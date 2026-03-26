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Toxic Lead Found in Every Fast-Fashion Shirt Tested for Kids

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 26 2026 4:46 PM

All tested children’s fast-fashion garments exceeded lead safety limits, and even brief chewing could expose kids to harmful levels, raising serious health concerns.

Toxic Lead Found in Every Fast-Fashion Shirt Tested for Kids
Highlights:
  • All tested fast-fashion children’s shirts exceeded the federal lead limit of 100 parts per million
  • Simulated chewing on fabric suggested lead exposure would surpass the daily safe ingestion limit for children
  • Brightly colored textiles like red and yellow tended to contain higher amounts of lead than muted colors
Fast-fashion children’s clothing may expose kids to dangerous levels of lead, with all tested garments exceeding U.S. safety limits and posing risks through behaviors like chewing (1 Trusted Source
Initial tests find lead in children's fast-fashion clothing

Go to source).
Fast fashion offers an affordable way to clothe rapidly growing children, but early findings indicate that some garments may contain a harmful toxic element: lead. After analyzing multiple shirts from various retailers, undergraduate investigators discovered that every sample surpassed U.S. federal regulatory limits for lead.

They also estimated that even short periods of chewing on these fabrics, common among young children, could result in unsafe levels of lead exposure. The findings are scheduled to be presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society.

A personal experience motivated the investigation. Dr. Kamila Deavers, the project’s principal investigator, began exploring lead contamination after her young daughter temporarily exhibited elevated blood lead levels caused by toy coatings, before stricter federal standards were implemented.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission currently enforces a lead limit of 100 parts per million for children’s products such as toys and clothing.

Dr. Deavers and undergraduate researchers at Marian University now focus on identifying risks of heavy metal exposure in everyday environments and sharing their findings with the local community.


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Lead Poisoning - Facts & Statistics, Health Effects, Diagnosis, Treatment
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Parental Awareness and Early Concerns About Lead Exposure

Dr. Deavers noted that increasing reports about lead in fast-fashion clothing raised concerns, especially since many parents remain unaware of the issue. She emphasized that the lack of public knowledge around lead contamination in clothing makes it an overlooked health concern.

Earlier investigations have revealed elevated lead levels in metal components of children’s clothing, including zippers, buttons, and snaps, leading to product recalls.

However, lead has also been identified in textiles used in adult fast-fashion garments. According to Dr. Deavers, some manufacturers use lead(II) acetate as a low-cost solution to help dyes adhere to fabrics and maintain bright, long-lasting colors.


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Quiz on Poisoning (Advance)
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Use of Lead Compounds in Textile Dyeing Processes

Cristina Avello and Priscila Espinoza, both pre-medical students at Marian University, joined the initiative to examine how fast fashion might affect children’s health. They viewed their work in Dr. Deavers’s laboratory as an opportunity to combine meaningful scientific inquiry with community outreach on a largely unrecognized issue.

Exposure to lead is harmful at any level and can lead to behavioral issues, damage to the brain and central nervous system, and other adverse health outcomes.

Children under six years of age are particularly vulnerable, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Avello pointed out that children not only face higher susceptibility but are also more likely to put clothing into their mouths, increasing their exposure risk.


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No Safe Levels: Toxic Lead Exposure Puts Children at Risk Worldwide
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Higher Vulnerability of Young Children to Lead Toxicity

The team examined 11 shirts in a range of colors, red, pink, orange, yellow, gray, and blue, sourced from four retailers, including fast-fashion and discount brands. Espinoza reported that every tested shirt exceeded the permissible lead limit of 100 parts per million.

Brightly colored fabrics, especially red and yellow, generally showed higher total lead concentrations compared to more muted shades. Although testing every clothing item is impractical, none of the samples analyzed so far met federal safety standards.

To further understand exposure risks, the researchers simulated stomach digestion to estimate how much lead could be released and absorbed. They calculated maximum lead bioaccessibility in gastric acid and used this data to model exposure through behaviors such as sucking, chewing, or holding fabric in the mouth.

The results indicated that such exposure could exceed the daily lead intake limit established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Deavers noted that these estimates are likely conservative. Even so, repeated chewing over time could raise blood lead levels in children to a point where medical monitoring becomes necessary.


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800 Million Children Still Exposed to Lead: Study
As many as 800 million kids have dangerously high lead values in their blood, stated report from UNICEF.

Expanding Testing and Fabric Lead Absorption Analysis

Future work by the team will involve testing additional clothing items and analyzing whether a relationship exists between fabric lead content and absorption levels in children. They also plan to investigate how washing affects lead(II) acetate, including whether contaminated garments can transfer lead to other clothing or create residue within washing machines that could release pollutants into wastewater.

The researchers hope their preliminary findings will encourage stricter screening of clothing products and motivate the textile industry to adopt safer alternatives to lead(II) acetate in dyeing.

Existing options include natural mordants derived from plants rich in tannins, such as oak bark, pomegranate peel, and rosemary, and alum, which is considered environmentally safe.

However, Dr. Deavers acknowledged that transitioning to safer technologies could be costly for manufacturers. Without pressure from consumers or regulatory policies, companies may have little incentive to change existing practices.

Ultimately, the team aims to raise awareness about the potential risks of lead exposure in children’s fast fashion so that families can make informed purchasing decisions. As Avello emphasized, the impact of their work depends on effectively communicating these findings to the public.

In conclusion, all tested fast-fashion children’s shirts exceeded federal lead limits, with brightly colored fabrics like red and yellow showing the highest levels.

Simulated chewing suggested exposure could surpass daily safety benchmarks, prompting researchers to call for greater consumer awareness, stricter industry screening, and the adoption of safer dyeing alternatives to protect young children from potential lead exposure.

Reference:
  1. Initial tests find lead in children's fast-fashion clothing - (https://www.acs.org/pressroom/presspacs/2026/march/initial-tests-find-lead-in-childrens-fast-fashion-clothing.html)


Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Did all the tested shirts contain lead?

A: Yes, every single shirt tested, 11 in total from four different retailers, contained lead levels exceeding the U.S. federal limit of 100 parts per million.

Q: How could a child be exposed to lead from clothing?

A: Young children often put clothing in their mouths; simulated chewing tests suggested this behavior could lead to lead exposure exceeding the daily safe ingestion limit for children.

Q: Which colors of clothing showed higher lead amounts?

A: Brightly colored textiles, particularly red and yellow, tended to have higher total lead amounts compared to muted colors.

Q: Why is lead used in clothing fabric?

A: Some manufacturers use a compound called lead(II) acetate as an inexpensive way to help dyes stick to materials and produce bright, long-lasting colors.

Q: What safer alternatives exist for dyeing fabrics?

A: Alternatives include natural mordants from plants with high tannin contents, such as oak bark, pomegranate peel, and rosemary, as well as alum, which is an environmentally safe mordant.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Brightly colored children’s clothes were found to have #leadlevels higher than #federalsafety standards, and even brief chewing of these #fabrics could expose children to unsafe daily lead intake levels. #lead #fabricdye #fastfashion #medindia

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