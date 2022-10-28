Tripledemic 2022: Is It Flu, RSV or COVID-19 Affecting the US.?

- For more than two years, social distancing and masks protected Americans from respiratory infections
- With few to no restrictions in place and socializing back in full swing, COVID-19 cases are expected to rise
- This situation is to collide with rising flu cases, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the mix, causing tripledemic
As United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors are worried that Americans would see a tripledemic situation in which flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spread at the same time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory illnesses are appearing earlier, and in more people, than in recent years. The federal health agency says there has also been early increases in flu activity across most of the US. with indications that this season could be much more severe than the previous two seasons[1].
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the 'Tripledemic'As of now, pediatric bed occupancy in the US. is the highest it has been in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients. COVID-19 infections have not yet begun to spike.
Experts said a combination of waning immunity to COVID-19 and lack of exposure to other viruses, combined with close gatherings indoors, is fueling a perfect storm.
Because of the sheer volume of infection, there is a situation where a portion of those kids are going to require hospital treatment. The combination of shortages, bed capacity and rising viral illness all make for an unfortunate perfect storm.
Resurgence of Respiratory VirusesOver the last two years, there were more restrictions such as masking, social distancing, capacity limits and school closures. This meant fewer Americans were exposed to other viruses as well, including the flu and RSV.
Now, with few to no mitigation measures in cities and states across the country, this is leading to a resurgence of these viruses. According to the CDC, flu test positivity rates have increased from 1.27% to 4.38%, higher than usual for this time of year[2].
Importance of VaccinationTherefore, it is important for children to get vaccinated to prevent severe complications. Children can be hospitalized from any of these infections and those with underlying conditions are at the highest risk. The same thing applies to COVID -19 vaccine. Some children developed COVID- 19 early on in the pandemic and then didn't get the vaccine[3].
In addition, experts say that parents may consider having their children wear masks and make sure they're practicing good hand hygiene, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water.
The other thing that schools can do, and kids can do, is make sure you bring hand sanitizer with you to school so you can clean your hands and wipes to wipe down surfaces. The common touch points, though the wiping down of contaminated surfaces is especially important with viruses like RSV.
Source: Medindia