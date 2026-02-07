TrumpRx`s 85% Discount: Help for Patients or Hidden Costs?

New TrumpRx website offers discounted cash prices for prescriptions like Ozempic and Wegovy, but may not save money compared to using health insurance in the long run.
- TrumpRx website launches to show discounted cash prices for brand-name prescription drugs
- Insurance purchases can still be cheaper over time due to deductible and coverage rules
- The platform lists popular GLP-1 obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound
President Trump announced the rollout of TrumpRx, describing it as a platform designed to help Americans find lower-priced prescription drugs.
The site has been promoted for months by the President and his aides as part of a broader effort to address drug affordability in the United States.
The website relies on technology provided by the health care company GoodRx and shows cash prices, meaning the prices patients pay when they do not use insurance, for selected medications.
It also redirects users to other websites where the drugs can be purchased directly. While the listed prices are lower than official list prices, specialists question whether the platform will significantly improve affordability.
Many of the cash prices still total hundreds of dollars each month and are often higher than what insured patients pay. In addition, purchases made directly from pharmaceutical companies usually do not count toward insurance deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums, which are designed to cap long-term expenses.
Ownership and Drug Availability On TrumpRxTrumpRx is a government-operated website named after President Trump. At launch, it displayed pricing information for 43 brand-name medications from at least some of the 16 pharmaceutical companies that have reached agreements with the White House.
The administration highlighted discounts for several major medications, particularly popular GLP-1 products. These per-month prices include:
- Ozempic injection for diabetes starting at $199 Wegovy injections for obesity starting at $199
- Wegovy pills starting at $149
- Zepbound injections starting at $299
- Fertility treatments such as Gonal-F were also emphasized, with pricing listed at $168.
Platform Purpose and How TrumpRx WorksTrumpRx itself does not sell prescription medications. Instead, it functions as a searchable directory that links users to other platforms where brand-name drugs can be purchased. These may include pharmaceutical company websites, such as Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect.
In some situations, the website provides coupons that patients can use to obtain medications at the listed cash price either online or at participating retail pharmacies.
Cash Pricing Comparisons and Affordability ConcernsThe platform highlights how much cheaper the cash prices are by comparing them to drug list prices, but these comparisons may give a misleading picture of actual savings. List prices are often much higher than what insurers ultimately pay after negotiations and rebates.
Even before TrumpRx became publicly available, pharmaceutical companies had already been moving toward direct-pay pricing models. This trend has been especially visible among Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, particularly for their GLP-1 obesity medications.
GoodRx is also collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services to integrate its application programming interface into the site, ensuring that TrumpRx reflects the most current pricing information available.
GLP 1 Drug Pricing and Discount StructureFor GLP-1 obesity medications, TrumpRx either offers coupons or directs patients to the drugmakers’ websites.
Prior to the site’s launch, Novo Nordisk had already begun selling injectable Wegovy at cash prices ranging from $199 to $349, along with a newly introduced pill version priced between $149 and $299. Eli Lilly has been offering Zepbound at prices between $299 and $449 and expects regulatory approval for an oral version called orforglipron, which it plans to sell for $149 to $399.
Insurance Limitations and Coverage RulesTrumpRx currently does not accept insurance. The website clearly states that discounted pricing is available only to patients who pay entirely in cash.
Listings for Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 treatments also specify that direct purchases cannot be applied toward insurance deductibles. However, administration officials may attempt to pursue broader coverage in the future.
The Federal Trade Commission recently resolved a lawsuit involving the pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts. As part of the settlement, the Federal Trade Commission said Express Scripts will provide access to TrumpRx under its standard offerings once relevant legal and regulatory conditions are met.
Eligibility Requirements and Access RestrictionsAnyone may use TrumpRx, although some discounts are navailable to individuals enrolled in government insurance programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.
A valid prescription is required to purchase medications through the linked platforms.
Evaluating Whether TrumpRx Offers the Lowest PricesTrumpRx claims to show the lowest available cash prices, but experts caution that paying cash may ultimately be more expensive than using insurance. Many patients are enrolled in high-deductible insurance plans, meaning they initially pay high list prices before meeting their deductible.
When insurance is used, drug costs typically count toward deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Once these thresholds are met, insurers usually cover a larger share of medication costs, potentially making insurance-based purchases cheaper over time.
Discount Percentages and Potential MisinterpretationFor each medication, TrumpRx displays the list price, the cash price, and the calculated percentage difference between the two. For example, injectable Wegovy has a list price of $1,349.02, while the cash price ranges from $199 to $349, resulting in a displayed discount of 74 percent to 85 percent.
These figures may exaggerate actual savings. Insured patients often pay much lower copayments after meeting deductibles, which means the long-term savings suggested by TrumpRx discounts may not fully materialize.
In conclusion, TrumpRx aims to make prescription drug pricing more transparent by highlighting cash discounts, but limitations around insurance coverage and deductibles may affect whether patients truly save money over time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the TrumpRx website?
A: TrumpRx is a government website that shows cash prices for certain brand-name prescription drugs and directs patients to where they can buy them.
Q: Does TrumpRx sell medications?
A: No, it does not sell drugs. It is a searchable site that links to other platforms, like a drug company's own website.
Q: Will using TrumpRx save me money if I have insurance?
A: It might not in the long run, as cash payments typically do not count toward your insurance deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.
Q: What popular drugs are listed on TrumpRx?
A: The site lists drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, focusing on GLP-1 medications for obesity and diabetes.
Q: Can anyone use the TrumpRx website?
A: Yes, though some discounts may not be available to people on Medicare or Medicaid, and a prescription is always required.
