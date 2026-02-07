TrumpRx`s 85% Discount: Help for Patients or Hidden Costs?

New TrumpRx website offers discounted cash prices for prescriptions like Ozempic and Wegovy, but may not save money compared to using health insurance in the long run.

Highlights: TrumpRx website launches to show discounted cash prices for brand-name prescription drugs

Insurance purchases can still be cheaper over time due to deductible and coverage rules

over time due to deductible and coverage rules The platform lists popular GLP-1 obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound

Find the world's lowest prices on prescription drugs



Ozempic injection for diabetes starting at $199 Wegovy injections for obesity starting at $199

Wegovy pills starting at $149

Zepbound injections starting at $299

Fertility treatments such as Gonal-F were also emphasized, with pricing listed at $168.

What to know about TrumpRx, the Trump administration's prescription drug platform



are now being displayed throughpromoted as a way to reduce medication costs for patients paying without insurance ().President Trump announced the rollout of TrumpRx, describing it as aThe site has been promoted for months by the President and his aides as part of a broader effort to address drug affordability in the United States.The website relies on, for selected medications.It also. While the listed prices are lower than official list prices, specialists question whether the platform will significantly improve affordability.Many of the cash prices still total hundreds of dollars each month and are often higher than what insured patients pay. In addition,, which are designed to cap long-term expenses.TrumpRx is a government-operated website named after President Trump. At launch, itthat have reached agreements with the White House.The administration highlighted discounts for several major medications, particularly popular GLP-1 products. These per-month prices include:However, dozens of medications expected to appear on the platform were not listed as of Thursday night. These include important therapies from companies such as Amgen, Merck, and Gilead.TrumpRx itself does not sell prescription medications. Instead, it. These may include pharmaceutical company websites, such as Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect.In some situations, the website provides coupons that patients can use to obtain medications at the listed cash price either online or at participating retail pharmacies.The platform highlights how much cheaper the cash prices are by comparing them to drug list prices, but these comparisons may give a misleading picture of actual savings.Even before TrumpRx became publicly available, pharmaceutical companies had already been moving toward direct-pay pricing models. This trend has been especially visible among Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, particularly for their GLP-1 obesity medications.GoodRx has stated that the company is serving as a key integration partner, working with drugmakers to display their self-pay prices on TrumpRx while hosting and updating that pricing through GoodRx systems ().GoodRx is also collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services to integrate its application programming interface into the site, ensuring that TrumpRx reflects the most current pricing information available.For GLP-1 obesity medications, TrumpRx either offers coupons or directs patients to the drugmakers’ websites.Prior to the site’s launch,. Eli Lilly has been offering Zepbound at prices between $299 and $449 and expects regulatory approval for an oral version called orforglipron, which it plans to sell for $149 to $399.TrumpRx currently does not accept insurance. The website clearly states thatListings for Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 treatments also specify that. However, administration officials may attempt to pursue broader coverage in the future.The Federal Trade Commission recently resolved a lawsuit involving the pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts. As part of the settlement, theonce relevant legal and regulatory conditions are met.Anyone may use TrumpRx, although some discounts areA valid prescription is required to purchase medications through the linked platforms.TrumpRx claims to show the lowest available cash prices, but experts caution that. Many patients are enrolled in high-deductible insurance plans, meaning they initially pay high list prices before meeting their deductible.When insurance is used, drug costs typically count toward deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Once these thresholds are met,For each medication, TrumpRx displays the list price, the cash price, and the calculated percentage difference between the two. For example,These figures may exaggerate actual savings. Insured patients often pay much lower copayments after meeting deductibles, which means theIn conclusion, TrumpRx aims to make prescription drug pricing more transparent by highlighting cash discounts, but limitations around insurance coverage and deductibles may affect whether patients truly save money over time.Source-Medindia