Highlights: Abortion is considered controversial in many countries

The Texas Heartbeat Act considers abortion as illegal after 6 weeks of pregnancy

As the law went into effect in September 2021, the public deemed it to be the strictest Texas anti-abortion law

To secure a safer life for women and bring a change, the young TikTokers temporarily clogged the Texas anti-abortion site

Texas anti-abortion site has been taken down by teenage TikTokers as the effect of the strictest abortion law of the U.S. was brought into Texas. However, what stirred the affairs that led to such massive outrages among the public, remains one of the controversial ideas conversed at every corner.



What is Abortion? termination of a pregnancy by either expulsion or removing of the formed embryo or fetus, through intervention. In other words, it is generally performed to prevent or end an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy for various reasons. Abortion , by definition, is theIn other words, it is generally performed to prevent or end an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy for various reasons.

Texas Anti-Abortion Law – Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate