Women who have had MMR
vaccine should avoid pregnancy for at least a month
- Persons who have
had previous allergic reactions to the vaccine, to gelatin or neomycin
should not receive the vaccine
- Persons with
medical conditions such as HIV, cancer, poor immunity, on steroid therapy
should consult their doctor before getting measles vaccination
About Measles
Infection & Its Potential Complications
- Measles causes rash on the face and
extremities, runny nose, fever and it affects mainly the throat and lungs.
- Usually, children are affected although all age groups are susceptible
- Complications are
more common in children below 5 years and adults over 20 years
- A person with
measles can infect others four days before the onset of symptoms and four
days after the onset of symptoms.
- Complications of
measles include ear infection, diarrhea, brain injury, serious lung
infection, and death.
Summary Vaccination is the best way to protect any child or adult from
measles infections.
Measles vaccine (MMR) is proven to be safe and
effective and two doses confer long-lasting immunity References :
- Vaccination Is the Best Protection Against Measles - (https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/vaccination-best-protection-against-measles)
Source: Medindia