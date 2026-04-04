Unexplained Weight Loss? Experts Warn It Could Be a Sign of Colorectal Cancer

Experts warn unexplained weight loss and abdominal discomfort could signal colorectal cancer. Early detection improves outcomes.

Association of Overweight, Obesity, and Recent Weight Loss With Colorectal Cancer Risk

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is unexplained weight loss always a sign of cancer?

A: No, unexplained weight loss can have many causes, but persistent or unexplained loss should be medically evaluated.

Q: What are the early symptoms of colorectal cancer?

A: Early symptoms include unexplained weight loss, abdominal discomfort, changes in bowel habits, and blood in the stool.

Q: When should I worry about abdominal discomfort?

A: You should seek medical advice if discomfort persists for weeks, recurs frequently, or feels unusual.

Q: Can young people get colorectal cancer?

A: Yes, cases are increasing among younger adults, especially due to lifestyle factors.

Q: How can colorectal cancer be prevented?

A: Regular screening, a healthy diet, physical activity, and avoiding smoking and alcohol can reduce risk.