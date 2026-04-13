Thyroid Pills After 60: Continue or Discontinue?

A landmark study finds 1 in 4 older adults can safely stop their thyroid medication - so why is no one asking the question?
- 1 in 4 older adults can safely quit their lifelong thyroid pill and feel no different
- On the lowest doses, nearly 64% stopped successfully with zero quality-of-life loss
- Staying on a pill you don't need? It can quietly break bones and disrupt your heart
Did The Thyroid Pill Become a Habit?Levothyroxine, the preferred treatment for hypothyroidism, is one of the most prescribed medications worldwide, mostly initiated in adults aged 50 to 70 years and often continued long-term because current guidelines do not address re-evaluation for discontinuation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Discontinuation of Levothyroxine in Adults Aged 60 Years or Older
Go to source).
Prescriptions have increased substantially from 2.3% to 3.5% over the past decades despite a low and stable incidence of overt hypothyroidism.
So if the disease isn't rising, why are the prescriptions? The answer is how many patients are treated for a lab result rather than a real illness.
Doctors may be treating mild thyroid issues (subclinical hypothyroidism) more often, even though many (about 6 in 10) improve on their own, and treatment doesn’t seem to help much in people over 60
Is Lifelong Levothyroxine Really Necessary After 60?Published in JAMA in April 2026, this is now the largest levothyroxine discontinuation study ever conducted.
The study showed that of the 370 adults aged 60 and above living independently, about 1 in 4 (25.7%) were able to stop taking levothyroxine and still maintain normal thyroid levels after one year.
The results got even more striking when researchers looked at patients on lower doses; among participants taking a levothyroxine dose of 50 µg/d or lower, 63.6% successfully discontinued treatment. That's nearly two-thirds safely off a medication that they have been taking for years!
The interesting part is that stopping the drug did not make people feel worse.
Changes in thyroid-related quality of life, general health, hypothyroid symptoms, hyperthyroid symptoms, and fatigue were smaller than the minimal clinically important change at both the end of the discontinuation phase and at final follow-up.
And those who successfully stopped had notably fewer regrets than those who could not: participants who successfully discontinued levothyroxine had lower regret scores than those who did not.
Why Are So Many Adults Still on It?Previously published research indicated that many patients from community-dwelling settings were taking thyroid hormone replacement therapy inappropriately. The possible reasons given were
- Started treatment when older thyroid tests were less accurate
- Given thyroid hormone for fatigue (tiredness)
- Prescribed for hair loss
- Used to treat high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia)
Some people were even started on levothyroxine for temporary thyroid problems that could have improved on their own (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effects of discontinuation of levothyroxine treatment in older adults: protocol for a self-controlled trial
Go to source).
Meanwhile, thyroid function varies over time, and thyroid metabolism changes with age, meaning the body at 75 is simply not the same as it was at 55.
What Is the Hidden Danger of Staying on Thyroid Supplements for Too Long?Here is what most patients don't know:
- Staying on a thyroid pill you no longer need isn't harmless.
- Overtreatment is a growing concern because it is associated with fractures, atrial fibrillation, cognitive disorders, and mortality.
- Over-treating with thyroid hormone may adversely affect myocardial contractility and decrease bone density, with serious consequences for older adults already managing fragile bones or heart conditions.
- The risk of oversuppression increases with treatment duration, and although guidelines warrant careful medication monitoring, levothyroxine dosages may remain unchanged for a long time.
How Was the Thyroid Pill Stopped Safely?The study didn't just pull the plug. It used a carefully managed, stepwise approach.
The levothyroxine dose was reduced gradually, with thyroid function testing performed at least six weeks after each dose reduction, and dose reduction proceeded only if TSH and free thyroxine levels remained within safe limits and both the general practitioner and participant agreed.
Patients may prefer the gradual and closely monitored dose reduction approach over abrupt discontinuation because it reduces the risk of extended periods of undertreatment.
This step-by-step method to stop the medication can also be used by general doctors.
Another nursing home study found a similar pattern: of 22 elderly patients , 11 were successfully withdrawn from thyroid replacement therapy, with findings similar to those from the community-based settings (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stopping Thyroid Hormone Replacement in the Elderly
Go to source).
Can You Stop Your Thyroid Pill Safely?Not everyone will be able to discontinue, and the study makes clear who stands the best chance.
- High doses of levothyroxine were less likely to stop the medication successfully
- Those on 50 µg per day or less had the best results, with about 64% able to stop it, indicating a higher chance of quitting with proper medical guidance
The Big TakeawayA pill taken every morning for years can feel as essential as breathing.
But for a significant proportion of older adults, the science now says it may be optional, and staying on it unnecessarily carries real risks.
This data should motivate doctors who treat elderly patients to use a sensitive TSH assay appropriately to confirm the diagnosis of hypothyroidism and to ask a question that is rarely asked: Does my patient still need this?
The conversation is simple, but the impact could be enormous!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is levothyroxine and why is it prescribed?
A: Levothyroxine is a synthetic thyroid hormone used to treat hypothyroidism. It is one of the world's most commonly prescribed medications, typically started in adults between 50 and 70 years of age.
Q: What did the JAMA study find?
A: It found that roughly 1 in 4 adults aged 60 and above could safely stop levothyroxine with no meaningful decline in thyroid function or quality of life after one year. Among those on lower doses, nearly 64% succeeded.
Q: Does stopping levothyroxine make symptoms worse?
A: In this study, symptom changes did not reach clinically meaningful levels. Those who successfully stopped actually reported fewer symptoms than those who could not.
Q: What are the risks of long-term overtreatment?
A: Prolonged overtreatment can suppress thyroid levels too much, raising risks of bone fractures, atrial fibrillation, cognitive decline, and even mortality in older adults.
Q: Should I stop my thyroid medication on my own?
A: Absolutely not. Discontinuation must be done gradually under medical supervision with regular thyroid function monitoring. Talk to your doctor about whether a re-evaluation is appropriate for you.
References:
- Discontinuation of Levothyroxine in Adults Aged 60 Years or Older - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2847282)
- Effects of discontinuation of levothyroxine treatment in older adults: protocol for a self-controlled trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10151847/)
- Stopping Thyroid Hormone Replacement in the Elderly - (https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2001/0801/p485a.html)
Source-Medindia