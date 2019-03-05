Vaccination: The Best Prevention Method for Measles

Standard measles vaccines are proven to be both safe and effective and most persons who receive the recommended two doses of measles vaccine remain fully protected from symptoms of the disease even if they come in contact with the virus

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease in the world that can be potentially life-threatening.

Reasons for continued outbreaks despite vaccination programs include persons from abroad who carry the virus and bring it into the US.

Another reason is due to the spread of the virus in communities with individuals who are not vaccinated and become exposed to the virus

Measles Infection Is Highly Infectious

The measles virus can very easily infect people at risk who are vulnerable such as people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying medical conditions.

Once an infected person goes outside, he can discharge the virus which can remain viable in the air and on surfaces for nearly two hours and infects persons who come in contact with it.

The infection is so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of close contacts of the patient who are not vaccinated will get infected

Measles, a highly contagious childhood viral illness is deadly, but can be prevented at any age by vaccination, reveals a new study. Available measles vaccine are proven to be both safe and effective. Most people who receive the recommended two doses of measles vaccine will be fully protected from symptoms of the disease even if they are exposed to infection.