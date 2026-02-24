Turn Headphones Down: Follow The 60/60 Rule That Protects Your Hearing

Audiologists recommend the 60/60 rule to reduce the risk of noise-induced hearing loss from earbuds and in-ear headphones, especially among teens and young adults.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the safest volume for headphones?

A: Experts recommend keeping volume at or below 60 percent of maximum output.

Q: How long can I listen to music safely?

A: Limit listening to 60 minutes at moderate volume before taking a break.

Q: Can loud music cause permanent hearing damage?

A: Yes. Repeated exposure to loud sound can permanently damage inner ear hair cells.

Q: Why are teens at higher risk of hearing loss?

A: Teens often use earbuds for long periods at higher volumes, increasing cumulative sound exposure.

Q: When should I consult an audiologist?

A: If you experience ringing in the ears, muffled hearing, or difficulty understanding speech, seek professional evaluation promptly.