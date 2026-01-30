UK ADHD Medication Use Soars: 3X Rise in 13 Years

UK prescriptions for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder medications more than tripled from 2010 to 2023, driven mainly by sharp increases in adults and women.
- UK ADHD medication prevalence rose from 0.12 percent to 0.39 percent between 2010 and 2023
- Women aged 25 years and above showed more than a twenty fold increase in prescriptions
- The gender gap in ADHD treatment narrowed as adult diagnoses climbed
Go to source). ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition marked by persistent inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity that interfere with education, work and social functioning. Once considered mainly a childhood disorder, it is now increasingly recognized across adulthood.
How Much Has ADHD Medication Use Increased in the UK?Researchers examined anonymized electronic health records from five European countries between 2010 and 2023, covering more than 198,000 individuals aged three years and older who had received ADHD medicines. The analysis focused on commonly prescribed agents including methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexamphetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine.
Across all participating countries, ADHD medication use increased steadily, but the UK recorded the steepest rise. Overall prevalence of ADHD drug treatment in the UK climbed from 0.12 percent in 2010 to 0.39 percent in 2023, representing more than a threefold increase over thirteen years.
Which Age and Sex Groups Showed the Biggest Rise?The most striking growth occurred among adults. In people aged 25 years and older, ADHD medication use rose from about 0.01 percent to nearly 0.20 percent over the study period.
Women experienced the fastest acceleration. Prescriptions among adult women increased more than twenty fold, while adult men saw roughly a fifteen-fold rise. Although males continued to have higher overall treatment rates, the difference between sexes narrowed substantially as more women were diagnosed and treated in adulthood.
These shifts align with growing recognition that ADHD often persists beyond childhood and that women may present with less overt hyperactivity and more inattentive symptoms, leading to under diagnosis earlier in life.
Why Are Adult ADHD Prescriptions Rising So Fast?Several trends appear to be driving the surge. Improved professional awareness, updated diagnostic pathways and increasing public understanding of adult ADHD are likely contributing to higher detection rates. Expanded access to specialist assessment services and treatment options may also be playing a role.
Importantly, even with these increases, prescription prevalence remains lower than estimates of ADHD occurrence in the general population, suggesting that a substantial proportion of affected individuals may still be undiagnosed or untreated.
The tripling of ADHD medication use in the UK from 2010 to 2023 reflects major changes in how the condition is recognized and managed, particularly in adults and women. While rising prescriptions highlight improved access to care, the findings also underline the need for careful diagnosis, long term monitoring, and balanced treatment strategies as demand for ADHD services continues to grow.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why has ADHD medication use increased so much in the UK?
A: Greater awareness of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), improved screening and changing diagnostic practices are major contributors.
Q: Which age group saw the biggest jump in ADHD prescriptions?
A: Adults aged 25 years and above, especially women, showed the steepest rise.
Q: Does higher medication use mean ADHD is becoming more common?
A: Not necessarily. The increase may mainly reflect better detection and treatment rather than a true surge in prevalence.
Q: What medicines are most commonly used for ADHD treatment?
A: Stimulants such as methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine and non-stimulant options like atomoxetine and guanfacine are widely prescribed.
Q: Which specialist should evaluate suspected ADHD in adults?
A: A psychiatrist is best placed to assess symptoms, confirm diagnosis and guide treatment safely.
Reference:
- Trends in use of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder medications among children and adults in five European countries, 2010 to 2023: a population-based observational study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(25)00348-5/fulltext)