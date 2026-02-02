UK Flags Rare Pancreatitis Risk from Weight Loss Injections

UK drug safety authorities warn that popular GLP-1 weight loss injections carry a very small risk of severe acute pancreatitis and need urgent symptom reporting.

GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists: strengthened warnings on acute pancreatitis, including necrotising and fatal cases

Pancreatitis, pancreatic, and thyroid cancer with glucagon-like peptide-1-based therapies

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can weight loss injections really cause pancreatitis?

A: Yes, UK safety data show a very small number of acute pancreatitis cases linked to GLP-1 drugs.

Q: What are the early symptoms of acute pancreatitis?

A: Severe upper abdominal pain spreading to the back, vomiting and fever are common warning signs.

Q: Should I stop my injection if I feel abdominal pain?

A: Seek urgent medical help first and follow professional advice before continuing or stopping therapy.

Q: How rare is this side effect in the UK?

A: About 1,300 suspected cases were reported over 18 years among millions of users.

Q: Which specialist should evaluate suspected pancreatitis?

A: Emergency medicine doctors or gastroenterologists should assess symptoms immediately.