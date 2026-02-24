Turn Headphones Down: Follow The 60/60 Rule That Protects Your Hearing

Audiologists recommend the 60/60 rule to reduce the risk of noise-induced hearing loss from earbuds and in-ear headphones, especially among teens and young adults.
- Listening above 85 dB for prolonged periods raises permanent hearing loss risk
- 60 percent volume for 60 minutes helps reduce cumulative sound exposure
- Early noise damage is gradual, painless, and often unnoticed
Safe listening devices and systems: a WHO-ITU standard
Audiologists now recommend a simple preventive strategy known as the 60/60 rule to lower the risk of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL), a permanent and preventable form of hearing damage caused by prolonged exposure to loud sound.
Personal audio devices are capable of producing sound levels exceeding 100 decibels (dB).
According to global safe listening standards, exposure above 85 dB for extended periods significantly increases the risk of irreversible cochlear damage.
Many users unknowingly exceed this limit when streaming music, gaming, or attending virtual meetings through in-ear headphones.
What Is the 60/60 Rule for Safe Headphone Volume?The 60/60 rule advises limiting listening volume to no more than 60 percent of the device’s maximum output and restricting continuous listening to 60 minutes before taking a break.
This recommendation is based on the principle that both sound intensity and exposure duration determine total auditory damage risk. Even moderately loud volumes can become harmful when exposure is prolonged.
How Loud Music Causes Noise-Induced Hearing LossInside the cochlea are delicate sensory receptors known as hair cells. These microscopic structures convert sound vibrations into electrical signals interpreted by the brain. Once damaged, these cells do not regenerate.
A controlled experimental study published in Ear and Hearing by Le Prell and colleagues exposed normal-hearing adults to high-intensity digital music.
Researchers observed measurable Temporary Threshold Shift (TTS), meaning hearing sensitivity temporarily declined after exposure. Although partial recovery occurred, repeated episodes of TTS are known to increase the likelihood of permanent hearing loss.
Early symptoms of NIHL include tinnitus (ringing sensation in the ear), difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments, and a sensation of muffled hearing. Because the progression is gradual and painless, individuals often overlook early warning signs.
Decibel Levels and Safe Listening Time ExplainedPersonal listening devices can reach 100 to 110 dB at maximum volume. Safe exposure duration decreases sharply as sound intensity increases. At 85 dB, exposure may be tolerated for up to eight hours. However, at 100 dB, safe exposure time may drop to approximately 15 minutes.
Global estimates suggest that more than one billion young people are at risk of hearing damage due to unsafe listening habits. This makes preventive strategies essential (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Digital music exposure reliably induces temporary threshold shift in normal-hearing human subjects
Go to source).
Practical Tips to Protect Long-Term Hearing HealthIn addition to following the 60/60 rule, experts advise enabling volume limit settings, using noise-canceling headphones to avoid increasing volume in noisy environments, and scheduling periodic hearing checkups for frequent users.
TakeawayNoise-induced hearing loss from headphones is preventable but irreversible once established. Scientific evidence confirms that repeated exposure to high-volume digital music can impair hearing sensitivity over time.
Turning headphones down and following the 60/60 rule offers a practical, evidence-based strategy to preserve lifelong hearing health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the safest volume for headphones?
A: Experts recommend keeping volume at or below 60 percent of maximum output.
Q: How long can I listen to music safely?
A: Limit listening to 60 minutes at moderate volume before taking a break.
Q: Can loud music cause permanent hearing damage?
A: Yes. Repeated exposure to loud sound can permanently damage inner ear hair cells.
Q: Why are teens at higher risk of hearing loss?
A: Teens often use earbuds for long periods at higher volumes, increasing cumulative sound exposure.
Q: When should I consult an audiologist?
A: If you experience ringing in the ears, muffled hearing, or difficulty understanding speech, seek professional evaluation promptly.
References:
- Safe listening devices and systems: a WHO-ITU standard - (https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241515276)
- Digital music exposure reliably induces temporary threshold shift in normal-hearing human subjects - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22885407/)