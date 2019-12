Typhoid Vaccine Clinical Trial in Nepal: Phase III Results

Background of the Study

Key Features of the Study

This was a Phase III, double-blind, randomized, controlled trial, meaning that it was very well-designed, highly rigorous and adhered to stringent protocol

The clinical trial was conducted in Lalitpur Metropolitan City in the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal

The study period was from 20 th November 2017 to 9 th April 2018

November 2017 to 9 April 2018 20,019 healthy children between the ages of 9 months and 16 years were included in the trial

The children were assigned to the following two groups:

Experimental Group: This group received the tetanus-toxoid conjugated Vi polysaccharide typhoid vaccine (Typbar-TCV) manufactured by Bharat Biotech International, Hyderabad, India

Control Group: This group received the meningococcal capsular group A conjugate vaccine (MenAfriVac) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune, India

Key Findings of the Study

The typhoid vaccine protected 81.6 percent of the vaccinated children against typhoid fever

The typhoid vaccine generated a very strong immune response - protective antibodies were detected in 99.1 percent of vaccinated children

Adverse reactions were present in less than 5 percent of vaccinated children

Summary

A single dose of the typhoid vaccine was highly immunogenic and efficacious

A single dose of the typhoid vaccine led to a reduction of 82 percent in the incidence of typhoid fever

The immunogenicity of the typhoid vaccine was very high and elicited antibodies within 1 month of vaccination

The typhoid vaccine was safe as adverse reactions were minimal

Conclusion

Funding Source

Moreover, the increased public health threat of typhoid has occurred due to emergence of antibiotic resistance, not just in Nepal, but also in other countries in South Asia, including India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The use of typhoid vaccines for preventing typhoid fever was recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) way back in 2008. However, although several typhoid vaccines have been developed since then, none of them were successful in preventing typhoid fever. In recent years, a new generation of typhoid conjugate vaccines have been developed in which an antigen is conjugated (attached) to a tetanus-toxin protein that acts as a carrier for the antigen. One of these typhoid conjugate vaccines has been found to be highly immunogenic, safe and efficacious in both children and adults. However, data from clinical trials in typhoid endemic areas is still lacking. The present clinical trial attempted to fill this lacuna in knowledge. The study was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, Washington, USA.