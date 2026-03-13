Ultra Processed Foods May Raise Hip Fracture Risk

High ultra-processed food intake, exceeding 8 daily servings, is linked to lower bone density and a 10.5% higher hip fracture risk, especially in adults under 65.
- Eating over 8 daily servings of ultra-processed foods raises hip fracture risk by more than 10%
- The negative impact on bone mineral density is most pronounced in adults younger than 65
- Low body weight individuals face an even greater threat to bone health from ultra-processed foods
Associations of ultra-processed food intake with bone mineral density and fractures in the UK Biobank
Go to source). Ultra-processed foods are industrially produced products containing large amounts of salt, sweeteners, and unhealthy fats. They are often energy dense while providing little or no whole foods, which are foods without additives and close to their natural form.
From flavored yogurts to frozen pizzas, breakfast cereals, and instant oats, ultra-processed foods are convenient and often inexpensive options designed for quick consumption. However, growing evidence shows that excessive intake of these foods is associated with health concerns including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.
A new analysis from Tulane University suggests that consuming more ultra-processed foods may also negatively affect bone health.
Ultra Processed Foods and Bone Mineral DensityPublished in The British Journal of Nutrition, the analysis revealed that individuals who consumed larger quantities of ultra-processed foods experienced lower bone mineral density and faced a greater likelihood of hip fractures.
The investigation included more than 160,000 participants from the UK Biobank database. On average, individuals consumed about eight servings of ultra-processed foods daily.
The findings showed that for every additional 3.7 servings consumed each day, the risk of hip fracture rose by 10.5%. Although serving sizes vary across food types, this level of intake could resemble a frozen dinner entrée, a cookie, and a soda.
Long Term Follow Up Reveals Bone Health Concerns“Our study cohort was followed for over 12 years, and we found that high intakes of ultra-processed foods were linked to a reduction in bone mineral density at several sites including key areas of the upper femur and the lumbar spine region,” said Dr. Lu Qi, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University.
He added that although earlier findings suggested a connection between ultra-processed food intake and bone health, this is the first time the relationship has been directly examined in humans.
Ultra Processed Foods Account for Over Half of Daily CaloriesUltra processed foods are more frequently consumed in lower and middle income households, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of 2023, ultra-processed foods accounted for about 55% of the total calories consumed by both youths and adults.
“Ultra-processed foods can be easily found on any trip to the grocery store, and these findings add to concerns of how they may affect our bone health,” Dr. Qi said.
Age and Body Weight Influence Bone Health ImpactThe analysis also showed that the negative association between ultra-processed foods and bone density was most noticeable in individuals younger than 65 years and among those who were underweight, defined as having a body mass index below 18.5.
A low body mass index is already recognized as a risk factor for poor bone health and may intensify the impact of ultra-processed foods on bone mineral density.
Dr. Qi explained that the association might appear stronger in individuals under 65 years because their digestive systems may absorb a larger amount of the harmful ingredients present in ultra-processed foods.
Earlier Evidence Linking Ultra Processed Foods to Bone LossEarlier investigations have also explored the relationship between ultra-processed food intake and bone health. A 2024 report indicated that higher consumption of these foods was associated with an increased likelihood of osteoporosis.
“Our results are not surprising,” Dr. Qi said. “Ultra-processed foods have been consistently associated with various nutrition-related disorders and bone health depends on proper nutrition.”
In conclusion, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with lower bone mineral density and increased hip fracture risk.
The findings highlight growing concerns about the long term effects of highly processed diets on bone health, particularly among younger adults and individuals with low body weight.
Reference:
- Associations of ultra-processed food intake with bone mineral density and fractures in the UK Biobank - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/associations-of-ultraprocessed-food-intake-with-bone-mineral-density-and-fractures-in-the-uk-biobank/7CA7969F214AF653D5DDD3F5D35C2795)
Source-Medindia