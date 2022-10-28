About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Tripledemic 2022: Is It Flu, RSV or COVID-19 Affecting the US.?

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 28, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • For more than two years, social distancing and masks protected Americans from respiratory infections
  • With few to no restrictions in place and socializing back in full swing, COVID-19 cases are expected to rise
  • This situation is to collide with rising flu cases, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the mix, causing tripledemic

Tripledemic 2022: Is It Flu, RSV or COVID-19 Affecting the US.?

As United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors are worried that Americans would see a tripledemic situation in which flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spread at the same time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory illnesses are appearing earlier, and in more people, than in recent years. The federal health agency says there has also been early increases in flu activity across most of the US. with indications that this season could be much more severe than the previous two seasons[1].

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the 'Tripledemic'

As of now, pediatric bed occupancy in the US. is the highest it has been in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients. COVID-19 infections have not yet begun to spike.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement


Experts said a combination of waning immunity to COVID-19 and lack of exposure to other viruses, combined with close gatherings indoors, is fueling a perfect storm.

Mostly the issue is that there's low population immunity and kids are, once again, gathering together , and this is facilitating rapid spread of viruses like RSV.
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
How to prevent H1N1 influenza in children? Vaccination, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and staying away from school while being sick are the major measures.
Advertisement

Because of the sheer volume of infection, there is a situation where a portion of those kids are going to require hospital treatment. The combination of shortages, bed capacity and rising viral illness all make for an unfortunate perfect storm.

Resurgence of Respiratory Viruses

Over the last two years, there were more restrictions such as masking, social distancing, capacity limits and school closures. This meant fewer Americans were exposed to other viruses as well, including the flu and RSV.

Now, with few to no mitigation measures in cities and states across the country, this is leading to a resurgence of these viruses. According to the CDC, flu test positivity rates have increased from 1.27% to 4.38%, higher than usual for this time of year[2].

Importance of Vaccination

Therefore, it is important for children to get vaccinated to prevent severe complications. Children can be hospitalized from any of these infections and those with underlying conditions are at the highest risk. The same thing applies to COVID -19 vaccine. Some children developed COVID- 19 early on in the pandemic and then didn't get the vaccine[3].

In addition, experts say that parents may consider having their children wear masks and make sure they're practicing good hand hygiene, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water.

The other thing that schools can do, and kids can do, is make sure you bring hand sanitizer with you to school so you can clean your hands and wipes to wipe down surfaces. The common touch points, though the wiping down of contaminated surfaces is especially important with viruses like RSV.

References:
  1. American Medical Association (AMA). Public health.(https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/flu-spreads-while-two-new-covid-subvariants-rsv-infections-rise)
  2. McKimm-Breschkin JL, Hay AJ, Cao B, Cox RJ, Dunning J, Moen AC, Olson D, Pizzorno A, Hayden FG. COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-informed prevention and treatment - Meeting report from WHO virtual conference. Antiviral Res. 2022 Jan.(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8684224/)
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coughing and Sneezing.(https://www.cdc.gov/hygiene/personal-hygiene/coughing-sneezing.html)


Source: Medindia
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Top 10 Flu Myths Revealed!
Top 10 Flu Myths Revealed!
A variety of flu viruses circulate every year. So, get the flu vaccine to protect yourself and others against the three or four flu viruses.
Oral Contraceptive Pill can keep Your Acne Still!
Oral Contraceptive Pill can keep Your Acne Still!
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Amoebic Dysentery
COVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator The Essence of Yoga A-Z Drug Brands in India Post-Nasal Drip Blood Donation - Recipients Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Hospital
