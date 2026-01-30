UK ADHD Medication Use Soars: 3X Rise in 13 Years

UK prescriptions for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder medications more than tripled from 2010 to 2023, driven mainly by sharp increases in adults and women.

Trends in use of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder medications among children and adults in five European countries, 2010 to 2023: a population-based observational study

Did You Know? #ADHD medication prescriptions in the #UK jumped over threefold in just 13 years, with women aged over 25 seeing some of the biggest increases, reflecting growing recognition and treatment of adult ADHD. #mentalhealth #hyperactivitydisorder #drugnews #adhdstats #psychiatry #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why has ADHD medication use increased so much in the UK?

A: Greater awareness of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), improved screening and changing diagnostic practices are major contributors.

Q: Which age group saw the biggest jump in ADHD prescriptions?

A: Adults aged 25 years and above, especially women, showed the steepest rise.

Q: Does higher medication use mean ADHD is becoming more common?

A: Not necessarily. The increase may mainly reflect better detection and treatment rather than a true surge in prevalence.

Q: What medicines are most commonly used for ADHD treatment?

A: Stimulants such as methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine and non-stimulant options like atomoxetine and guanfacine are widely prescribed.

Q: Which specialist should evaluate suspected ADHD in adults?

A: A psychiatrist is best placed to assess symptoms, confirm diagnosis and guide treatment safely.