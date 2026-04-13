Thyroid Pills After 60: Continue or Discontinue?

A landmark study finds 1 in 4 older adults can safely stop their thyroid medication - so why is no one asking the question?

Effects of discontinuation of levothyroxine treatment in older adults: protocol for a self-controlled trial

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is levothyroxine and why is it prescribed?

A: Levothyroxine is a synthetic thyroid hormone used to treat hypothyroidism. It is one of the world's most commonly prescribed medications, typically started in adults between 50 and 70 years of age.

Q: What did the JAMA study find?

A: It found that roughly 1 in 4 adults aged 60 and above could safely stop levothyroxine with no meaningful decline in thyroid function or quality of life after one year. Among those on lower doses, nearly 64% succeeded.

Q: Does stopping levothyroxine make symptoms worse?

A: In this study, symptom changes did not reach clinically meaningful levels. Those who successfully stopped actually reported fewer symptoms than those who could not.

Q: What are the risks of long-term overtreatment?

A: Prolonged overtreatment can suppress thyroid levels too much, raising risks of bone fractures, atrial fibrillation, cognitive decline, and even mortality in older adults.

Q: Should I stop my thyroid medication on my own?

A: Absolutely not. Discontinuation must be done gradually under medical supervision with regular thyroid function monitoring. Talk to your doctor about whether a re-evaluation is appropriate for you.