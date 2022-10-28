Tripledemic 2022: Is It Flu, RSV or COVID-19 Affecting the US.?

Advertisement

Resurgence of Respiratory Viruses

Importance of Vaccination

Mostly the issue is that there's low population immunity and kids are, once again, gathering together , and this is facilitating rapid spread of viruses like RSV.Because of the sheer volume of infection, there is a situation where a portion of those kids are going to require hospital treatment. The combination of shortages, bed capacity and rising viral illness all make for an unfortunate perfect storm.Over the last two years, there were more restrictions such as masking, social distancing, capacity limits and school closures. This meant fewer Americans were exposed to other viruses as well, including the flu and RSV.Now, with few to no mitigation measures in cities and states across the country, this is leading to a resurgence of these viruses. According to the CDC, flu test positivity rates have increased from 1.27% to 4.38%, higher than usual for this time of year[2].Therefore, it is important for children to get vaccinated to prevent severe complications. Children can be hospitalized from any of these infections and those with underlying conditions are at the highest risk. The same thing applies to COVID -19 vaccine. Some children developed COVID- 19 early on in the pandemic and then didn't get the vaccine[3].In addition, experts say that parents may consider having their children wear masks and make sure they're practicing good hand hygiene, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water.The other thing that schools can do, and kids can do, is make sure you bring hand sanitizer with you to school so you can clean your hands and wipes to wipe down surfaces. The common touch points, though the wiping down of contaminated surfaces is especially important with viruses like RSV.Source: Medindia