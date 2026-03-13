Ultra Processed Foods May Raise Hip Fracture Risk

High ultra-processed food intake, exceeding 8 daily servings, is linked to lower bone density and a 10.5% higher hip fracture risk, especially in adults under 65.

Ultra Processed Foods and Bone Mineral Density

Long Term Follow Up Reveals Bone Health Concerns

Ultra Processed Foods Account for Over Half of Daily Calories

Age and Body Weight Influence Bone Health Impact

Earlier Evidence Linking Ultra Processed Foods to Bone Loss

Higher intake of).Ultra-processed foods are industrially produced products containing. They are often energy dense while providing little or no whole foods, which are foods without additives and close to their natural form.From, ultra-processed foods are convenient and often inexpensive options designed for quick consumption. However, growing evidence shows that excessive intake of these foods is associated with health concerns includingA new analysis from Tulane University suggests that consuming more ultra-processed foods may also negatively affect bone health.Published in, the analysis revealed that individuals who consumed larger quantities of ultra-processed foods experiencedThe investigation included more than. On average, individuals consumed aboutThe findings showed that for. Although serving sizes vary across food types, this level of intake could resemble a frozen dinner entrée, a cookie, and a soda.“Our study cohort was followed for over 12 years, and we found that high intakes of ultra-processed foods were linked to a reduction in bone mineral density at several sites including key areas of the upper femur and the lumbar spine region,” said Dr. Lu Qi, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University.He added that although earlier findings suggested a connection between ultra-processed food intake and bone health, this is theUltra processed foods are, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of 2023, ultra-processed foods accounted for about“Ultra-processed foods can be easily found on any trip to the grocery store, and these findings add to concerns of how they may affect our bone health,” Dr. Qi said.The analysis also showed that the negative association between ultra-processed foods and bone density was most noticeable in, defined as having a body mass index below 18.5.and may intensify the impact of ultra-processed foods on bone mineral density.Dr. Qi explained that the association might appear stronger inpresent in ultra-processed foods.Earlier investigations have also explored the relationship between ultra-processed food intake and bone health. A 2024 report indicated that“Our results are not surprising,” Dr. Qi said. “Ultra-processed foods have been consistently associated with various nutrition-related disorders and bone health depends on proper nutrition.”In conclusion, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with lower bone mineral density and increased hip fracture risk.The findings highlight growing concerns about the long term effects of highly processed diets on bone health, particularly among younger adults and individuals with low body weight.Source-Medindia